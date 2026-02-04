EXCLUSIVE: Radar's Definitive Epstein Files — We Reveal ALL the Evidence Buried in Millions of DOJ Papers That Show Pedophile Was a Russian Spy
Feb. 4 2026, Published 3:05 p.m. ET
Jeffrey Epstein is again at the center of explosive claims – and RadarOnline.com can reveal the newly released U.S. Department of Justice papers on the pedophile have reignited allegations the abuser may have acted as a Russian intelligence asset.
The tranche of three million documents, released last Friday, forms part of a vast cache known as the Epstein Files and after a forensic trawl of the latest dump of evidence on the s-- beast, we can reveal they detail emails, travel records and witness claims linked to his movements, contacts and alleged efforts to gather compromising material on powerful figures.
Epstein's Safe, Fake Passport and Surveillance Evidence
The material sheds new light on how federal agents – while raiding Epstein's Manhattan mansion – discovered a locked safe containing a fake Austrian passport bearing his photograph and the name Marius Robert Fortelni, stamped for travel across Europe and the Middle East.
Agents also found the $68million townhouse fitted with sophisticated surveillance equipment, which sources told us was a collection center for s-- tapes featuring the world's richest and most powerful figures, which Epstein would then pass to his handlers to use as bribery material in what one insider told us amounts to "one of the world's biggest honeytrap spy schemes ever run in human history."
Russian intelligence has a term for such material – kompromat.
Epstein's Alleged Ties to Russian Intelligence and Kompromat
We can reveal that, according to the DoJ papers, Epstein contacted Sergei Belyakov, then Russia's deputy minister of economic development, in July 2015.
In the email, Epstein wrote: "I need a favor," before describing a Russian woman he claimed was attempting to blackmail powerful New York businessmen and asking for "Suggestions?" The message was sent 18 months after Russia's annexation of Crimea and days after the MH17 disaster.
In a draft email to himself, Epstein later wrote: "I've decided to help you. However, I am very disappointed you felt it necessary to threaten me."
He added: "You should also know that I felt it necessary to contact some friends in the FSB (Russian intelligence.)"
The draft warned the woman she risked becoming "vrag naroda" – enemy of the people – before offering financial support and visa assistance if she stopped her alleged threats.
Other emails suggest Epstein believed he had access to Russia's highest circles.
A 2011 message from an anonymous sender said: "He said last time you were in Palm Beach, you told him you had an appointment with Putin on Sept 16 and that he could go ahead and book his ticket to Russia."
Vladimir Putin, now 73, has not commented on the claim.
Flight Logs, Russian Links and Kompromat Questions
Flight logs also show Epstein traveled to Russia at least three times, including on a trip with former US president Bill Clinton, 79, and Ghislaine Maxwell, 64, aboard his private Boeing 727 – the pedophile predator's so-called "Lolita Express."
Payments labeled as fees or travel expenses were also made to several Russian women who joined the flights.
A source said: "There is documented contact between Epstein and senior Russian officials, and even indications that Vladimir Putin himself was within his reach.
"A striking number of the young women moving through Epstein's world were Russian, while an extraordinary array of Western political, financial and cultural figures passed through his social and professional orbit.
"Taken together, those facts raise an unavoidable question – whether this was, in effect, a textbook kompromat operation of the kind Russian intelligence has run for decades.
"The more troubling issue is why the Department of Justice appears reluctant to confront that possibility directly, leaving what many see as the most obvious explanation sitting unexamined in plain sight."
Claims of Mossad Connections and Israeli Intelligence Training
The files also revisit claims Epstein – who died in his New York prison cell aged 66 in 2019 from an alleged suicide – had ties to Israeli intelligence.
A source told the FBI Epstein was close to the former prime minister of Israel, Ehud Barak, now 83, and had trained as a spy under him. Barak later said: "I now deeply regret having any association with him."
Dylan Howard, co-author of the Epstein: Dead Men Tell No Tales book, which examined allegations Epstein was a secret agent commissioned to gather compromising evidence on the world's richest, most powerful and recognizable figures – including his old pal, the former Prince Andrew – stated: "What we uncovered was compelling evidence that Jeffrey Epstein was a spy – largely for Israel's Mossad – and allowed to operate in the United States seemingly without consequence."
Despite many other sources saying the same thing, former Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett has rejected that claim, insisting: "The accusation that Jeffrey Epstein somehow worked for Israel or the Mossad running a blackmail ring is categorically and totally false."
Epstein's former lawyer Alan Dershowitz also dismissed the allegations, saying: "Believe me, I would have known about it. I would have used it to my advantage and to his advantage."