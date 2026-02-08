Jeffrey Epstein Took 'Very Cute' Romanian Model to Buckingham Palace Dinner With Andrew Windsor While Queen Was Away
Feb. 8 2026, Published 2:20 p.m. ET
Jeffrey Epstein reportedly brought a young Romanian model to Buckingham Palace for a private dinner with Andrew Windsor, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The late Queen Elizabeth was away at Balmoral at the time, leaving the prince to entertain the controversial guest.
'Very Cute'
Bombshell emails show Epstein described the woman, in her early 20s, as "very cute" and said she had been "perfect," per Daily Mail.
He also noted that Windsor thought she was "beautiful," adding, "No man looks at your clothes, they see through them."
The emails suggest the evening was part of Epstein's notorious network of young women and that Windsor seemed enthusiastic about the company.
Epstein wrote to Windsor: "Great fun, more later," to which the former prince reportedly replied, "Yes, please!"
'Lots of Stories'
It's not clear whether the Romanian model was among Epstein's victims, but the latest revelations have reignited calls for the Metropolitan Police to investigate Windsor's ties to Epstein.
Royal author Andrew Lownie told the outlet: "We have lots of stories now of women being taken to Andrew, and I think there are strong grounds for the Met to reopen their case."
"The Palace does have visitor logs, and it needs to launch its own investigation into security at Royal palaces and whether the law was broken. It should be passing this information to law enforcement," he added.
'Contain Him'
The news about the Romanian model comes as Windsor is being forced to move to Wood Farm on the King's Sandringham estate amid ongoing fallout from his ties to Epstein.
A Palace source said the big move is intended to "contain him."
"The King feels he has no other option than to provide for his brother, who will be privately funded on a private estate," the source explained, according to a news outlet. "Every time he's tried to support himself by independent means, it has led to greater trouble. Containing him is the hope."
Royal insiders called Andrew "unstable."
"The sight of him plastered on the front pages out riding his horse or driving in his car past photographers in Windsor, amid the continued dripping poison of the Epstein files, was just too much," a source told the Daily Mail.
King Charles Paying For Andrew
He is expected to move permanently to Marsh Farm before Easter.
King Charles reportedly covers Andrew's security and provides a "modest stipend" for his day-to-day expenses and staff.
Sources insist rumors that Andrew is sitting on a massive inheritance from the late Queen or cash from selling his former homes are false
"[That's] wide of the mark," insiders said.