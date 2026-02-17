Hillary Clinton Calls for Disgraced Andrew Windsor to Testify in Court as She Rips Trump Administration's Epstein Files 'Cover-Up'

Earlier this month, Pam Bondi and Todd Blanche told lawmakers in a letter that all of the necessary documents related to Epstein had already been made public.

"In accordance with the requirements of the Act… the Department released all 'records, documents, communications and investigative materials in the possession of the Department' that 'relate to' [Epstein]," the letter read.

However, Rep. Thomas Massie suggested the White House appeared to be redacting information or removing files they didn't want to make it into the public eye. During a recent interview on ABC's This Week, he even referred to the White House as the "Epstein Administration."

"I know the DOJ wants to say they're done with this document production," Massie said. "The problem is they've taken down documents before we were able to review the unredacted versions. Some of the most significant ones, including Virginia Giuffre's case and a photo of Epstein in a room with boxes marked 'CIA,' have been removed. We want to see all these files – they can't just take them down after production."