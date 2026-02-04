EXCLUSIVE: Why the DOJ's Jeffrey Epstein File Dump is 'Sending His Shattered Victims Into Hiding Amid Assassination Fears'

But one source told Radar: "The situation is actually much worse. Nearly every one of his victims is now fearful they could have their lives snuffed out."

"They have seen the conspiracy theories about Epstein possibly being murdered in his jail cell and his death being a staged suicide, and they are terrified they are now assassination targets by regimes and people who never want them to come forward with what they know about who they 'serviced' as s-- slaves, and the people they saw in Epstein's orbit."

"All of their identities should have been very carefully covered up," the insider added.

In a letter to the court, the lawyers for 200 of Epstein's victims wrote: "There is no conceivable degree of institutional incompetence sufficient to explain the scale, consistency, and persistence of the failures that occurred – particularly where the sole task ordered by the court and repeatedly emphasized by DoJ was simple: redact known victim names before publication."

The lawyers added clients had reported their "lives had been turned upside down" since the files appeared online.

One victim quoted in the filings said the exposure of her information "places me and my child at potential physical risk."

Lawyers said some of the explicit images showed young women in private settings, including bedrooms and on Epstein's private island, and warned the context made them readily identifiable even where names were partially obscured.