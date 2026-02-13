Radar Rips Lid Off Cover-Up of the Century By Naming and Shaming Jeffrey Epstein's Most Rich and Powerful Conspirators

President Trump, 79, is mentioned over 5,300 times in the Epstein documents released by the DOJ, but aside from unverified, salacious allegations, nothing incriminating has yet to be revealed about the commander in chief.

The cache contains an FBI report claiming Trump met with Epstein prior to launching his first presidential bid in 2016, but the man-who-would-be-president has been up-front about cutting ties with the financier.

A White House spokeswoman said the claims about Trump are false, adding the DOJ press release clearly states: "Some of the documents contain untrue and sensationalist claims against President Trump that were submitted to the FBI right before the 2020 election.

"To be clear, the claims are unfounded and false, and if they have a shred of credibility, they certainly would have been weaponized against President Trump already."