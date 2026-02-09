Royal Family Crisis: Prince William and Kate Middleton 'Deeply Concerned' by Continuing Epstein Files Revelations — Amid Surging Scrutiny Involving Disgraced Andrew Windsor

An email in the documents dump seemed to confirm that the infamous photo of Windsor with Epstein's madame, Ghislaine Maxwell, and s-- trafficking victim Virginia Giuffre was real. He previously claimed to have "no recollection" of posing for the photo and also suggested the snapshot may have "been doctored."

A January 2015 email sent by a "G Maxwell" to Epstein read, "It was in London when (redacted) met a number of friends of mine including Prince Andrew. A photograph was taken as I imagine she wanted to show it to friends and family," suggesting the snapshot was taken at the request of Giuffre.

Maxwell is currently serving a 20-year prison sentence for s-- trafficking. Epstein was arrested on the same charges in July 2019, but was found dead in his New York City jail cell a month later.

Giuffre, who died by suicide in April 2024, wrote in her posthumous memoir, Nobody's Girl, that Maxwell instructed her on what to do with Windsor after a night of partying at London's Tramp nightclub.

"On the way back, Maxwell told me, 'When we get home, you are to do for him what you do for Jeffrey (Epstein).'"

"He (Andrew) was friendly enough, but still entitled – as if he believed having s-- with me was his birthright," Giuffre wrote about the disgraced former royal, who has always denied the encounter.