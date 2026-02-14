Your tip
EXCLUSIVE: King Charles 'Being Backed into Corner by Crisis Managers' to Issue Groveling Apology for Perv Brother Andrew's Epstein Ties

Split photos of King Charles and Andrew Windsor
Source: MEGA

King Charles just can't seem to get away from his brother's drama.

Feb. 14 2026, Published 2:00 p.m. ET

King Charles is under mounting pressure to issue a formal public apology over his brother Andrew Mountbatten‑Windsor's links to Jeffrey Epstein, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Behind the scenes, senior palace advisers are said to be urging the monarch, 77, to make a televised statement of remorse in a bid to protect the institution's reputation as new allegations against the former duke continue to surface.

'Victims Want a Real Apology'

Split photos of King Charles and Andrew Mountbatten‑Windsor
Source: MEGA

Ex-Prince Andrew is facing renewed allegations linked to Epstein.

The latest revelations center on claims from another woman who alleges Epstein arranged a sexual encounter with Andrew at Royal Lodge in 2010, despite his public insistence that he broke off contact with the disgraced financier years earlier.

The accusations have reignited outrage among the financier's victims, who say Charles must acknowledge what they describe as a "systemic failure" to address Andrew's conduct.

Brad Edwards, from U.S. law firm Edwards Henderson, said: "To the King I would say: why not at least listen to the details of the story? After that, issue a sincere, real apology on behalf of Andrew and any role played by the Royal Family. That world was only possible because Andrew was who he was."

He added: "Victims want a real apology – not just lip service."

Photo of Andrew Mountbatten‑Windsor and Ghislaine Maxwell with unidentified women
Source: Department of Justice

A woman has accused Epstein of arranging a sexual encounter with Andrew Mountbatten‑Windsor in 2010.

Epstein survivor Marijke Chartouni also lashed out, saying: "The Royal Family is a carefully managed endeavor, and so claiming ignorance of Andrew's activities is absurd. It's time for the King to address his organization's failings."

Another survivor, Maria Farmer, said it was "shocking" the royals have still not issued an apology to the family of Virginia Giuffre, the Epstein s-- trafficking victim who died by suicide last year aged 41 after alleging she had s-- with Andrew three times when she was 17.

How the Palace Is Managing the Crisis

Photo of King Charles and Andrew Windsor
Source: MEGA

Survivor Maria Farmer condemned the lack of an apology to Virginia Giuffre’s family.

According to a senior royal insider, the palace crisis team has been holding "daily discussions" about how to manage the intensifying backlash.

"There's deep concern about the damage Andrew continues to do by association," the source said.

"Advisers believe a direct statement from the King could draw a line under the scandal, but Charles feels torn between duty and loyalty to his brother. He also feels like he's being backed into a corner to say something, which he hates."

"But it is not the first time he's been told that saying nothing about Andrew could be worse than saying sorry."

Is An Apology On the Way?

Photo of Andrew Mountbatten‑Windsor

Photo of Andrew Mountbatten‑Windsor

Photo of King Charles
Source: MEGA

Epstein survivors have demanded a public apology from King Charles III.

Last October, Charles removed Andrew's remaining royal titles – including the right to use the style of prince – and ordered him to vacate Royal Lodge on the Windsor estate.

The decision followed what officials called "serious and prolific lapses in judgment," though Andrew continues to deny any wrongdoing.

At the time, a palace statement read Charles and his wife Camilla's thoughts "and utmost sympathies" have been "and will remain with, the victims and survivors of any and all forms of abuse."

Aides said that the message was intended as a compassionate gesture, but campaigners now regard it as insufficient.

"They think the King hides behind careful wording," said a source close to a victims' advocacy group. "What survivors are demanding is a full-throated apology – not a line drafted by lawyers."

Prince Edward recently became the first senior royal to comment directly on the issue, saying it is "really important to remember the victims."

Another palace aide said, "Charles understands the gravity of the allegations and how much this has hurt survivors. But there's a genuine fear that admitting any responsibility could open the floodgates legally and politically. His advisers are split – some say a groveling apology shows compassion, others warn it could look like an admission of guilt."

