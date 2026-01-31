Melania Trump Signed Off 'Love' in Resurfaced Email to Ghislaine Maxwell in Latest Epstein File Release

"Dear G! How are you? Nice story about JE in NY mag. You look great in the picture," Melania wrote, per the files obtained by the Daily Beast.

She continued warmly: "I know you are very busy flying all over the world. How was Palm Beach? I cannot wait to go down. Give me a call when you are back in NY. Have a great time!" She closed the email with "Love, Melania."

Ghislaine responded, addressing Melania as "Sweet pea", but explained her busy travel schedule: "Actually plans changed again and I am now on my way back to NY. I leave again on Fri so I still do not think I have time to see you sadly. I will try and call though. Keep well."