Don's Grammys' Rage! Donald Trump Threatens to Sue 'Talentless' and 'Pathetic' host Trevor Noah for Epstein Joke — 'He's a Total Loser!'

And he took particular offence at Noah’s joked he visited Epstein Island, as well as ex-president Bill Clinton, an accusation Trump flatly denies.

During the opening monologue, the comedian, 41, took aim at Nicki Minaj who last week courted controversy for declaring she was Trump's "number one fan."

"Nicki Minaj is not here, she is not here, uh," he began, as the crowd cheered loudly. Doing an impression of Trump, he continued: "She is still at the White House with Donald Trump discussing very important issues.

"Actually, Nicki, I have the biggest ass, I have it. Everybody’s saying it Nicki, I know they say it’s you, but it’s me. Womp womp womp, look at it baby."