Royal Disgrace: Mystery Woman Seen Under Andrew Windsor In Shocking Photo 'Was Jeffrey Epstein Sex Trafficking Victim'
Feb. 12 2026, Published 1:10 p.m. ET
A U.S. congressman has claimed the woman whose face was obscured in photos, while Andrew Mountbatten Windsor was kneeling over her, was a Jeffrey Epstein s-- trafficking victim, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
California Democrat Rep. Ted Lieu made the shocking claim while grilling Attorney General Pam Bondi during a House Judiciary Committee hearing about the snapshots showing the disgraced former royal.
Woman's Face Redacted in Andrew Windsor Epstein Files Photos
"I'm going to show you two photos of former Prince Andrew. Prince Andrew attended various parties with Jeffrey Epstein," Lieu explained while sharing the disturbing photos with Bondi and the other committee members on large screens.
"Under the law Congress passed, you were allowed to redact photos to protect the victims of Epstein's s-- trafficking operation. You redacted the photos of this victim's face because you were following the congressional law, is that correct?" Lieu asked Bondi.
She responded, somewhat confused, "'I'm sorry, that we redacted the victim's face?"
He asked again, "Because you were following the congressional law, correct?"
Bondi then affirmatively replied, "Yes."
'We Are Looking at a S-- Trafficking Victim'
With that response, Lieu declared, "You have now established that we – please put the photos back up – that we are looking at a s-- trafficking victim."
"Under the federal Victims Trafficking Protection Act, not only is Jeffrey Epstein guilty, but anyone who patronizes Epstein's s-- operation is also guilty of a crime," the congressman stated.
The photos loomed large in the room, showing Windsor on all fours, kneeling over a motionless woman whose face was blacked out, hiding her identity. In one, the former prince looked up at the camera, and in a second, he placed a hand on the prone woman's abdomen.
The pictures were part of a massive Department of Justice dump of three million Epstein-related documents on January 30.
Andrew Windsor Photos Are 'Evidence of a Crime'
"These two photos staring you in the face are evidence of a crime and more than enough evidence to predicate an investigation against former Prince Andrew," Lieu raged at Bondi.
He demanded to know, "So I ask you, Attorney General Pam Bondi, why did you shut down this investigation last July? And why have you not prosecuted former Prince Andrew?"
The defensive Floridian wanted to know why the same questions weren't asked of her predecessor, President Joe Biden's AG Merrick Garland.
"I agree with you. During the Biden administration, I called for people looking at Epstein files. Merrick Garland dropped the ball, as did Attorney General Bill Barr, as did Alex Acosta, a whole string of failures, but you are in charge," Lieu fired back at President Donald Trump's Attorney General.
The lawmaker fumed at Bondi, "You have the power to change things to hold these men accountable, and you're doing the opposite, you're protecting them," about the rich and powerful men associated with Epstein and possibly his s-- trafficking ring.
Andrew Windsor Lost All Royal Titles and His Longtime Home Over Epstein Scandal
Windsor was already stripped of his royal titles and honors, including his birthright "prince" styling, in October 2025 due to his ongoing presence in the Epstein scandal.
King Charles III also evicted his younger brother from his longtime estate, The Royal Lodge in Great Windsor Park, exiling him to a much smaller property on the Sandringham estate.
"Their Majesties wish to make clear that their thoughts and utmost sympathies have been, and will remain with, the victims and survivors of any and all forms of abuse," Charles and his wife, Queen Camilla, said in their statement regarding Epstein and his associates' trafficking victims.