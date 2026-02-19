Royal Shock: King Charles and Prince William Were Not Warned in Advance About Disgraced Andrew Windsor's Arrest Bombshell 

Shortly after Andrew's arrest, Charles released a statement.

"I have learned with the deepest concern the news about Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and suspicion of misconduct in public office," he said at the time. "What now follows is the full, fair and proper process by which this issue is investigated in the appropriate manner and by the appropriate authorities."

"In this, as I have said before, they have our full and wholehearted support and co-operation," he continued. "Let me state clearly: the law must take its course. As this process continues, it would not be right for me to comment further on this matter. Meanwhile, my family and I will continue in our duty and service to you all. Charles R."

As for Queen Camilla, she made a public appearance on Thursday for a "lunchtime orchestral concert," per the BBC, but she did not respond when she was asked about Andrew's arrest.

Business is expected to carry on as usual for the royal family.