Prince Andrew

Royal Shock: King Charles and Prince William Were Not Warned in Advance About Disgraced Andrew Windsor's Arrest Bombshell 

Buckingham Palace was reportedly not given warning Andrew would be arrested.
Source: MEGA

Buckingham Palace was reportedly not given warning Andrew would be arrested.

Feb. 19 2026, Published 1:38 p.m. ET

King Charles III and Prince William didn't know what the future would hold for Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor ahead of his arrest, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Neither the king nor Buckingham Palace were "informed in advance" that police would be coming to take the disgraced former prince into custody, according to a report from the BBC.

Why Was Andrew Arrested?

Andrew was arrested on his 66th birthday.
Source: MEGA

Andrew was arrested on his 66th birthday.

Andrew was arrested on Thursday, February 19 – which coincidentally happened to be his 66th birthday – on suspicions of misconduct while holding public office after the Epstein files revealed he allegedly leaked trade envoy documents to the late convicted s-- offender.

His ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, who he'd continued to live with after their split, was not with him at the time of his arrest.

Police searched Andrew's former home, Royal Lodge.
Source: MEGA

Police searched Andrew's former home, Royal Lodge.

As Radar previously reported, police went to Andrew's former home, Royal Lodge in Windsor, after his arrest as they continue to investigate the case.

While Charles was left out of the loop, Thames Valley Police reportedly contacted the Home Office – a department in the UK that handles immigration, drugs policies, crime, and counter-terrorism efforts – to let them know Andrew was going to be arrested.

It is unclear when Andrew will be released from police custody. While most suspects are held between 12 and 24 hours, it's possible that he could be in jail up to 96 hours if certain extensions are requested and approved, according to The Guardian.

King Charles Speaks Out

King Charles said he learned about Andrew arrest 'with the deepest concern.'
Source: MEGA

King Charles said he learned about Andrew arrest 'with the deepest concern.'

Shortly after Andrew's arrest, Charles released a statement.

"I have learned with the deepest concern the news about Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and suspicion of misconduct in public office," he said at the time. "What now follows is the full, fair and proper process by which this issue is investigated in the appropriate manner and by the appropriate authorities."

"In this, as I have said before, they have our full and wholehearted support and co-operation," he continued. "Let me state clearly: the law must take its course. As this process continues, it would not be right for me to comment further on this matter. Meanwhile, my family and I will continue in our duty and service to you all. Charles R."

As for Queen Camilla, she made a public appearance on Thursday for a "lunchtime orchestral concert," per the BBC, but she did not respond when she was asked about Andrew's arrest.

Business is expected to carry on as usual for the royal family.

Virginia Giuffre's Family's Celebrate Andrew's Arrest

Virginia Giuffre accused Andrew of sexual abuse.
Source: MEGA

Virginia Giuffre accused Andrew of sexual abuse.

As Radar previously reported, Virginia Giuffre claimed Jeffrey Epstein trafficked her to Andrew when she was only 17 years old. Years after Andrew paid her millions in an out-of-court settlement regarding the matter, she died by suicide.

Andrew's arrest came nearly one year after her death.

On Thursday, her siblings exclusively told Radar their "broken hearts" had been "lifted" by the news.

"On behalf of our sister, Virginia Roberts Giuffre, we extend our gratitude to the UK's Thames Valley Police for their investigation and arrest of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor," the statement read. "He was never a prince. For survivors everywhere, Virginia did this for you."

