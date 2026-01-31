Prince Andrew Caught on All Fours Over Unidentified Woman in Disturbing New Epstein Photos
Jan. 31 2026, Published 4:15 p.m. ET
Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor is once again under the microscope after shocking new images emerged in the latest batch of Jeffrey Epstein files released by the U.S. Department of Justice, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The former royal was seen kneeling on all fours over an unidentified woman in previously unseen photographs.
Disturbing Images
In one image, Windsor appears to lean over the fully clothed woman, placing a hand on her stomach, while the second shows him hovering on his hands and knees nearby.
The woman's face has been blacked out, leaving her identity a mystery, and the DOJ did not provide any further details about when or where the photos were taken.
'The Duke'
The release also included emails between Epstein and a contact listed as "The Duke," believed to be Windsor, fueling scrutiny over his long-standing ties to the disgraced financier.
Epstein, who died by suicide in 2019, had pleaded guilty in 2008 to charges of solicitation of prostitution, including with a minor, and served time in a minimum-security prison followed by house arrest.
'Private Time'
Following his release from house arrest, Epstein reached out to Windsor for some "private time" together while visiting London.
Windsor reportedly offered Epstein a private meeting at Buckingham Palace, telling him, "We could have dinner at Buckingham Palace and lots of privacy." It's unclear whether Epstein accepted the invitation.
Just two days later, the pair were back in touch. Epstein wrote that Ghislaine Maxwell was with him, asking, "g [Ghislaine Maxwell] is here with me…what are you doing?"
Windsor detailed his packed schedule, saying he had "a lunch with a Saudi Prince and then out to [a] secret intelligence firm," before adding, "Delighted for you to come here to BP [Buckingham Palace]. Come with whomever and I'll be here free from 1600ish."
Ex-Prince Andrew Denies Wrongdoing
Windor has vehemently denied any wrongdoing in connection with his controversial ties to Epstein.
The former royal stepped back from public duties in 2019 following a high-profile BBC interview where he tried to defend his relationship with Epstein.
His name has long been linked to Virginia Giuffre, one of Epstein's most vocal accusers, who claimed she was forced to have sex with Andrew at just 17.
In January 2022, Queen Elizabeth stripped Windsor of his military titles and royal patronages after a judge rejected his bid to dismiss Giuffre's sexual assault lawsuit.
The dispute was eventually settled out of court for an undisclosed sum, but the scandal left a permanent stain on the ex-prince's reputation.