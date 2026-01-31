Prince Andrew Caught on All Fours Over Unidentified Woman in Disturbing New Epstein Photos

Following his release from house arrest, Epstein reached out to Windsor for some "private time" together while visiting London.

Windsor reportedly offered Epstein a private meeting at Buckingham Palace, telling him, "We could have dinner at Buckingham Palace and lots of privacy." It's unclear whether Epstein accepted the invitation.

Just two days later, the pair were back in touch. Epstein wrote that Ghislaine Maxwell was with him, asking, "g [Ghislaine Maxwell] is here with me…what are you doing?"

Windsor detailed his packed schedule, saying he had "a lunch with a Saudi Prince and then out to [a] secret intelligence firm," before adding, "Delighted for you to come here to BP [Buckingham Palace]. Come with whomever and I'll be here free from 1600ish."