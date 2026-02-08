Jeffrey Epstein Took 'Very Cute' Romanian Model to Buckingham Palace Dinner With Andrew Windsor While Queen Was Away

Bombshell emails show Epstein described the woman, in her early 20s, as "very cute" and said she had been "perfect," per Daily Mail.

He also noted that Windsor thought she was "beautiful," adding, "No man looks at your clothes, they see through them."

The emails suggest the evening was part of Epstein's notorious network of young women and that Windsor seemed enthusiastic about the company.

Epstein wrote to Windsor: "Great fun, more later," to which the former prince reportedly replied, "Yes, please!"