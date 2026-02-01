'They Tried to Smear Me': Donald Trump Claims Epstein Document Dump 'Absolves' Him While Lawmakers Demand the Rest of the Missing Pages
Feb. 1 2026, Published 2:30 p.m. ET
Donald Trump has said he had been "absolved" of wrongdoing after the Department of Justice released a new batch of files connected to the investigation into Jeffrey Epstein, RadarOnline.com can report.
Trump's Comments
Speaking to reporters on Saturday, January 31, Trump said: "I didn't see it myself but I was told by some very important people that not only does it absolve me, it's the opposite of what people were hoping, you know, the radical Left."
Trump is mentioned more than 1,000 times in the roughly three million pages released Friday. The documents did not include major new allegations against him, despite his past association with Epstein who the two men reportedly fell out. The release, however, renewed calls from lawmakers and survivors for the full set of records to be made public.
Trump had previously urged the release of Epstein-related files in 2024 and promised to do so if elected. He later dismissed the documents as a Democrat-led "hoax" designed to "deflect" attention from his political successes.
The Epstein Files
Attorney General Pam Bondi told Congress in a letter that Friday's disclosure "marks the end" of the government's efforts to comply with the law. That assertion drew swift criticism from Democrats, who said large portions of the records remain withheld.
Robert Garcia, the ranking Democrat on the House Oversight Committee, said the Trump administration was still withholding about half of the files.
"Donald Trump and his Department of Justice have now made it clear that they intend to withhold roughly 50 per cent of the Epstein files, while claiming to have fully complied with the law. This is outrageous and incredibly concerning," Garcia said. "The oversight committee subpoena directs Pam Bondi to release all the files to the committee, while protecting survivors."
Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer also accused the Justice Department of misleading the public. "DoJ needs to get its story straight. They say they collected six million pages, but only admit to releasing three million. But I checked – even that's inflated. Less than 2.7 million pages were released. DoJ thinks it can just round up 300k by pages and we won't notice. We're wondering what's in those 300k pages and we're still waiting to hear where the other three million pages are..."
Epstein's Victims
Epstein's victims issued a joint statement condemning the release as dangerous rather than transparent.
"This latest release of Jeffrey Epstein files is being sold as transparency but what it actually does is expose survivors," they said. "Once again, survivors are having their names and identifying information exposed, while the men who abused us remain hidden and protected. The justice department cannot claim it is finished releasing files until every legally required document is released and every abuse and enabler is fully exposed."
The newly released files also show interactions between Epstein and other prominent figures, including Prince Andrew, Bill Gates and Elon Musk, in some cases after Epstein's conviction for sex crimes. Trump appears in the records as well, though many allegations are described as unverified or not pursued by the FBI.
Some documents containing graphic claims about Trump were briefly posted online Friday before being removed from the Justice Department's website.