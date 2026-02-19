Epstein Victim Virginia Giuffre's Family Says 'Our Broken Hearts Have Been Lifted' After Disgraced Ex-Prince Andrew's Arrest

Giuffre had for years accused the man now known simply as Andrew Windsor of sexual abuse when she was just 17, while she traveled with Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell. Last April, she took her own life at 41.

Following the news of Andrew's arrest, Giuffre's siblings exclusively told Radar in a statement: "Today, our broken hearts have been lifted at the news that no one is above the law, not even royalty.

"On behalf of our sister, Virginia Roberts Giuffre, we extend our gratitude to the UK's Thames Valley Police for their investigation and arrest of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor.

"He was never a prince.

"For survivors everywhere, Virginia did this for you."