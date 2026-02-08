King Charles Forced to House 'Unstable' Brother Andrew on Norfolk Estate After Details About Relationship with Jeffrey Epstein Emerge
Feb. 8 2026, Published 1:15 p.m. ET
King Charles is reportedly housing his brother, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, 65, on his Norfolk estate, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
A Palace source said the move is intended to "contain him."
'Containing Him'
"The King feels he has no other option than to provide for his brother, who will be privately funded on a private estate," the source explained, according to a news outlet. "Every time he's tried to support himself by independent means, it has led to greater trouble. Containing him is the hope."
The move follows revelations about Andrew's relationship with convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein, which sources described as "shocking and distressing."
Royal insiders called the late Queen’s second son "unstable."
King Charles Funding Andrew
Andrew moved out of the seven-bedroom Royal Lodge on Monday night, earlier than planned, and temporarily relocated to Wood Farm on the King's Sandringham estate.
He is expected to move permanently to Marsh Farm, a five-bedroom property nearby, before Easter.
After stripping Andrew of his royal titles in October and forcing him to move to a smaller property, the King pledged to fund his brother indefinitely, using private money. Charles also pays for Andrew’s security.
The source added that Andrew receives a "modest stipend" to cover living costs and staff.
Royal insiders dismissed speculation that Andrew has a large inheritance from the late Queen or proceeds from the sale of former homes.
"[That] is wide of the mark," they said.
'Enough was Enough'
Though Andrew had originally been expected to leave Windsor later this month, the timetable was suddenly accelerated.
"The sight of him plastered on the front pages out riding his horse or driving in his car past photographers in Windsor, amid the continued dripping poison of the Epstein files, was just too much," a source told the Daily Mail.
"He had to be removed from the public eye," the insider added. According to sources, Charles finally drew a line.
"Enough was enough," the monarch reportedly said, delivering the message that it was "time for him to head to Norfolk immediately."
Andrew Windsor in the Epstein Files
Andrew Windsor and his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, have come under fresh scrutiny after their past ties to Jeffrey and his associate Ghislaine Maxwell resurfaced.
The attention ramped up when the U.S. Department of Justice released more than three million documents linked to Jeffrey's crimes.
The decision to move Andrew comes as British authorities reportedly review claims that Jeffrey allegedly sent a second woman to the U.K. to have sex with him - a development that could trigger a new formal investigation.