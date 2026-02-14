EXCLUSIVE: King Charles 'Being Backed into Corner by Crisis Managers' to Issue Groveling Apology for Perv Brother Andrew's Epstein Ties

The latest revelations center on claims from another woman who alleges Epstein arranged a sexual encounter with Andrew at Royal Lodge in 2010, despite his public insistence that he broke off contact with the disgraced financier years earlier.

The accusations have reignited outrage among the financier's victims, who say Charles must acknowledge what they describe as a "systemic failure" to address Andrew's conduct.

Brad Edwards, from U.S. law firm Edwards Henderson, said: "To the King I would say: why not at least listen to the details of the story? After that, issue a sincere, real apology on behalf of Andrew and any role played by the Royal Family. That world was only possible because Andrew was who he was."

He added: "Victims want a real apology – not just lip service."