Ex-Prince Andrew Invited Jeffrey Epstein to Buckingham Palace Days After He Was Freed From House Arrest
Jan. 31 2026, Published 2:15 p.m. ET
Newly released emails revealed that Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor invited convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein to Buckingham Palace just days after his house arrest ended, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Windsor finds himself in the spotlight again as the largest-ever release of Epstein files exposes his ties to the disgraced financier.
'Private Time'
In September 2010, Epstein requested "private time" with the former prince while visiting London, according to emails obtained by the Daily Mail.
Windsor replied: "We could have dinner at Buckingham Palace and lots of privacy."
It remains unclear whether Epstein accepted the offer.
Two days later, the pair were back in contact. Epstein wrote that Ghislaine Maxwell was with him, asking, "g [Ghislaine Maxwell] is here with me…what are you doing?"
Windsor outlined his busy day, saying he had "a lunch with a Saudi Prince and then out to secret intelligence firm," before adding: "Delighted for you to come here to BP [Buckingham Palace]. Come with whomever and I'll be here free from 1600ish."
The exchange came during one of Epstein's first trips outside the U.S. after serving a 13-month sentence for soliciting a minor, mostly in his Palm Beach mansion, following a controversial plea deal.
Jeffrey Epstein Setting Up Ex-Prince Andrew
The previous month, Epstein had offered to set up a dinner for Windsor with a "clever, beautiful and trustworthy" 26-year-old Russian woman, noting: "She has your email."
The then-prince replied that he would be "delighted to see her," and casually asked the convicted sex offender, whose house arrest had just ended: "Good to be free?"
Epstein File Release
Windsor wasn't the only high-profile figure mentioned in the DOJ's latest Epstein document dump.
Melania Trump also appeared, with an email she sent to Epstein's longtime romantic partner, Maxwell, raising eyebrows.
In a 2002 exchange, Trump commended a New York magazine feature on Epstein and offered compliments to Maxwell, who is currently behind bars for 20 years.
Melania Trump's Email
In the email obtained by a news outlet, Trump wrote, "Dear G! How are you? Nice story about JE in NY mag. You look great in the picture."
She continued: "I know you are very busy flying all over the world. How was Palm Beach? I cannot wait to go down. Give me a call when you are back in NY. Have a great time!" She closed the email with "Love, Melania."
Maxwell responded, addressing Trump as "Sweet pea", but explained her busy travel schedule: "Actually plans changed again and I am now on my way back to NY. I leave again on Fri so I still do not think I have time to see you sadly. I will try and call though. Keep well."