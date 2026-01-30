Epstein's Nude Photos Shocker! Dozens of New Disturbing Snaps From Sick Pedo's Morocco Trip With Ex-Prez Bill Clinton in Latest Release

As Radar previously reported, Clinton invited Epstein and his lover, Ghislaine Maxwell, to the nuptials. Mixed in among the nearly 3 million new pages of evidence from the Epstein files investigation are a bevvy of snaps of Clinton and Epstein smiling and enjoying their time together overseas.

The Department of Justice website classifies them as "St Trop/Clinton Morocco." Also noted is the word "Nude."

Many of the photos are redacted or completely blacked out. Others showcase Epstein in exercise sessions with scantily clad gym partners. Clinton and Epstein are pictured together in traditional dress at a formal event during the festivities, while also seen enjoying some cake at a much more relaxed get-together.

One person familiar with the event previously said: "(Clinton) brought them as guests to a king's wedding. I mean, it almost sounds made up. How many times in your life have you been invited as a guest of a guest at a wedding?"