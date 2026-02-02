Your tip
Don's Grammys' Rage! Donald Trump Threatens to Sue 'Talentless' and 'Pathetic' host Trevor Noah for Epstein Joke — 'He's a Total Loser!'

picture of Donald trump and Tarvor Noah
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump has theatened to sue Grammys host Trevor Noah for making jokes about the president visiting Epstein Island.

Feb. 2 2026, Published 9:29 a.m. ET

"Raging" Donald Trump is threatening to sue Grammys' host Trevor Noah for making jokes about the president's links with Jeffrey Epstein.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the Commander-in-Chief, 79, is seething about being the butt of the comedian's gags during the star-studded bash.

Unleashing Fury On Truth Social

picture of Donald trump
Source: MEGA

Trump said Noah was 'worse than Jimmy Kimmel' in a scathing rant on Truth Social.

And he took particular offence at Noah’s joked he visited Epstein Island, as well as ex-president Bill Clinton, an accusation Trump flatly denies.

During the opening monologue, the comedian, 41, took aim at Nicki Minaj who last week courted controversy for declaring she was Trump's "number one fan."

"Nicki Minaj is not here, she is not here, uh," he began, as the crowd cheered loudly. Doing an impression of Trump, he continued: "She is still at the White House with Donald Trump discussing very important issues.

"Actually, Nicki, I have the biggest ass, I have it. Everybody’s saying it Nicki, I know they say it’s you, but it’s me. Womp womp womp, look at it baby."

Jibe At Trump's Friendship With Minaj

picture of Nicki Minaj
Source: MEGA

Noah also mocked Nicki Minaj's allegiance with the president.

Later in the night, after Billie Eilish won song of the year, he said: "That is a Grammy that every artist wants – almost as much as Trump wants Greenland, which makes sense, I mean, because Epstein's island is gone, he needs a new one to hang out with Bill Clinton."

Soon after the awards ceremony wrapped up, Trump took to Truth Social to deride Noah and his comments.

"The Grammy Awards are the WORST, virtually unwatchable! CBS is lucky not to have this garbage litter their airwaves any longer," he began.

"The host, Trevor Noah, whoever he may be, is almost as bad as Jimmy Kimmel at the Low Ratings Academy Awards. Noah said, INCORRECTLY about me, that Donald Trump and Bill Clinton spent time on Epstein Island. WRONG!!!

Epstein Island Denial

image of Greene accused Trump of ignoring what's happening in the USA and focusing on other countries.
Source: mega

Trump reiterated he has never been to Epstein Island, 'nor anywhere close.'

"I can't speak for Bill, but I have never been to Epstein Island, nor anywhere close, and until tonight's false and defamatory statement, have never been accused of being there, not even by the Fake News Media."

He continued: "Noah, a total loser, better get his facts straight, and get them straight fast.

"It looks like I’ll be sending my lawyers to sue this poor, pathetic, talentless, dope of an M.C., and suing him for plenty$. Ask Little George Slopadopolus, and others, how that all worked out. Also ask CBS! Get ready Noah, I’m going to have some fun with you! President DJT."

Noah was far from the only person at the event taking aim at the President and his administration, with many attendees turning up wearing "ICE OUT" pins and calling out the country's current immigration policies.

Photo of Bad Bunny
Source: MEGA

Bad Bunny claimed 'we love our people' in his 2026 Grammy acceptance speech.

Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny – real name Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio – made history becoming the first Spanish-language artist to win album of the year with his hit album Debí Tirar Más Fotos.

Wiping away tears when accepting his award, he said: "I want to dedicate this award to all the people that had to leave their homeland, their country, to follow their dreams," he said in English.

Earlier in the night – when winning best musica urbana album – he didn't mince his words.

"Before I say thanks to God, I’m going to say, 'ICE out'" he said before receiving a standing ovation.

