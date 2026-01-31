Ex-Prince Andrew Invited Jeffrey Epstein to Buckingham Palace Days After He Was Freed From House Arrest

In September 2010, Epstein requested "private time" with the former prince while visiting London, according to emails obtained by the Daily Mail.

Windsor replied: "We could have dinner at Buckingham Palace and lots of privacy."

It remains unclear whether Epstein accepted the offer.

Two days later, the pair were back in contact. Epstein wrote that Ghislaine Maxwell was with him, asking, "g [Ghislaine Maxwell] is here with me…what are you doing?"

Windsor outlined his busy day, saying he had "a lunch with a Saudi Prince and then out to secret intelligence firm," before adding: "Delighted for you to come here to BP [Buckingham Palace]. Come with whomever and I'll be here free from 1600ish."

The exchange came during one of Epstein's first trips outside the U.S. after serving a 13-month sentence for soliciting a minor, mostly in his Palm Beach mansion, following a controversial plea deal.