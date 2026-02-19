Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > News > Prince Andrew

Epstein Victim Virginia Giuffre's Family Says 'Our Broken Hearts Have Been Lifted' After Disgraced Ex-Prince Andrew's Arrest

virginia giuffre prince andrew
Source: mega

Virginia Giuffre's family is celebrating the arrest of Prince Andrew.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Feb. 19 2026, Published 10:44 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Virginia Giuffre's family is celebrating the shocking arrest of the former Prince Andrew, RadarOnline.com can report.

King Charles' disgraced younger brother has been arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office, relating to his friendship with s-- fiend Jeffrey Epstein.

Article continues below advertisement

Virginia Giuffre's Family Speaks Out

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
photo of virginia-giuffre
Source: mega

Giuffre had accused Andrew of sexually abusing her when she was a teen.

Giuffre had for years accused the man now known simply as Andrew Windsor of sexual abuse when she was just 17, while she traveled with Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell. Last April, she took her own life at 41.

Following the news of Andrew's arrest, Giuffre's siblings exclusively told Radar in a statement: "Today, our broken hearts have been lifted at the news that no one is above the law, not even royalty.

"On behalf of our sister, Virginia Roberts Giuffre, we extend our gratitude to the UK's Thames Valley Police for their investigation and arrest of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor.

"He was never a prince.

"For survivors everywhere, Virginia did this for you."

Article continues below advertisement

Andrew is Busted

Photo of Andrew Windsor
Source: MEGA

Ex-prince Andrew Windsor settled the 2021 U.S. civil lawsuit to avoid a public trial.

Cops swooped on Andrew's home this morning, which happens to be his 66th birthday. They announced the arrest an hour later. Officials previously said they were reviewing claims Andrew shared sensitive information with his pedo pal Epstein while serving as the U.K.'s trade envoy.

There are also claims he may have smuggled a woman into Buckingham Palace who may have been trafficked into Britain on Epstein's "Lolita Express" jet. One of the pictures in the massive Epstein file dump shows Andrew kneeling over a young woman who appears to be passed out.

Misconduct in public office is a serious offense and carries a maximum sentence of life in prison.

Andrew has been staying at Sandringham after being evicted by his older brother from Royal Lodge in Windsor after his links with Epstein deepened. He has consistently and vehemently denied any wrongdoing.

Article continues below advertisement

Virginia's Family's Emotional Statement After Her Death

Photo of Andrew Windsor
Source: DOJ

Andrew could be seen in photos released as part of the Epstein files.

Giuffre had sued Andrew for abuse in 2021, before the two reached a multi-million dollar settlement out of court. After her death, her family issued an emotional statement that read: "Virginia was a fierce warrior in the fight against sexual abuse and sex trafficking. She was the light that lifted so many survivors.

"Despite all the adversity she faced in her life, she shone so bright. She will be missed beyond measure."

They continued: "In the end, the toll of abuse is so heavy that it became unbearable for Virginia to handle its weight. We know that she is with the angels."

READ MORE ON NEWS
Composite photo of Queen Camilla and Prince Andrew

Queen Camilla Makes First Public Appearance Hours After Ex-Prince Andrew's Arrest Sends Shockwaves Through Royal Family

picture of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson

What Now for Sarah Ferguson? Mystery Surrounds former Duchess of York's Whereabouts After Andrew Arrest Amid Rumors She's set to Expose Royals

King Charles Speaks Out

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

photo of king charles
Source: mega

King Charles has promised to cooperate in the investigation.

Just hours after the arrest, King Charles issued a statement pledging to support the investigation into his brother.

"I have learned with the deepest concern the news about Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and suspicion of misconduct in public office," he said. "In this, as I have said before, they have our full and wholehearted support and co-operation.

"Let me state clearly: the law must take its course. As this process continues, it would not be right for me to comment further on this matter.

"Meanwhile, my family and I will continue in our duty and service to you all."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.