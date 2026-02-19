Your tip
Prince Andrew

Andrew ARRESTED over Epstein Bombshells as Cops Swoop on his 66th birthday

picture of Andrew Windsor and Jeffrey Epstein
Source: MEGA

Andrew Windsor was arrested by cops this morning at his Sandinrgham home over his links with convicted pedo Jeffrey Epstein.

Feb. 19 2026, Published 5:45 a.m. ET

Andrew Windsor has been arrested by cops at his Sandringham home, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The disgraced royal has been arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office, according to reports, as six unmarked police arrived at Wood Farm around 8am on what is Andrew's 66th birthday.

Cops Swoop On Shamed Royal's 66th Birthday

picture of Andrew Windsor
Source: MEGA

Cops descended on disgraced royal's Sandringham home on his 66th birthday.

Eight men — understood to be plain-clothed officers — walked into a property with some carrying what is thought to be police-issued laptops.

Andrew has been living at Wood Farm for almost three weeks after being booted out of Royal Lodge by his brother King Charles.

He has only been spotted once, last Thursday.

It is not yet known why police are at the Sandringham property — however Andrew has always denied wrongdoing

Epstein Links Deepen After DOJ Drop

picture of Jeffrey Epstein
Source: MEGA

Andrew's links with Epstein deepened following release of latest DOJ files drop.

A Thames Valley spokesman said today: "We have today arrested a man in his sixties from Norfolk on suspicion of misconduct in public office.

"The man remains in police custody at this time."

The former prince is being probed by nearly a dozen police forces after bombshell Epstein files showed he leaked trade envoy documents to the convicted sex offender.

The police presence at Sandringham comes as Britain Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer claimed "nobody is above the law" in the U.K and nine U.K police forces assess whether to launch investigations into Epstein-related allegations including human trafficking and sexual assault.

Andrew Urged To Give Evidence Against Epstein

picture of Andrew Windsor
Source: MEGA

Andrew has been urged to give evidence to the US congressional investigation into Epstein

Andrew is yet to be spoken to by detectives who are assessing a range of allegations related to sex trafficking and misconduct in public office and sex trafficking.

But his brother Charles said he stands ready to help the police with their inquiries.

The Queen's second son may have passed sensitive information to Epstein in his role as a U.K. trade envoy.

There are also claims he may have smuggled a woman into Buckingham Palace who may have been trafficked into Britain on Epstein's "Lolita Express" jet.

Wood Farm, the property where his father, the Duke of Edinburgh spent much of his final years, is hidden from public view around 300 yards down a private driveway in Wolferton on the edge of the Norfolk estate.

picture of Sir Keir Starmer
Source: MEGA

Andrew has been encouraged to offer any information he has on Epstein by British Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer.

The royal is also being urged to give evidence to the U.S. congressional investigation into Epstein, who died in prison in 2019.

Speaking this morning, British P.M. Starmer said: "Anybody who has any information should testify.

"So whether it's Andrew or anybody else, anybody who has got relevant information should come forward to whatever the relevant body is, in this particular case we're talking about Epstein, but there are plenty of other cases.

"Anybody who has got information relating to any aspect of violence against women and girls has, in my view, a duty to come forward, whoever they are."

Sir Keir added: "One of the core principles in our system is that everybody is equal under the law, and nobody is above the law, and it is really important that is applied across the board."

