DOJ Claims It Released ALL Epstein Files — Bombshell List of Powerful Names Revealed
Feb. 15 2026, Published 11:10 a.m. ET
The Justice Department claimed it has released every file connected to disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
In a letter sent Saturday, February 14, Attorney General Pam Bondi and Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche told lawmakers the agency turned over all materials tied to Epstein as required under the Epstein Transparency Act.
All Documents Related to Jeffrey Epstein Have Been Released
"In accordance with the requirements of the Act… the Department released all 'records, documents, communications and investigative materials in the possession of the Department' that 'relate to' [Epstein]," the letter stated.
Officials said certain details were redacted to protect victims' privacy, including personal and medical information that would be a "clearly unwarranted invasion of personal privacy."
High-Profile Names in the Epstein Files
The newly disclosed materials include a sweeping list of public figures whose names appeared in the files — from President Donald Trump and former President Joe Biden to former Presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton, as well as Vice President Kamala Harris and Vice President J.D. Vance.
Other political figures named include Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, Sen. Adam Schiff, Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, Rep. Eric Swalwell, Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, former Vice President Mike Pence, and former Attorney General Eric Holder.
High-profile business and media figures were also listed, including Elon Musk, Mark Zuckerberg, Jeff Bezos, Tucker Carlson, and Jared Kushner.
Celebrities named in the materials include George Clooney, Robert De Niro, Alec Baldwin, Barbra Streisand, and Bruce Springsteen.
The letter emphasized that being named does not imply wrongdoing.
"Names appear in the files released under the Act in a wide variety of contexts," officials wrote, noting some individuals had direct contact with Epstein or his associate Ghislaine Maxwell, while others were mentioned only in passing, including in news reports unrelated to the case.
The Justice Department also insisted nothing was hidden for political reasons.
"No records were withheld or redacted 'on the basis of embarrassment, reputational harm, or political sensitivity,'" the letter said.
'Massive Cover-Up'
Lawmakers remain divided over the release. Rep. Jamie Raskin blasted Bondi during a recent hearing, accusing her of "ignoring" victims and overseeing what he called a "massive Epstein cover-up."
Bondi fired back, reportedly branding Raskin a "washed-up, loser lawyer" as tensions escalated.
Far From Over
The letter comes weeks after the DOJ released millions of Epstein-related documents. Trump has said those records "absolve" him of wrongdoing, pointing to past cooperation with investigators.
Despite the department's claim that all materials are now public, critics are still demanding answers, ensuring the Epstein scandal remains far from over.