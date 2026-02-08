King Charles Forced to House 'Unstable' Brother Andrew on Norfolk Estate After Details About Relationship with Jeffrey Epstein Emerge

Andrew moved out of the seven-bedroom Royal Lodge on Monday night, earlier than planned, and temporarily relocated to Wood Farm on the King's Sandringham estate.

He is expected to move permanently to Marsh Farm, a five-bedroom property nearby, before Easter.

After stripping Andrew of his royal titles in October and forcing him to move to a smaller property, the King pledged to fund his brother indefinitely, using private money. Charles also pays for Andrew’s security.

The source added that Andrew receives a "modest stipend" to cover living costs and staff.

Royal insiders dismissed speculation that Andrew has a large inheritance from the late Queen or proceeds from the sale of former homes.

"[That] is wide of the mark," they said.