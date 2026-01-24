Your tip
Ghislaine Maxwell

Inside Ghislaine Maxwell's Cushy Prison Setup: Whistleblowers Allege Epstein Accomplice Is Being Coddled Behind Bars With Access to Her Own Laptop

Composite photo of Ghislaine Maxwell
Source: MEGA

Ghislaine Maxwell was transferred from a low-security Florida prison to a minimum-security Texas facility.

Profile Image

Jan. 24 2026, Published 11:30 a.m. ET

Democratic Reps. Jamie Raskin and Robert Garcia have urged Attorney General Pam Bondi to grant them access to the minimum-security federal prison camp in Texas where Ghislaine Maxwell is being held, RadarOnline.com can report.

The elected officials cited whistleblower allegations that she is receiving unusually favorable treatment.

Maxwell's Prison Conditions

ghislaine maxwell cushy prison setup whistleblowers epstein accomplice
Source: MEGA

Raskin and Garcia cited whistleblower complaints alleging Maxwell is receiving unusually favorable treatment.

In a letter sent to outlets on Thursday, January 22, the ranking Democrats on the House Judiciary and Oversight Committees said more than a dozen whistleblowers had come forward with what they described as "damning information" about Maxwell's conditions of confinement at Federal Prison Camp Bryan.

Maxwell, 64, is serving a 20-year sentence after being convicted of helping financier Jeffrey Epstein recruit and traffic underage girls for sexual abuse. Epstein died in federal custody in 2019 while awaiting trial.

The Whistleblowers

ghislaine maxwell cushy prison setup whistleblowers epstein accomplice
Source: MEGA

Lawmakers claim she has been allowed unsupervised access to a laptop.

According to the lawmakers, whistleblowers claim Maxwell has been given "preferential" and "selective five-star" treatment that deviates from standard Bureau of Prisons rules. They allege she has been allowed unsupervised access to a laptop, which they described as "a remarkable security risk under the facility's own rules and procedures."

"While other inmates watch TV communally and drink tap water, Ms. Maxwell has been granted access to staff-only areas to watch CNN by herself, and she has been provided with bottled water with her meals," Raskin and Garcia wrote.

They also said that when Maxwell requested use of a gym machine that had been broken for months during one of her private exercise sessions, "a panic-stricken staff member roused an inmate to fix it."

The lawmakers further alleged that the prison warden sends out Maxwell's mail under their own name, "presumably so it will not be searched as with other inmates."

Raskin and Garcia suggested that the special treatment may have been approved at senior levels of the Trump administration.

Trump and Epstein were once acquaintances but later had a falling out.

"While Ms. Maxwell's special treatment is both astonishing and unprecedented, it clearly stems from the very top," they wrote.

Maxwell's Transfer

ghislaine maxwell cushy prison setup whistleblowers epstein accomplice
Source: MEGA

Whistleblowers allege Maxwell watches CNN alone in staff-only areas.

Maxwell was transferred from a low-security prison in Tallahassee, Florida, to the minimum-security Texas facility shortly after being interviewed by Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche. The move appeared to conflict with Bureau of Prisons guidelines that typically house sex offenders in low-security institutions.

Blanche said the transfer was necessary to protect Maxwell's safety. However, White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles said President Trump was "ticked" and "mighty unhappy" about the decision and had not been informed of the justification.

"Ms. Wiles clearly did not look far for answers: she was unable or unwilling to explain which senior Trump Administration official ordered the transfer and the subsequent preferential treatment, or why President Trump has not simply transferred Ms. Maxwell back to a different facility, thereby ending this seemingly ceaseless stream of perks," the lawmakers wrote.

They said a congressional delegation plans to visit the prison camp in February to investigate the claims, adding that Trump administration officials "have apparently attempted to prevent the truth from seeing the light of day by retaliating against inmates and staff at FPC Bryan."

