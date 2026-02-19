Royal Family United: Prince William and Princess Kate Middleton Support King Charles' Statement as Disgraced Andrew Windsor’s Arrest Throws Monarchy into Crisis Mode
Feb. 19 2026, Published 3:00 p.m. ET
Prince William and Kate Middleton are standing firm with King Charles III surrounding the arrest of his disgraced younger brother, Andrew Windsor, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The monarch, 76, stated "the law must take its course" when it came to Windsor's arrest for suspicion of misconduct in public office for sharing confidential financial information from when he was a UK trade envoy with his sick pedophile pal, Jeffrey Epstein.
Authorities Have the King's 'Wholehearted Support and Co-Operation'
The UK Press Association were told that the Prince and Princess of Wales "approved" of the statement Charles released after his brother's arrest on February 19 on the grounds of the Sandringham estate.
Hours after police swooped in to take Windsor into custody and began searches of his two homes, Buckingham Palace shared the king's reaction.
"I have learned with the deepest concern the news about Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and suspicion of misconduct in public office. What now follows is the full, fair and proper process by which this issue is investigated in the appropriate manner and by the appropriate authorities," Charles stated.
"In this, as I have said before, they have our full and wholehearted support and co-operation," the king continued.
King Charles Carries on Amid His Brother's Drama
The monarch made it clear that despite his brothers misdeeds, the rest of the royal family remains deeply loyal to their subjects.
"As this process continues, it would not be right for me to comment further on this matter. Meanwhile, my family and I will continue in our duty and service to you all," he added.
True to his word, Charles kept calm and carried on, attending a scheduled appearance at London Fashion Week amid the arrest coverage while his wife, Queen Camilla, attended a lunchtime concert at her patronage, Sinfonia Smith Square.
William and Middleton have no public events on their calendar for the remainder of the week.
Prince William and Kate Middleton's 'Deep Concern' Over Andrew Windsor's Wrongdoings
William and his wife shared their distress over the most recent revelations about Windsor in the latest DOJ documents dump, which police confirmed put him under an investigation.
The docs included emails the former Duke of York sent to Epstein, which included full reports he made on trade missions on behalf of the UK to Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, and China.
Thames Valley Police confirmed on February 9, that it was "assessing the information in line with our established procedure," while Windsor was accused of misconduct in public office and of breaching the Official Secrets Act.
At the time, the couple's Kensington Palace spokesman released a statement reading, "I can confirm the Prince and Princess of Wales have been deeply concerned by the continuing revelations."
The rep added, "Their thoughts remain focused on the victims."
'He Was Never a Prince'
William was reportedly one of the driving forces behind the king finally stripping Windsor of his royal titles and privileges in October 2025 after more salacious accusations were made against him by late Epstein s-- trafficking victim Virginia Giuffre in her posthumous memoir.
While Windsor's arrest was for his shady business dealings with Epstein instead of allegedly having s-- with minors, Giuffre's family hailed the news that the former prince was finally in custody.
"On behalf of our sister, Virginia Roberts Giuffre, we extend our gratitude to the UK's Thames Valley Police for their investigation and arrest of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor," Sky Roberts and Danny Wilson wrote.
The siblings sneered, "He was never a prince. For survivors everywhere, Virginia did this for you."