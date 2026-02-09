Royal Family Crisis: Prince William and Kate Middleton 'Deeply Concerned' by Continuing Epstein Files Revelations — Amid Surging Scrutiny Involving Disgraced Andrew Windsor
Feb. 9 2026, Published 1:45 p.m. ET
Prince William and his wife, Kate Middleton, have revealed for the first time they're "deeply concerned" about the "continuing revelations" in the Jeffrey Epstein scandal involving his disgraced uncle, Andrew Mountbatten Windsor, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Windsor, 65, and his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, appeared in the millions of new files released by the Department of Justice, in the latest black eye for the royal family brought on by the former prince's close friendship with the late pedophile.
'Deeply Concerned' by 'Continuing Revelations' About Andrew
"I can confirm the Prince and Princess of Wales have been deeply concerned by the continuing revelations," their spokesperson revealed on Monday, February 9.
Their rep added, "Their thoughts remain focused on the victims."
The statement was released shortly before William, 43, touched down in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, for his first solo overseas tour of 2026. He will spend three days in the country to strengthen diplomatic, trade, and investment ties with the kingdom.
Andrew Windsor Featured Prominently In New Epstein Documents Drop
Windsor was seen in disturbing new photos released by the Department of Justice in the latest documents dump on January 30.
In one, he was on the ground on all fours above a woman who lay prone on the floor. Her face was blacked out to protect her identity, as leering Windsor looked up at the camera.
In other snapshots, he put his hand on the woman's waist as she remained motionless with her arms lying next to her body.
Ghislaine Maxwell Sent Email About Infamous Andrew Windsor Photo
An email in the documents dump seemed to confirm that the infamous photo of Windsor with Epstein's madame, Ghislaine Maxwell, and s-- trafficking victim Virginia Giuffre was real. He previously claimed to have "no recollection" of posing for the photo and also suggested the snapshot may have "been doctored."
A January 2015 email sent by a "G Maxwell" to Epstein read, "It was in London when (redacted) met a number of friends of mine including Prince Andrew. A photograph was taken as I imagine she wanted to show it to friends and family," suggesting the snapshot was taken at the request of Giuffre.
Maxwell is currently serving a 20-year prison sentence for s-- trafficking. Epstein was arrested on the same charges in July 2019, but was found dead in his New York City jail cell a month later.
Giuffre, who died by suicide in April 2024, wrote in her posthumous memoir, Nobody's Girl, that Maxwell instructed her on what to do with Windsor after a night of partying at London's Tramp nightclub.
"On the way back, Maxwell told me, 'When we get home, you are to do for him what you do for Jeffrey (Epstein).'"
"He (Andrew) was friendly enough, but still entitled – as if he believed having s-- with me was his birthright," Giuffre wrote about the disgraced former royal, who has always denied the encounter.
Andrew Windsor Loses All Royal Ties Due to Epstein Ties
Giuffe's revelations about Windsor in her October 2025 memoir were the straw that broke the camel's back in the royal family, finally removing the perverted ex-prince from their ranks for good.
Windsor was dramatically stripped of his birthright title of "prince" as well as all other styles, titles, and honors by his older brother, King Charles III. He was also booted from his longtime home, the Royal Lodge, on the Great Windsor Park estate.
Like William and Kate, Charles and his wife, Queen Camilla, also recognized Epstein's victims in their October 30, 2025, statement, noting, "Their Majesties wish to make clear that their thoughts and utmost sympathies have been, and will remain with, the victims and survivors of any and all forms of abuse."