Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Politics > Hillary Clinton

Hillary Clinton Calls for Disgraced Andrew Windsor to Testify in Court as She Rips Trump Administration's Epstein Files 'Cover-Up'

Split of Hillary Clinton, Andrew Windsor, and Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Hillary Clinton is expected to testify in a closed-door deposition on the Epstein files.

Feb. 17 2026, Published 5:30 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Hillary and Bill Clinton are both expected to appear in court for closed-door depositions on the Epstein files later this month, but according to the former Secretary of State, they aren't the only ones who should be called to testify, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Article continues below advertisement

'Everyone Should Testify'

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Andrew Windsor has been ignoring requests to testify, according to Rep. Robert Garcia.
Source: MEGA

Andrew Windsor has been ignoring requests to testify, according to Rep. Robert Garcia.

While attending the Munich Security Conference in Berlin, Hillary, 78, told the BBC, "I think everyone should testify who is asked to testify," after she was questioned on whether the disgraced royal should appear in court.

During a recent appearance on Face the Nation, House Oversight Committee member Robert Garcia claimed they "absolutely have sent letters" attempting to establish a line of communication with Andrew. So far, they have seemingly been ignored.

Article continues below advertisement

'Why Do They Want to Pull Us Into This?'

Hillary Clinton wants 'everybody' to be 'treated the same way' for Epstein files testimonies.
Source: MEGA

Hillary Clinton wants 'everybody' to be 'treated the same way' for Epstein files testimonies.

Expressing her desire for it to be "fair" and for "everybody" to be "treated the same way," Hillary claimed that hadn't been true thus far for herself and her husband, who were both named in the Epstein files.

"Other witnesses were asked to testify, they gave written statements under oath. We offered that. They want to pull us," she explained. "Why do they want to pull us into this? To divert attention from President Trump. This is not complicated."

Article continues below advertisement

'We Have Nothing to Hide'

picture of Hillary Clinton
Source: MEGA

Hillary Clinton is urging anyone who is asked to testify about Epstein, to go ahead and follow through.

The 78-year-old went on to accuse Donald Trump's administration of continuing an alleged "cover-up" of the Epstein files.

"We have called for the full release of these files repeatedly. Get the files out," she said. "They are slow-walking it. They are redacting the names of men who are in it, they are stonewalling legitimate requests from members of Congress."

Additionally, she said it would be "better" if her and her husband's depositions were conducted "in public" rather than behind closed doors.

"We have nothing to hide," Hillary added. "We think sunlight is the best disinfectant."

READ MORE ON POLITICS NEWS
Photo of Donald Trump and Marjorie Taylor Greene

Trump Takes a Brutal Swipe at 'Traitor' Marjorie Taylor Greene as Ex-Rep Claims She's Received Hundreds of Death Threats After Turning on the Prez

Stephen Colbert called out CBS on air after they cut an interview segment.

Stephen Colbert Slams CBS After Network Yanks His Controversial Interview With Texas Representative

Thomas Massie Dubs White House the 'Epstein Administration'

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Thomas Massie slammed the Donald Trump administration's handling of the Epstein files.
Source: ABC

Thomas Massie slammed the Donald Trump administration's handling of the Epstein files.

Earlier this month, Pam Bondi and Todd Blanche told lawmakers in a letter that all of the necessary documents related to Epstein had already been made public.

"In accordance with the requirements of the Act… the Department released all 'records, documents, communications and investigative materials in the possession of the Department' that 'relate to' [Epstein]," the letter read.

However, Rep. Thomas Massie suggested the White House appeared to be redacting information or removing files they didn't want to make it into the public eye. During a recent interview on ABC's This Week, he even referred to the White House as the "Epstein Administration."

"I know the DOJ wants to say they're done with this document production," Massie said. "The problem is they've taken down documents before we were able to review the unredacted versions. Some of the most significant ones, including Virginia Giuffre's case and a photo of Epstein in a room with boxes marked 'CIA,' have been removed. We want to see all these files – they can't just take them down after production."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.