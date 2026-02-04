EXCLUSIVE: Chilling Jeffrey Epstein Prison Death 'Body Swap' Theory Resurfaces in Wake of 3 Million-Page DoJ Document Dump on Pedophile Sex Trafficker

Epstein, who was 66 when he died by an apparent suicide on August 10, 2019, was being held at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in New York while awaiting trial on federal s-- trafficking charges.

Jeffrey Epstein is again at the center of a chilling online storm after the massive new U.S. Justice Department document release on his case revived a long-debunked conspiracy theory claiming the disgraced financier was secretly swapped with another prisoner before he died in federal custody, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The renewed speculation about the murky circumstances of his death follows the release of millions of pages of Justice Department material, which include subpoena records tied to a mysterious 4chan post published shortly before Epstein's death became public.

The post alleged "unusual" prison activity and has circulated for years as supposed evidence that Epstein was removed alive from the jail.

Social media users now claim the records point to Roberto Grijalva, a lieutenant at the prison at the time, as the person behind it.

One online conspiracy theorist commented: "An anonymous 4chan poster said that Epstein was wheeled out of prison hours before his reported death Subpoenas show that man was Roberto Grijalva, who was a lieutenant at the prison at this time It appears Epstein really did get broken out of prison and flown to Israel."