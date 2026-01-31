Melania Trump Signed Off 'Love' in Resurfaced Email to Ghislaine Maxwell in Latest Epstein File Release
Jan. 31 2026, Published 12:30 p.m. ET
Melania Trump once signed off an email to convicted sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell with the word "Love," RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The exchange, dated 2002, showed the then-Melania Knauss - who was dating Donald Trump at the time - praising a New York magazine article about Jeffrey Epstein and complimenting Ghislaine, who is now serving a 20-year prison sentence.
'Love, Melania'
"Dear G! How are you? Nice story about JE in NY mag. You look great in the picture," Melania wrote, per the files obtained by the Daily Beast.
She continued warmly: "I know you are very busy flying all over the world. How was Palm Beach? I cannot wait to go down. Give me a call when you are back in NY. Have a great time!" She closed the email with "Love, Melania."
Ghislaine responded, addressing Melania as "Sweet pea", but explained her busy travel schedule: "Actually plans changed again and I am now on my way back to NY. I leave again on Fri so I still do not think I have time to see you sadly. I will try and call though. Keep well."
Recent Epstein File Release
The emails were among more than three million pages released under the Justice Department's Epstein Files Transparency Act, which aims to make public all documents connected to the convicted financier.
The latest dump included more than 2,000 videos and 180,000 images, bringing the total to 3.5 million pages.
More Emails
Other emails in the files mention Melania as well.
One, from a redacted sender to Jeffery, the day after the 2016 election, recalled meeting her during a Florida visit with Donald.
"I remember flying back with Donald on his plane the first weekend I went to [visit] you in Florida was the weekend he met Melania and he kept on coming [out of] the bedroom saying 'wow what a hot piece of a--,'" it read.
Bill Clinton and Jeffery Epstein
The newly released Epstein files also showed that Bill Clinton attended King Mohammed VI's 2002 wedding in Morocco with Jeffrey.
The documents include dozens of photos, some labeled "Nude," though many were heavily redacted.
Some images show Jeffery working out with gym partners, while others capture Bill and Jeffery together in formal attire or at other gatherings during the trip.
One person familiar with the event described the situation as baffling: "(Clinton) brought them as guests to a king's wedding. I mean, it almost sounds made up. How many times in your life have you been invited as a guest of a guest at a wedding?"