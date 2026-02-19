King Charles Breaks Silence on Brother Andrew's Arrest over Jeffrey Epstein Links — 'The Law Must Take its Course'
Feb. 19 2026, Updated 7:41 a.m. ET
King Charles has broken his silence on his brother Andrew Windsor's arrest, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The monarch, 77, has previously stated he is "ready to support" police in respect to the former Duke of York's links with convicted pedo Jeffrey Epstein.
King Offers 'Wholehearted Support And Co-Operation' To Investigation
Now his brother is in police custody following a raid on his Sandringham home this morning, and cops are raiding other royal residences in Windsor and Norfolk, the King has once again declared his intention to support the investigation.
He said: "I have learned with the deepest concern the news about Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and suspicion of misconduct in public office.
"In this, as I have said before, they have our full and wholehearted support and co-operation.
"Let me state clearly: the law must take its course. As this process continues, it would not be right for me to comment further on this matter.
"Meanwhile, my family and I will continue in our duty and service to you all."
Cops' Early Wake Up Call On Andrew's 66th Birthday
Charles is due to appear at the opening of London Fashion Week later today.
Cops swooped on his Sandringham home this morning, and announced the arrest an hour later.
The force previously said it was reviewing claims Andrew allegedly shared sensitive information with his pedo pal Epstein while serving as the U.K's trade envoy.
Cops also confirmed at the time that the force was separately probing allegations a woman was trafficked to the U.K. by Epstein to have a sexual encounter with Andrew.
Andrew has consistently and vehemently denied wrongdoing.
Police said in a bombshell update today: "As part of the investigation, we have today (19/2) arrested a man in his sixties from Norfolk on suspicion of misconduct in public office and are carrying out searches at addresses in Berkshire and Norfolk.
"The man remains in police custody at this time."
Arrest Could Have Serious Consequences For Andrew
Assistant Chief Constable Oliver Wright added: "Following a thorough assessment, we have now opened an investigation into this allegation of misconduct in public office.
"It is important that we protect the integrity and objectivity of our investigation as we work with our partners to investigate this alleged offence.
"We understand the significant public interest in this case, and we will provide updates at the appropriate time."
Misconduct in public office is a serious offence and carries a maximum sentence of life in prison.
Andrew has been staying at Sandringham after being evicted by his older brother from Royal Lodge in Windsor after his links with Epstein deepened.
His arrest comes as British prime minister Sir Keir Starmer claimed "nobody is above the law" in the U.K. and nine U.K. police forces assess whether to launch investigations into Epstein-related allegations including human trafficking and sexual assault.
He said: "Anybody who has any information should testify.
"So whether it's Andrew or anybody else, anybody who has got relevant information should come forward to whatever the relevant body is, in this particular case we're talking about Epstein, but there are plenty of other cases.
"Anybody who has got information relating to any aspect of violence against women and girls has, in my view, a duty to come forward, whoever they are."
The Queen's second son may have passed sensitive information to Epstein in his role as a U.K. trade envoy.
There are also claims he may have smuggled a woman into Buckingham Palace who may have been trafficked into Britain on Epstein's "Lolita Express" jet.
The King's younger brother was pictured in the Epstein files kneeling over a young woman.
The royal is also being urged to give evidence to the U.S. congressional investigation into Epstein, who died in prison in 2019.