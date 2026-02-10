Your tip
Jeffrey Epstein

Howard Lutnick and Epstein's Disturbing Link Exposed: Commerce Secretary Offered His Nanny's Services to Pedo and Also Planned Visit to His Sick Island

Howard Lutnick is now being asked to resign from his position.

Feb. 10 2026, Published 3:00 p.m. ET

Howard Lutnick and Jeffrey Epstein appeared to have a tight relationship that ran for at least 13 years, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The release of more than 3 million pages of files related to the sick pedophile has revealed Epstein's connection to notable names, including the Commerce Secretary, who even appeared to offer up his nanny's services.

Emails Between Epstein and Lutnick Revealed

Lutnick and Epstein were friends for years, and communicated several times.

Included in the documents, Lutnick and Epstein corresponded regularly, and even appeared to hang out while in New York and the Caribbean. The damning files contradict Lutnick's previous claims that he cut ties with the s-- offender in 2005.

However, the files tell another story as Lutnick, who was appointed by President Trump, spoke or had their assistants speak for them for years, even after Epstein was convicted of soliciting prostitution involving a minor in 2008. Lutnick also planned to visit Epstein's private island in December 2012.

"Jeffrey Epstein understands you will be down in St Thomas some over the holidays," Epstein's assistant wrote in an email to Lutnick on November 20 of that year. "Jeffrey requested I please pass along some phone numbers to you so the two of you can possibly get together."

'Nice Seeing You'

Lutnick appeared to attempt to visit the pedophile's island.

Just one month later, Lutnick sent an email to a recipient whose name was redacted in the released document, released by the Justice Department, in which he attempted to hammer down details for his visit.

"Hi Jeff," the email reads. "We are landing in St. Thomas early Saturday afternoon and planning to head over to St. Bart's/Anguilla on Monday at some point. Where are you located (what is exact location for my captain)? Does Sunday evening for dinner sound good?"

Days later, Epstein's assistant sent a message to Lutnick, which reads, "Nice seeing you," suggesting both men may have met up.

Elsewhere in the documents, more apparent proof of Epstein and Lutnick's close friendship was revealed.

Lutnick Shares Nanny With Epstein

Epstein's accountant also offered up Lutnick's nanny to Epstein in another email.

In one email, sent by Epstein's accountant, Richard Khan, to the s-- pest, Khan writes, "Attached is a resume of Lutnick nanny. I am trying to arrange a time via Peter for you to meet her."

Khan is already scheduled to testify as part of the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee's investigation into Epstein. The pedo's longtime benefactor, Lex Wexner, and Epstein's lawyer, Darren Indyke, will also testify.

Lutnick and Epstein's friendship being exposed led to plenty of calls for the Commerce Secretary to resign, as Republican Rep. Thomas Massie of Kentucky called out the 64-year-old in a blistering attack last week.

"Really, he should make life easier on the president, frankly, and just resign," Massie said while on CNN's Inside Politics. "If this were Great Britain, he'd already be gone."

Calls for Lutnick to Resign

Commerce Secretary Lutnick has been called to resign due to his connection to Epstein.

Massie was referring to the aftermath in the UK, where disgraced royal Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, and former Epstein pal, was stripped of his titles by his brother, King Charles.

Peter Mandelson was also booted from his position as the U.K. ambassador due to his link to Epstein.

Democratic Sen. Adam Schiff of California also put Lutnick on blast, as he wrote on X: "Secretary Howard Lutnick lied to the country about his ties to Epstein. Now we learned that they were in business together. He has no business being our Commerce Secretary. He should resign."

In response, a spokesperson for the Commerce Department said, "Mr. and Mrs. Lutnick met Jeffrey Epstein in 2005 and had very limited interactions with him over the next 14 years.

"This is nothing more than a failing attempt by the legacy media to distract from the administration’s accomplishments, including securing trillions of dollars in investment, delivering historic trade deals, and fighting for the American worker."

