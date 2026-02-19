Epstein Victim Virginia Giuffre's Family Says 'Our Broken Hearts Have Been Lifted' After Disgraced Ex-Prince Andrew's Arrest
Feb. 19 2026, Published 10:44 a.m. ET
Virginia Giuffre's family is celebrating the shocking arrest of the former Prince Andrew, RadarOnline.com can report.
King Charles' disgraced younger brother has been arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office, relating to his friendship with s-- fiend Jeffrey Epstein.
Virginia Giuffre's Family Speaks Out
Giuffre had for years accused the man now known simply as Andrew Windsor of sexual abuse when she was just 17, while she traveled with Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell. Last April, she took her own life at 41.
Following the news of Andrew's arrest, Giuffre's siblings exclusively told Radar in a statement: "Today, our broken hearts have been lifted at the news that no one is above the law, not even royalty.
"On behalf of our sister, Virginia Roberts Giuffre, we extend our gratitude to the UK's Thames Valley Police for their investigation and arrest of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor.
"He was never a prince.
"For survivors everywhere, Virginia did this for you."
Andrew is Busted
Cops swooped on Andrew's home this morning, which happens to be his 66th birthday. They announced the arrest an hour later. Officials previously said they were reviewing claims Andrew shared sensitive information with his pedo pal Epstein while serving as the U.K.'s trade envoy.
There are also claims he may have smuggled a woman into Buckingham Palace who may have been trafficked into Britain on Epstein's "Lolita Express" jet. One of the pictures in the massive Epstein file dump shows Andrew kneeling over a young woman who appears to be passed out.
Misconduct in public office is a serious offense and carries a maximum sentence of life in prison.
Andrew has been staying at Sandringham after being evicted by his older brother from Royal Lodge in Windsor after his links with Epstein deepened. He has consistently and vehemently denied any wrongdoing.
Virginia's Family's Emotional Statement After Her Death
Giuffre had sued Andrew for abuse in 2021, before the two reached a multi-million dollar settlement out of court. After her death, her family issued an emotional statement that read: "Virginia was a fierce warrior in the fight against sexual abuse and sex trafficking. She was the light that lifted so many survivors.
"Despite all the adversity she faced in her life, she shone so bright. She will be missed beyond measure."
They continued: "In the end, the toll of abuse is so heavy that it became unbearable for Virginia to handle its weight. We know that she is with the angels."
King Charles Speaks Out
Just hours after the arrest, King Charles issued a statement pledging to support the investigation into his brother.
"I have learned with the deepest concern the news about Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and suspicion of misconduct in public office," he said. "In this, as I have said before, they have our full and wholehearted support and co-operation.
"Let me state clearly: the law must take its course. As this process continues, it would not be right for me to comment further on this matter.
"Meanwhile, my family and I will continue in our duty and service to you all."