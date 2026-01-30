Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Epstein's Nude Photos Shocker! Dozens of New Disturbing Snaps From Sick Pedo's Morocco Trip With Ex-Prez Bill Clinton in Latest Release

bill clinton and jeffrey epstein
Source: department of justice

Jeffrey Epstein was Bill Clinton's 'plus-one' at a foreign wedding.

Jan. 30 2026, Published 6:00 p.m. ET

Bill Clinton, Jeffrey Epstein, and dozens of young naked women can all be found in one grouping in the latest batch of the s-- offender's famed files, RadarOnline.com can report.

The former president invited his alleged s-- trafficking pal to Moroccan King Mohammed VI's 2002 wedding, and took plenty of pics as souvenirs of their trip.

Clinton and Epstein As Wedding Guests

bill clinton
Source: department of justice

The two partied in Morocco at the king's wedding.

As Radar previously reported, Clinton invited Epstein and his lover, Ghislaine Maxwell, to the nuptials. Mixed in among the nearly 3 million new pages of evidence from the Epstein files investigation are a bevvy of snaps of Clinton and Epstein smiling and enjoying their time together overseas.

The Department of Justice website classifies them as "St Trop/Clinton Morocco." Also noted is the word "Nude."

Many of the photos are redacted or completely blacked out. Others showcase Epstein in exercise sessions with scantily clad gym partners. Clinton and Epstein are pictured together in traditional dress at a formal event during the festivities, while also seen enjoying some cake at a much more relaxed get-together.

One person familiar with the event previously said: "(Clinton) brought them as guests to a king's wedding. I mean, it almost sounds made up. How many times in your life have you been invited as a guest of a guest at a wedding?"

jeffrey epstein
Source: department of justice

Other photos feature Epstein with scantily clad and naked women on his trip.

The new photos come a month after a previous Epstein drop featured Clinton relaxing in an indoor pool with Maxwell and another woman, whose face is redacted.

One photo shows Clinton floating in a jacuzzi with his hands folded behind his head and a wide smile on his face. Another shows the former commander in chief with Epstein in what looks to be the same Moroccan wedding he was pictured at in previous photo releases.

Friendship Dates Back Years

Photo of Ghislaine Maxwell, Bill Clinton
Source: Department of justice

Clinton swam with Ghislaine Maxwell in another photo in the Epstein files batch.

Both Clinton and his wife, Hillary, have faced increased scrutiny over just how close a relationship he had with the notorious s-- creep, and have tried to avoid having to discuss the friendship under oath.

The pair's alleged bromance dates back years – even as Clinton, 79, has consistently insisted he cut ties with the disgraced financier two decades ago, while also calling him "odd" and adding that he had no "inkling" of the late creep's horrible crimes.

Epstein and Clinton's 'True' Relationship

photo of bill clinton and masseuse
Source: radar

Clinton smiled during a shoulder massage from a then 22-year-old.

But the true nature of their relationship appeared to be exposed when the House Oversight Committee released thousands of documents from Epstein's estate – including emails to and from the moneyman, who died in 2019 under murky circumstances in his New York City jail cell while awaiting trial for allegedly trafficking underage girls to rich and powerful men.

Several of the emails reference the POTUS – with one particular message from Epstein requesting photos "from our Clinton trip to Africa," which one source described as a "secret vacation."

Clinton flew to Africa in 2002 as a guest on Epstein's private plane – sleazily dubbed the Lolita Express – purportedly to launch an AIDS initiative by the Clinton Foundation, and images seem to show that he enjoyed the trip immensely.

One pic captured smiling Clinton receiving a shoulder massage from Chauntae Davies, then 22, one of the young women Epstein used to staff the plane, who later accused her billionaire boss of sexual assault.

