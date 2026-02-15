DOJ Claims It Released ALL Epstein Files — Bombshell List of Powerful Names Revealed

The newly disclosed materials include a sweeping list of public figures whose names appeared in the files — from President Donald Trump and former President Joe Biden to former Presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton, as well as Vice President Kamala Harris and Vice President J.D. Vance.

Other political figures named include Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, Sen. Adam Schiff, Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, Rep. Eric Swalwell, Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, former Vice President Mike Pence, and former Attorney General Eric Holder.

High-profile business and media figures were also listed, including Elon Musk, Mark Zuckerberg, Jeff Bezos, Tucker Carlson, and Jared Kushner.

Celebrities named in the materials include George Clooney, Robert De Niro, Alec Baldwin, Barbra Streisand, and Bruce Springsteen.

The letter emphasized that being named does not imply wrongdoing.

"Names appear in the files released under the Act in a wide variety of contexts," officials wrote, noting some individuals had direct contact with Epstein or his associate Ghislaine Maxwell, while others were mentioned only in passing, including in news reports unrelated to the case.

The Justice Department also insisted nothing was hidden for political reasons.

"No records were withheld or redacted 'on the basis of embarrassment, reputational harm, or political sensitivity,'" the letter said.