Trading the Wheel: Classic and Advanced Approaches with Option Samurai

"Wheel Candidate" – The Classic Wheel Strategy on Quality Stocks

The traditional Wheel strategy starts with selling cash-secured puts on stocks the trader is willing to own. If the put expires worthless, premium is collected and the process repeats. If assignment occurs, the trader owns shares and transitions to selling covered calls.

The predefined Wheel Candidates scan on the Option Samurai options screener is designed to support this exact workflow. It looks for naked put opportunities on quality, dividend-paying companies where estimated probabilities and projected annualized returns remain reasonable under more conservative assumptions.

There’s more: the scan also considers what the “typical” covered call return would look like if assignment occurs. This helps ensure that both phases of the Wheel, the put-selling phase and the covered call phase, remain viable.

"Wheel on Steroids" – Covered Straddles on Strong Companies

For traders with more experience and sufficient capital, the Wheel can be enhanced using a covered straddle structure. The idea, this time, is to combine stock ownership with simultaneous call and put selling to increase premium intake. The trader will start the wheel by already owning 100 shares, and selling 2 options (a call and a put) at the same strike and expiration date.

The predefined scan labeled Wheel on Steroids: Long-Term Covered Straddle Picks on Good Dividend-Paying Companies is built specifically for this purpose. It targets stable, dividend-paying companies where long-term ownership is acceptable, and volatility is sufficient to justify selling both sides.

The structure assumes ownership of shares and focuses on high premium collection over time. If the assignment occurs on the put side, the position scales into additional shares at a lower effective cost basis. Covered calls can then be sold on the increased share count, reinforcing the Wheel cycle.

This is not a short-term income play. The scan is designed for traders who are comfortable managing positions over longer horizons and who prioritize cash flow from fundamentally strong companies rather than rapid turnover.

An options screener is essential here, as covered straddles magnify both income and responsibility. Filtering for company quality, dividend stability, and manageable risk, which may support a more measured approach rather than an aggressive one.