Royal Family United: Prince William and Princess Kate Middleton Support King Charles' Statement as Disgraced Andrew Windsor’s Arrest Throws Monarchy into Crisis Mode

The UK Press Association were told that the Prince and Princess of Wales "approved" of the statement Charles released after his brother's arrest on February 19 on the grounds of the Sandringham estate.

Hours after police swooped in to take Windsor into custody and began searches of his two homes, Buckingham Palace shared the king's reaction.

"I have learned with the deepest concern the news about Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and suspicion of misconduct in public office. What now follows is the full, fair and proper process by which this issue is investigated in the appropriate manner and by the appropriate authorities," Charles stated.

"In this, as I have said before, they have our full and wholehearted support and co-operation," the king continued.