Radar Rips Lid Off Cover-Up of the Century By Naming and Shaming Jeffrey Epstein's Most Rich and Powerful Conspirators
Feb. 13 2026, Published 6:07 p.m. ET
Jeffrey Epstein's co-conspirators have finally been exposed, RadarOnline.com can reveal, after the long-awaited release of the s-- fiend's highly desired "client list."
The names span from some of the top businessmen and world leaders to titans of entertainment and sports, and Radar has them.
Donald Trump
President Trump, 79, is mentioned over 5,300 times in the Epstein documents released by the DOJ, but aside from unverified, salacious allegations, nothing incriminating has yet to be revealed about the commander in chief.
The cache contains an FBI report claiming Trump met with Epstein prior to launching his first presidential bid in 2016, but the man-who-would-be-president has been up-front about cutting ties with the financier.
A White House spokeswoman said the claims about Trump are false, adding the DOJ press release clearly states: "Some of the documents contain untrue and sensationalist claims against President Trump that were submitted to the FBI right before the 2020 election.
"To be clear, the claims are unfounded and false, and if they have a shred of credibility, they certainly would have been weaponized against President Trump already."
Bill Clinton
While vehemently insisting he was unaware of the billionaire pedophile's illegal activities, two-term president Bill Clinton was captured in dozens of photographs in the Epstein dossier.
Clinton, 79, was snapped long ago posing with young women and lounging in a hot tub/pool with an unidentified female and Epstein’s madam, Ghislaine Maxwell.
Under threat of criminal contempt, the former president and his wife, Hillary, 78, have finally agreed to testify before a congressional committee investigating Epstein.
The couple spent months defying House Oversight Committee subpoenas by submitting written statements, but that wasn't good enough for Republicans on the committee.
Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor
Shocking images from the Epstein files have sparked calls for a criminal investigation by the U.K. government into the Andrew formerly known as Prince.
The 66-year-old, who famously paid late Epstein sex slave Virginia Giuffre a reported $16 million in 2022 to settle her civil lawsuit that alleged he raped her at age 17, was stripped of his royal titles after email exchanges showed he lied about severing ties with his pedophile pal.
For his part, Andrew has long denied Giuffre’s allegations and any wrongdoing, but his resistance to testify under oath has some critics skeptical.
A courtier says, "The fact that Andrew has avoided being grilled by officials about Epstein for so long has many folks believing he's still being protected by powerful people."
Sarah Ferguson
The scandal-scarred former Duchess of York, Sarah Ferguson, has raised eyebrows with her bizarre, sometimes affectionate email exchanges with sex trafficker Epstein.
The ex-wife of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, who has called her friendship with Epstein a "gigantic error of judgment," frequently asked him to marry her, and in one 2009 email suggested she didn’t care about the sicko's deviant sexual appetite.
"You can marry her too. She is single and [sic] a great body, Ok well marry me and then we will employ her," Ferguson, 66, wrote of another woman.
In a different message, Fergie made a crude comment about daughter, Princess Eugenie, after Epstein asked when the then-duchess was arriving in New York, replying, "Not sure yet. Just waiting for Eugenie to come back from a shagging weekend!!"
Bill Gates
Tech titan Bill Gates, 70, allegedly contracted a sexually transmitted infection after a romp with "Russian girls," according to 2013 emails released by the DOJ.
And an email from Epstein suggested the billionaire could "surreptitiously give" antibiotics for the condition to his then-wife, Melinda.
"The email is false. I don’t know what his thinking was there. Was he trying to attack me in some way?" Gates told 9 News Australia. "Every minute I spent with him, I regret, and I apologize that I did that."
A rep for Gates added, "These claims are absolutely absurd and completely false. The only thing these documents demonstrate is Epstein's frustration that he did not have an ongoing relationship with Gates, and the lengths he would go to entrap and defame."
Richard Branson
Richard Branson, the billionaire founder of the Virgin Group, exchanged numerous emails with Epstein, including some where he gleefully encouraged the s-- trafficker to visit with his young slaves.
In a 2013 exchange, Branson invited Epstein to his private Caribbean island with a caveat: "Any time you're in the area would love to see you, as long as you bring your harem."
Branson, 75, denied any wrongdoing, charging the encounters with Epstein were "limited to group or business settings" and that he stopped hanging with the billionaire after his own team "uncovered serious allegations."
A statement from Branson's company explained: "Had they had the full picture and information, there would have been no contact whatsoever."
Howard Lutnick
U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, 64, recently claimed he decided in 2005 to "never to be in the same room" with former next-door neighbor Epstein, but DOJ emails show the businessman and his wife appeared to gleefully communicate with the s-- predator in 2012 to arrange a visit to his notorious Caribbean island.
In a December 2012 email, Lutnick’s wife, Allison, a board member at the Trump-Kennedy Center, reached out to Epstein to coordinate a family trip to the tropical estate.
"We will be coming from Caneel Bay in the morning," she wrote. "We are a crowd… 2 families, each with 4 kids ranging in age from 7-16. 6 boys and 2 girls. I hope that's okay."
Leonardo DiCaprio
Hollywood hotshot Leonardo DiCaprio's name appears in an email exchange between Epstein and Peter Mandelson, a politician and former U.K. ambassador to the U.S., who was looking for help setting up an endorsement deal for the now 51-year-old A-lister.
Mandelson asked Epstein: "[Can] you think of anyone in India, China, Japan, etc., that might want the endorsement of Leonardo DiCaprio?"
In a June 2009 email, seeking Epstein's business connections. Mandelson begged: "[DiCaprio] is looking for non-U.S. products to endorse to make some [money]."
Steve Tisch
New York Giants co-owner Steve Tisch was seemingly set up with multiple women by Epstein, according to 2013 emails released by the DOJ.
The 77-year-old wrote Epstein an email with the subject line "Ukrainian girl," requesting details about a female’s life following an alleged date.
Epstein replied by promising more information about the woman while ignoring his pal’s request to know if she was a "pro or civilian."
The NFL has vowed to investigate, while Tisch maintains he and Epstein had a "brief association where we exchanged emails about adult women, and in addition, we discussed movies, philanthropy and investments. I did not take him up on any of his invitations and never went to his island. As we all know now, he was a terrible person and someone I deeply regret associating with."
Robin Leach
Former television host Robin Leach brought his lifestyle of the rich and famous into Epstein's world when he was accused of murdering one of the businessman's sex slaves, according to a spreadsheet of complaints compiled by the FBI.
Officials say the unsubstantiated allegation, which was investigated and "deemed not credible," was from a purported victim who claimed "to have video of high-profile sex parties, dealing with cartels, and having witnessed Robin Leach strangle a young girl to death at a party."
Leach, who died from a stroke in 2018 at age 76 after becoming a household name on the popular show that ran in the 1980s and 1990s, was never charged in relation to any of Epstein's criminal acts.