EXCLUSIVE: Radar's Definitive Epstein Files — We Reveal ALL the Evidence Buried in Millions of DOJ Papers That Show Pedophile Was a Russian Spy

We can reveal that, according to the DoJ papers, Epstein contacted Sergei Belyakov, then Russia's deputy minister of economic development, in July 2015.

In the email, Epstein wrote: "I need a favor," before describing a Russian woman he claimed was attempting to blackmail powerful New York businessmen and asking for "Suggestions?" The message was sent 18 months after Russia's annexation of Crimea and days after the MH17 disaster.

In a draft email to himself, Epstein later wrote: "I've decided to help you. However, I am very disappointed you felt it necessary to threaten me."

He added: "You should also know that I felt it necessary to contact some friends in the FSB (Russian intelligence.)"

The draft warned the woman she risked becoming "vrag naroda" – enemy of the people – before offering financial support and visa assistance if she stopped her alleged threats.

Other emails suggest Epstein believed he had access to Russia's highest circles.

A 2011 message from an anonymous sender said: "He said last time you were in Palm Beach, you told him you had an appointment with Putin on Sept 16 and that he could go ahead and book his ticket to Russia."

Vladimir Putin, now 73, has not commented on the claim.