Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Royals News > Prince Andrew

Jeffrey Epstein Took 'Very Cute' Romanian Model to Buckingham Palace Dinner With Andrew Windsor While Queen Was Away

split image of Jeffrey Epstein and Andrew Windsor
Source: mega

Jeffrey Epstein brought a Romanian model to a dinner with Andrew at Buckingham Palace while the Queen was away.

Profile Image

Feb. 8 2026, Published 2:20 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Jeffrey Epstein reportedly brought a young Romanian model to Buckingham Palace for a private dinner with Andrew Windsor, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The late Queen Elizabeth was away at Balmoral at the time, leaving the prince to entertain the controversial guest.

Article continues below advertisement

'Very Cute'

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
image of Andrew hosted a private dinner at Buckingham Palace while the Queen was away.
Source: mega

Andrew hosted a private dinner at Buckingham Palace while the Queen was away.

Bombshell emails show Epstein described the woman, in her early 20s, as "very cute" and said she had been "perfect," per Daily Mail.

He also noted that Windsor thought she was "beautiful," adding, "No man looks at your clothes, they see through them."

The emails suggest the evening was part of Epstein's notorious network of young women and that Windsor seemed enthusiastic about the company.

Epstein wrote to Windsor: "Great fun, more later," to which the former prince reportedly replied, "Yes, please!"

Article continues below advertisement

'Lots of Stories'

image of Jeffrey Epstein brought a young Romanian model to a royal residence.
Source: mega

Jeffrey Epstein brought a young Romanian model to a royal residence.

It's not clear whether the Romanian model was among Epstein's victims, but the latest revelations have reignited calls for the Metropolitan Police to investigate Windsor's ties to Epstein.

Royal author Andrew Lownie told the outlet: "We have lots of stories now of women being taken to Andrew, and I think there are strong grounds for the Met to reopen their case."

"The Palace does have visitor logs, and it needs to launch its own investigation into security at Royal palaces and whether the law was broken. It should be passing this information to law enforcement," he added.

Article continues below advertisement

'Contain Him'

image of The revelations reignited calls for a police investigation into Windsor.
Source: mega

The revelations reignited calls for a police investigation into Windsor.

The news about the Romanian model comes as Windsor is being forced to move to Wood Farm on the King's Sandringham estate amid ongoing fallout from his ties to Epstein.

A Palace source said the big move is intended to "contain him."

"The King feels he has no other option than to provide for his brother, who will be privately funded on a private estate," the source explained, according to a news outlet. "Every time he's tried to support himself by independent means, it has led to greater trouble. Containing him is the hope."

Royal insiders called Andrew "unstable."

"The sight of him plastered on the front pages out riding his horse or driving in his car past photographers in Windsor, amid the continued dripping poison of the Epstein files, was just too much," a source told the Daily Mail.

READ MORE ON ROYAL FAMILY NEWS
Photo of King Charles

EXCLUSIVE: Radar Reveals the Unexpected Non-Royal Cancer Battling King Charles is Leaning on 'Amid One of Hardest Times of His Life'

split image of King Charles and Andrew Windsor

King Charles Forced to House 'Unstable' Brother Andrew on Norfolk Estate After Details About Relationship with Jeffrey Epstein Emerge

King Charles Paying For Andrew

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

image of Windsor has been forced into a smaller property amid Epstein scandal.

Windsor has been forced into a smaller property amid Epstein scandal.

He is expected to move permanently to Marsh Farm before Easter.

King Charles reportedly covers Andrew's security and provides a "modest stipend" for his day-to-day expenses and staff.

Sources insist rumors that Andrew is sitting on a massive inheritance from the late Queen or cash from selling his former homes are false

"[That's] wide of the mark," insiders said.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.