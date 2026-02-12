Royal Disgrace: Mystery Woman Seen Under Andrew Windsor In Shocking Photo 'Was Jeffrey Epstein Sex Trafficking Victim'

California Democrat Rep. Ted Lieu made the shocking claim while grilling Attorney General Pam Bondi during a House Judiciary Committee hearing about the snapshots showing the disgraced former royal .

A U.S. congressman has claimed the woman whose face was obscured in photos, while Andrew Mountbatten Windsor was kneeling over her, was a Jeffrey Epstein s-- trafficking victim, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Pam Bondi confirmed the DOJ redacted the faces of victims in the Epstein files photos.

"I'm going to show you two photos of former Prince Andrew. Prince Andrew attended various parties with Jeffrey Epstein," Lieu explained while sharing the disturbing photos with Bondi and the other committee members on large screens.

"Under the law Congress passed, you were allowed to redact photos to protect the victims of Epstein's s-- trafficking operation. You redacted the photos of this victim's face because you were following the congressional law, is that correct?" Lieu asked Bondi.

She responded, somewhat confused, "'I'm sorry, that we redacted the victim's face?"

He asked again, "Because you were following the congressional law, correct?"

Bondi then affirmatively replied, "Yes."