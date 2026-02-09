Your tip
Jeffrey Epstein
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Epstein Secretly Mocked Sarah Ferguson For Being 'Fat' Despite Duchess of York Wanting to 'Marry' Sex Predator

Photo of Jeffrey Epstein, Sarah Ferguson
Source: MEGA

Jeffrey Epstein wasn't exactly a fan of Sarah Ferguson's looks.

Contact us by Email

Feb. 9 2026, Published 4:00 p.m. ET

Sarah Ferguson was mocked by Jeffrey Epstein and former prince, Andrew Mountbatten Windsor, for being "broke" and “fat," RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The convicted pedophile would be sent emails of Ferguson gossip stories by the royal's confidant, investor David Stern, who had been secretly advising Epstein for years.

Photo of Jeffrey Epstein, Sarah Ferguson
Source: MEGA

Epstein is believed to have mocked Ferguson behind her back.

Also, late victim Virginia Giuffre mentioned the ex-duchess in an interview with the FBI. This was one of the three million files of messages and photos released by the Department of Justice last month.

In that dump, there were 247 mentions of "Fergie."

But Giuffre’s FBI transcript is one of the more startling, where she mentions the time when she was first trafficked to London to have s-- with Andrew, which he denies ever happened.

Epstein Goes Off on Sarah Ferguson

Photo of Ghislaine Maxwell, Jeffrey Epstein
Source: MEGA

Ghislaine Maxwell is believed to have joined in on the insults.

She says she was in a room with him, Ghislaine Maxwell, and Epstein, who were talking derogatorily about Ferguson, adding: "MAXWELL, EPSTEIN, and PRINCE ANDREW talked gossip and poked fun at SARAH 'FERGIE' FERGUSON's weight."

A newspaper report from July 2010 was sent by Stern to Epstein with the opening lines reading: "SKINT Fergie has sacked her entire office staff in a desperate bid to stave off bankruptcy – as she packs to jet off on a luxury Caribbean holiday.

"The Duchess of York, 50, – who recently admitted she hadn't 'a pot to p*" in' – made personal phone calls to each of her 12 tearful flunkies to explain why their jobs had gone.”

'I Laughed So Hard!'

Ferguson royal's confidant, David Stern, had secretly been advising Epstein, and mocked the Duchess of York.
Source: Department of Justice

Then, in one email sent to a redacted name in March 2011, Epstein says: "When I read this... Andrew Sold Daughters to Pay Fergie Debts It caught me off guard I laughed so hard I choked and shot snot out of my nose! Best one yet!!!”

It’s not clear which story he’s referring to in this case.

Another story in September 2010 was sent by Stern regarding a Daily Mail piece headlined: "Put down that Gold Card: She's homeless and on the brink of financial meltdown. There's just one more problem...Fergie can't stop spending."

'Just Marry Me'

Photo of Jeffrey Epstein, Sarah Ferguson
Source: MEGA

Ferguson expressed her love for the pedophile in previous emails.

In November, Stern sent another headline: "Duchess of debt: Fergie's ultimatum to her creditors... Accept a quarter of what I owe you or risk getting NOTHING."

Epstein responds, asking: "Who talks," and Stern says, "No idea! Details in the article seem very accurate."

In a previous email, made public by the U.S. Department of Justice, Ferguson gushed over Epstein after he had been released from Palm Beach County Jail in July 2009 after serving 13 months of an 18-month sentence for soliciting s-- from young girls.

Ferguson wrote: "You are a legend. I really don't have the words to describe, my love, gratitude for your generosity and kindness. Xx I am at your service. Just marry me." The message's context is not explained in the files.

