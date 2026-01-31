Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Royals News > Prince Andrew

Ex-Prince Andrew Invited Jeffrey Epstein to Buckingham Palace Days After He Was Freed From House Arrest

split image of Jeffrey Epstein and Ex-Prince Andrew
Source: mega

New Epstein documents reveal Prince Andrew’s palace invite days after his release from house arrest.

Profile Image

Jan. 31 2026, Published 2:15 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Newly released emails revealed that Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor invited convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein to Buckingham Palace just days after his house arrest ended, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Windsor finds himself in the spotlight again as the largest-ever release of Epstein files exposes his ties to the disgraced financier.

Article continues below advertisement

'Private Time'

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
image of Prince Andrew was linked to Jeffrey Epstein in newly released emails after the financier's house arrest ended.
Source: mega

Prince Andrew was linked to Jeffrey Epstein in newly released emails after the financier's house arrest ended.

In September 2010, Epstein requested "private time" with the former prince while visiting London, according to emails obtained by the Daily Mail.

Windsor replied: "We could have dinner at Buckingham Palace and lots of privacy."

It remains unclear whether Epstein accepted the offer.

Two days later, the pair were back in contact. Epstein wrote that Ghislaine Maxwell was with him, asking, "g [Ghislaine Maxwell] is here with me…what are you doing?"

Windsor outlined his busy day, saying he had "a lunch with a Saudi Prince and then out to secret intelligence firm," before adding: "Delighted for you to come here to BP [Buckingham Palace]. Come with whomever and I'll be here free from 1600ish."

The exchange came during one of Epstein's first trips outside the U.S. after serving a 13-month sentence for soliciting a minor, mostly in his Palm Beach mansion, following a controversial plea deal.

Article continues below advertisement

Jeffrey Epstein Setting Up Ex-Prince Andrew

image of Epstein requested private time in London, and Andrew offered a dinner at Buckingham Palace.
Source: mega

Epstein requested private time in London, and Andrew offered a dinner at Buckingham Palace.

The previous month, Epstein had offered to set up a dinner for Windsor with a "clever, beautiful and trustworthy" 26-year-old Russian woman, noting: "She has your email."

The then-prince replied that he would be "delighted to see her," and casually asked the convicted sex offender, whose house arrest had just ended: "Good to be free?"

Article continues below advertisement

Epstein File Release

image of The ex-prince followed up with Epstein days later, inviting him and companions to the palace after 4 p.m.
Source: mega

The ex-prince followed up with Epstein days later, inviting him and companions to the palace after 4 p.m.

Windsor wasn't the only high-profile figure mentioned in the DOJ's latest Epstein document dump.

Melania Trump also appeared, with an email she sent to Epstein's longtime romantic partner, Maxwell, raising eyebrows.

In a 2002 exchange, Trump commended a New York magazine feature on Epstein and offered compliments to Maxwell, who is currently behind bars for 20 years.

READ MORE ON ROYAL FAMILY NEWS
Photo of Andrew Windsor

EXCLUSIVE: Shamed Andrew Windsor is 'Hooked on Ordering Self-Help Manuals' as He Battles With Prospect of Life Outside the Royal Lodge

Photo of Andrew WIndsor

EXCLUSIVE: Andrew's Life in 'Exile' Exposed as a 'Luxury Retirement' — 'Most People Would Kill for His Royal Deal'

Melania Trump's Email

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

image of The massive Department of Justice document release included over 3 million files.
Source: mega

The massive Department of Justice document release included over 3 million files.

In the email obtained by a news outlet, Trump wrote, "Dear G! How are you? Nice story about JE in NY mag. You look great in the picture."

She continued: "I know you are very busy flying all over the world. How was Palm Beach? I cannot wait to go down. Give me a call when you are back in NY. Have a great time!" She closed the email with "Love, Melania."

Maxwell responded, addressing Trump as "Sweet pea", but explained her busy travel schedule: "Actually plans changed again and I am now on my way back to NY. I leave again on Fri so I still do not think I have time to see you sadly. I will try and call though. Keep well."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.