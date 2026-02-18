Naomi Campbell's Relationship with Epstein Exposed: Supermodel Gave Vile Pedo Access to Lavish Parties — But Wasn't Allowed to Use His Private Jet, According to New Emails

The pair seemingly met up in person and had phone calls over the years, as indicated in email exchanges.

Epstein's assistant, Sarah Kellen, wrote in September 2011, "Hi Naomi. Jeffrey is in Paris and wondering if you are around as well. Hope all is well," ahead of his trip to France.

In March 2012, a person whose name was redacted wrote to Campbell, "Hi Naomi, Jeffery and I are in Paris with Woody Allen and wondering if you are in town if you'd like to have dinner with us all tomorrow night."

The DOJ document dump also revealed that Epstein's other assistant, Lesley Groff, wrote to her boss in May 2015, "Please call Naomi Campbell. She is in Spain, but she is up."

She also forwarded Epstein a note allegedly written by Campbell, reading, "Hello Leslie, how are you? I want to see Jeffery. I leave tomorrow at 6 PM. I need to go to Vail n Colorado, hurt my any treatment. It’s so painful and is it going to Morocco soon as I need to go once more to London, exhausted babes XX."