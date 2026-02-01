'They Tried to Smear Me': Donald Trump Claims Epstein Document Dump 'Absolves' Him While Lawmakers Demand the Rest of the Missing Pages

Speaking to reporters on Saturday, January 31, Trump said: "I didn't see it myself but I was told by some very important people that not only does it absolve me, it's the opposite of what people were hoping, you know, the radical Left."

Trump is mentioned more than 1,000 times in the roughly three million pages released Friday. The documents did not include major new allegations against him, despite his past association with Epstein who the two men reportedly fell out. The release, however, renewed calls from lawmakers and survivors for the full set of records to be made public.

Trump had previously urged the release of Epstein-related files in 2024 and promised to do so if elected. He later dismissed the documents as a Democrat-led "hoax" designed to "deflect" attention from his political successes.