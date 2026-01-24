Inside Ghislaine Maxwell's Cushy Prison Setup: Whistleblowers Allege Epstein Accomplice Is Being Coddled Behind Bars With Access to Her Own Laptop

According to the lawmakers, whistleblowers claim Maxwell has been given "preferential" and "selective five-star" treatment that deviates from standard Bureau of Prisons rules. They allege she has been allowed unsupervised access to a laptop, which they described as "a remarkable security risk under the facility's own rules and procedures."

"While other inmates watch TV communally and drink tap water, Ms. Maxwell has been granted access to staff-only areas to watch CNN by herself, and she has been provided with bottled water with her meals," Raskin and Garcia wrote.

They also said that when Maxwell requested use of a gym machine that had been broken for months during one of her private exercise sessions, "a panic-stricken staff member roused an inmate to fix it."

The lawmakers further alleged that the prison warden sends out Maxwell's mail under their own name, "presumably so it will not be searched as with other inmates."

Raskin and Garcia suggested that the special treatment may have been approved at senior levels of the Trump administration.

Trump and Epstein were once acquaintances but later had a falling out.

"While Ms. Maxwell's special treatment is both astonishing and unprecedented, it clearly stems from the very top," they wrote.