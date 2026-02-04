Your tip
Jeffrey Epstein Death Investigation Photos Show Medics Performing CPR on Sick Pedo — As It's Revealed His Butt Was 'One Inch Off The Floor' After Prison Suicide

Jeffrey Epstein EMS
Source: doj

New pictures showed the extent emergency responders went through to try to save Jeffrey Epstein's life.

Feb. 4 2026, Published 4:45 p.m. ET

New pictures taken just moments after security guards discovered Jeffrey Epstein's lifeless body reveal the intense efforts medics took to try to save the notorious s-- offender, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The previously unseen pics include the twisted bedsheets Epstein allegedly used to hang himself in his cell.

Graphic Photos Below.

Graphic Images From Epstein Files

Jeffrey Epstein EMS
Source: doj

EMS workers ripped open Epstein's shirt.

Jeffrey Epstein EMS
Source: doj

They tried to administer CPR to the sex offender.

Two new reports from the Department of Justice include dozens of photos of the late financier after he was found hanged in his cell in the early hours of August 10, 2019.

In one series of snaps, emergency medical technicians surround the 66-year-old as his body lies on a stretcher. His orange prison jumpsuit has been ripped open, and first responders are trying to administer CPR.

A Mad Rush to Try to Save Epstein's Life

Jeffrey Epstein EMS
Source: doj

A crowd gathered around Epstein during the chaos.

Jeffrey Epstein EMS
Source: doj

The s-- trafficker hanged himself sometime earlier.

Subsequent photos show the aftermath of their failed attempts – Epstein's dead body on a stretcher. Deep cuts are visible in his neck, and his face and lips are unusually purple and puffy.

Other photos include what looks to be the makeshift noose made out of prison clothes that Epstein used to hang himself, along with piles of orange fabric in a cell.

CPR Was Ineffective

Jeffrey Epstein
Source: doj

Epstein's body had dark cuts on his neck.

Jeffrey Epstein
Source: doj

He was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.

A document included in the files indicates Epstein's rear end was just 1 to 1.5 inches above the floor when prison personnel found him.

According to reports, two prison staff members were delivering breakfast to inmates the morning of August 10, 2019, when they came to Epstein's cell.

The guards unsuccessfully tried to shove the businessman's breakfast through a food slot in his locked door. Epstein also wasn't responding to verbal commands, according to a Department of Justice document released as part of the latest file dump.

Epstein's Homemade Noose Exposed

Jeffrey Epstein noose
Source: doj

Epstein allegedly fashioned a makeshift noose out of his prison clothes.

Jeffrey Epstein EMS
Source: doj

His cell was discovered to be covered in pieces of discarded orange fabric.

When one of the guards opened the cell door, he saw Epstein's body hanging from a long, orange rope, likely made from his prison uniform or bedsheet. The noose was tied to the top portion of the bunk bed.

"Epstein was suspended from the top bunk in a near-seated position, with his buttocks approximately 1 inch to 1 inch and a half off the floor," the report indicates.

Guards Discovered Epstein's Body

Jeffrey Epstein cell
Source: doj

Epstein hanged himself from his top bunk

Jeffrey Epstein cell
Source: doj

He was discovered while guards were delivering breakfast.

The guards immediately called for emergency help, per the report, and severed the orange rope from the bunk bed, dropping Epstein on the ground. One of the men began chest compressions until responding rescuers arrived about a minute later.

More medical personnel arrived shortly thereafter and took over the emergency response, transporting Epstein to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Previous Suicide Attempts

Jeffrey Epstein cell
Source: doj

Epstein's cell became a crime scene.

Jeffrey Epstein cell
Source: doj

A camera was meant to prevent actions like his.

Just a few weeks before that, Epstein allegedly tried another suicide attempt while awaiting trial on s-- trafficking charges.

Photos from July 23, 2019, showed Epstein semi-unconscious in his jail cell. His eyes were closed, and a prison report describes staffers finding him "lying in the fetal position" with an orange "homemade fashioned noose" wrapped tightly around his neck.

The report labeled it a "possible suicide attempt," and the responding officer wrote that he found Epstein passed out, breathing heavily on the floor, and snoring.

The staffer cuffed him and tried to move him, noting: "As inmate Epstein was being placed on the stretcher by responding staff, he would open his eyes and observe staff. When staff made eye contact with him, he would hurriedly shut his eyes."

Epstein Had Been on Suicide Watch

Jeffrey Epstein cell
Source: doj

Missing video footage was a problem over the summer.

Jeffrey Epstein cell
Source: doj

Epstein had tried to kill himself in the past as well.

Subsequent photos show Epstein dressed in an anti-suicide smock, while reports revealed he was placed on suicide watch.

At the time, the s-- offender claimed he hadn’t had any sleep for nearly a month, and said when he was found on the floor, he was merely "extremely tired."

