King Charles Breaks Silence on Brother Andrew's Arrest over Jeffrey Epstein Links — 'The Law Must Take its Course'

The monarch, 77, has previously stated he is "ready to support" police in respect to the former Duke of York's links with convicted pedo Jeffrey Epstein .

Charles reiterated his intention to support the investigation into his disgraced brother.

Now his brother is in police custody following a raid on his Sandringham home this morning, and cops are raiding other royal residences in Windsor and Norfolk, the King has once again declared his intention to support the investigation.

He said: "I have learned with the deepest concern the news about Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and suspicion of misconduct in public office.

"In this, as I have said before, they have our full and wholehearted support and co-operation.

"Let me state clearly: the law must take its course. As this process continues, it would not be right for me to comment further on this matter.

"Meanwhile, my family and I will continue in our duty and service to you all."