Hillary Clinton Calls for Disgraced Andrew Windsor to Testify in Court as She Rips Trump Administration's Epstein Files 'Cover-Up'
Feb. 17 2026, Published 5:30 p.m. ET
Hillary and Bill Clinton are both expected to appear in court for closed-door depositions on the Epstein files later this month, but according to the former Secretary of State, they aren't the only ones who should be called to testify, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
'Everyone Should Testify'
While attending the Munich Security Conference in Berlin, Hillary, 78, told the BBC, "I think everyone should testify who is asked to testify," after she was questioned on whether the disgraced royal should appear in court.
During a recent appearance on Face the Nation, House Oversight Committee member Robert Garcia claimed they "absolutely have sent letters" attempting to establish a line of communication with Andrew. So far, they have seemingly been ignored.
'Why Do They Want to Pull Us Into This?'
Expressing her desire for it to be "fair" and for "everybody" to be "treated the same way," Hillary claimed that hadn't been true thus far for herself and her husband, who were both named in the Epstein files.
"Other witnesses were asked to testify, they gave written statements under oath. We offered that. They want to pull us," she explained. "Why do they want to pull us into this? To divert attention from President Trump. This is not complicated."
'We Have Nothing to Hide'
The 78-year-old went on to accuse Donald Trump's administration of continuing an alleged "cover-up" of the Epstein files.
"We have called for the full release of these files repeatedly. Get the files out," she said. "They are slow-walking it. They are redacting the names of men who are in it, they are stonewalling legitimate requests from members of Congress."
Additionally, she said it would be "better" if her and her husband's depositions were conducted "in public" rather than behind closed doors.
"We have nothing to hide," Hillary added. "We think sunlight is the best disinfectant."
Thomas Massie Dubs White House the 'Epstein Administration'
Earlier this month, Pam Bondi and Todd Blanche told lawmakers in a letter that all of the necessary documents related to Epstein had already been made public.
"In accordance with the requirements of the Act… the Department released all 'records, documents, communications and investigative materials in the possession of the Department' that 'relate to' [Epstein]," the letter read.
However, Rep. Thomas Massie suggested the White House appeared to be redacting information or removing files they didn't want to make it into the public eye. During a recent interview on ABC's This Week, he even referred to the White House as the "Epstein Administration."
"I know the DOJ wants to say they're done with this document production," Massie said. "The problem is they've taken down documents before we were able to review the unredacted versions. Some of the most significant ones, including Virginia Giuffre's case and a photo of Epstein in a room with boxes marked 'CIA,' have been removed. We want to see all these files – they can't just take them down after production."