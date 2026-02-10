Howard Lutnick and Epstein's Disturbing Link Exposed: Commerce Secretary Offered His Nanny's Services to Pedo and Also Planned Visit to His Sick Island

Included in the documents, Lutnick and Epstein corresponded regularly, and even appeared to hang out while in New York and the Caribbean. The damning files contradict Lutnick's previous claims that he cut ties with the s-- offender in 2005.

However, the files tell another story as Lutnick, who was appointed by President Trump, spoke or had their assistants speak for them for years, even after Epstein was convicted of soliciting prostitution involving a minor in 2008. Lutnick also planned to visit Epstein's private island in December 2012.

"Jeffrey Epstein understands you will be down in St Thomas some over the holidays," Epstein's assistant wrote in an email to Lutnick on November 20 of that year. "Jeffrey requested I please pass along some phone numbers to you so the two of you can possibly get together."