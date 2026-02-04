EXCLUSIVE: Why the DOJ's Jeffrey Epstein File Dump is 'Sending His Shattered Victims Into Hiding Amid Assassination Fears'
Feb. 4 2026, Published 3:30 p.m. ET
RadarOnline.com can reveal Jeffrey Epstein's victims are running scared as they are gripped with panic they could be assassinated over their inclusion in the sensational new document dump on the pedophile from the U.S. Department of Justice.
Some of their lawyers have already accused the officials of endangering survivors of the s-- abuser's trafficking operation by including their names and explicit images among the three million documents just released on the predator.
The dispute erupted after the Department of Justice published the papers on Friday under a court-ordered disclosure tied to the Epstein Files Transparency Act.
Its release included images, videos, and documents related to Epstein's abuse network and associates – but lawyers for victims pointed out the material contained unredacted names, nude photographs, and identifying details of women who say they were exploited by Epstein, some of them as minors.
The release followed a deadline missed by more than a month and came amid mounting political pressure to make the records public.
Brad Edwards and Brittany Henderson, attorneys representing more than 200 Epstein victims, have warned judges in New York the disclosure had triggered what they described as an unfolding "emergency."
They said nearly 100 of their clients had already discovered personal information published without redaction, leaving them fearful for their safety and privacy.
Victims Fear Retaliation and Safety Risks
But one source told Radar: "The situation is actually much worse. Nearly every one of his victims is now fearful they could have their lives snuffed out."
"They have seen the conspiracy theories about Epstein possibly being murdered in his jail cell and his death being a staged suicide, and they are terrified they are now assassination targets by regimes and people who never want them to come forward with what they know about who they 'serviced' as s-- slaves, and the people they saw in Epstein's orbit."
"All of their identities should have been very carefully covered up," the insider added.
In a letter to the court, the lawyers for 200 of Epstein's victims wrote: "There is no conceivable degree of institutional incompetence sufficient to explain the scale, consistency, and persistence of the failures that occurred – particularly where the sole task ordered by the court and repeatedly emphasized by DoJ was simple: redact known victim names before publication."
The lawyers added clients had reported their "lives had been turned upside down" since the files appeared online.
One victim quoted in the filings said the exposure of her information "places me and my child at potential physical risk."
Lawyers said some of the explicit images showed young women in private settings, including bedrooms and on Epstein's private island, and warned the context made them readily identifiable even where names were partially obscured.
A 'Grave Error'
Officials at the DOJ acknowledged errors and said dozens of documents were temporarily removed for further redaction before being restored.
Todd Blanche, the deputy attorney general, stated: "Every time we hear from a victim or their lawyer that they believe that their name was not properly redacted, we immediately rectify that."
The department said it had spent weeks reviewing the files before publication.
Victims' lawyers disputed that account, saying they alerted the department within an hour of the release of the dangers against clients included in the document dump.
Edwards added: "It's been acknowledged as a grave error; there is no excuse for failing to immediately remedy it unless it was done intentionally."
It's been reported two dozen names of victims who were minors were visible online over the weekend, while attorneys for victims put the figure closer to 100.
Annie Farmer, who testified in court she was abused by Epstein as a teenager, told how the publication of images was deeply distressing.
"It's hard to imagine a more egregious way of not protecting victims than having full nude images of them available for the world to download," she said.
Trump Loses It Over Epstein Joke
The release also reignited political controversy. Documents referencing allegations of sexual assault against Donald Trump, now 79, which he denies, briefly appeared before being removed and later restored.
In a statement accompanying the files, the Department of Justice said: "Some of the documents contain untrue and sensationalist claims against President Trump that were submitted to the FBI right before the 2020 election."
Trump has said he planned to sue Trevor Noah, 41, after the comedian joked during the Grammy Awards the president and Bill Clinton, 79, had spent time together on Epstein's private island.
Trump wrote the claim from the "total loser" was false and defamatory, adding he had "never been to Epstein island, nor anywhere close."