Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > News > Melania Trump

Melania Trump Signed Off 'Love' in Resurfaced Email to Ghislaine Maxwell in Latest Epstein File Release

Split image of Melania Trump and Ghislaine Maxwell
Source: mega

Melania Trump praised Ghislaine Maxwell in a 2002 email, newly disclosed in the latest Epstein document release.

Profile Image

Jan. 31 2026, Published 12:30 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Melania Trump once signed off an email to convicted sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell with the word "Love," RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The exchange, dated 2002, showed the then-Melania Knauss - who was dating Donald Trump at the time - praising a New York magazine article about Jeffrey Epstein and complimenting Ghislaine, who is now serving a 20-year prison sentence.

Article continues below advertisement

'Love, Melania'

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
image of Melania Trump emailed Ghislaine Maxwell in 2002, praising her and a New York magazine story about Jeffrey Epstein.
Source: mega

Melania Trump emailed Ghislaine Maxwell in 2002, praising her and a New York magazine story about Jeffrey Epstein.

"Dear G! How are you? Nice story about JE in NY mag. You look great in the picture," Melania wrote, per the files obtained by the Daily Beast.

She continued warmly: "I know you are very busy flying all over the world. How was Palm Beach? I cannot wait to go down. Give me a call when you are back in NY. Have a great time!" She closed the email with "Love, Melania."

Ghislaine responded, addressing Melania as "Sweet pea", but explained her busy travel schedule: "Actually plans changed again and I am now on my way back to NY. I leave again on Fri so I still do not think I have time to see you sadly. I will try and call though. Keep well."

Article continues below advertisement

Recent Epstein File Release

image of The email showed Melania signing off warmly with 'Love.'
Source: mega

The email showed Melania signing off warmly with 'Love.'

The emails were among more than three million pages released under the Justice Department's Epstein Files Transparency Act, which aims to make public all documents connected to the convicted financier.

The latest dump included more than 2,000 videos and 180,000 images, bringing the total to 3.5 million pages.

Article continues below advertisement

More Emails

image of Ghislaine responded but noted her busy travel schedule would make meeting difficult.
Source: mega

Ghislaine responded but noted her busy travel schedule would make meeting difficult.

Other emails in the files mention Melania as well.

One, from a redacted sender to Jeffery, the day after the 2016 election, recalled meeting her during a Florida visit with Donald.

"I remember flying back with Donald on his plane the first weekend I went to [visit] you in Florida was the weekend he met Melania and he kept on coming [out of] the bedroom saying 'wow what a hot piece of a--,'" it read.

READ MORE ON NEWS
Photo of Ghislaine Maxwell and Jeffrey Epstein

Ghislaine's Shocking 2015 Deposition: Maxwell Explodes at Lawyer and Denies Jeffrey Epstein Ran Underage Sex-Trafficking Network

image of Catherine O'Hara

A Final Curtain Call: Catherine O’Hara’s Family Opts for Private Memorial Instead of Public Funeral After Tragic Death at 71

Bill Clinton and Jeffery Epstein

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

image of The exchange was part of a massive Justice Department release under the Epstein Files Transparency Act.
Source: mega

The exchange was part of a massive Justice Department release under the Epstein Files Transparency Act.

The newly released Epstein files also showed that Bill Clinton attended King Mohammed VI's 2002 wedding in Morocco with Jeffrey.

The documents include dozens of photos, some labeled "Nude," though many were heavily redacted.

Some images show Jeffery working out with gym partners, while others capture Bill and Jeffery together in formal attire or at other gatherings during the trip.

One person familiar with the event described the situation as baffling: "(Clinton) brought them as guests to a king's wedding. I mean, it almost sounds made up. How many times in your life have you been invited as a guest of a guest at a wedding?"

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.