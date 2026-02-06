EXCLUSIVE: Epstein 'Was Gay'! Radar Reveals How Pedophile's Flirty 'Co-Pilot' Messages to Peter Mandelson Have Sparked Theories Abuser Was Secretly Homosexual

Jeffrey Epstein is again provoking controversy after newly released emails showed an unusually intimate tone with shamed senior U.K. politician Peter Mandelson, prompting speculation their relationship went way beyond politics and money. RadarOnline.com can reveal the emails were released by the U.S. Department of Justice as part of a disclosure of more than three million Epstein-related documents, made public last week following legislation signed by Donald Trump, 79.

'I Miss You'

Much of the correspondence centers on exchanges between Epstein and Mandelson, now 72, during and after Mandelson's time as business secretary in Gordon Brown's Labour government in Britain between 2008 and 2010, when Epstein had already been convicted of soliciting prostitution with a minor and had served a 13-month prison sentence. The documents show what investigators described as a close personal bond. Mandelson wrote to Epstein: "You are one of my best friends," and later added: "Where r u? I miss you." Those exchanges, cited by Justice Department officials, form the core of the latest scrutiny.

'Flirtatious' Messages Revealed

One of the most striking messages was sent by Epstein to Mandelson about his now-husband, Reinaldo Avila da Silva, 54. Epstein wrote: "I'm sorry – but as you enter the springtime of your senility, I think you are in need of a co-pilot, to help fly and navigate through ever more uncertain weather, rather than an eternal passenger, who continues to bring on just one more carry-on, and complains about the lack of space, quality of the journey, and smell of the loo." A former US prosecutor familiar with the files said: "The tone of these emails has fueled theories that Epstein's interest in Mandelson was personal and possibly sexual, not just strategic." And one political source added: "People are reading these messages as flirtatious, which has reignited claims that Epstein may have been secretly homosexual."

Sensitive Government Data Shared in Emails?

The correspondence also suggests Mandelson shared sensitive government information. On May 10, 2010, Mandelson emailed Epstein that he had "finally got him (then prime minister Gordon Brown) to go" – apparently referring to Brown's decision to quit government. Epstein replied: "I have faith, the value of some chapters in your book should now increase." Days earlier, Mandelson appeared to brief Epstein on a planned eurozone bailout, writing: "Sources tell me 500 b(illion) euro bailout, almost complete." He followed up: "S(houl)d be announced tonight." After leaving Downing Street, he added: "Going to bed after a day of drama." In 2009, Mandelson forwarded a Whitehall note to Epstein with the comment: "Interesting note that's gone to the PM." When Epstein queried details, Mandelson replied: "Land, property I guess."

