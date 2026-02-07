EXCLUSIVE: Royal Staff are Revolting! Flunkies 'In Total Mutiny' at Idea of Working for Shamed Ex-Prince Andrew as 'They Find Him Too Creepy'
Andrew Windsor has triggered open resistance among royal household staff after relocating to the King's Norfolk estate, with workers now totally refusing outright to serve the disgraced former duke amid fresh fallout from the Jeffrey Epstein scandal.
RadarOnline.com can reveal Andrew, 65, arrived late on Monday, February 2, at Wood Farm on the Sandringham estate after vacating Royal Lodge in Windsor, a move long sought by his brother, King Charles, 77.
A 'Total Mutiny' By Royal Household
The transfer was intended as a temporary arrangement while nearby Marsh Farm is prepared as Andrew's longer-term residence.
Instead, it has exposed deep unease among staff tasked with supporting him during the transition.
According to sources familiar with the estate, household employees have been explicitly told they can opt out of working for Andrew if they feel uncomfortable.
One source told us the list of refusals was already extensive – and amounted to a "total mutiny" within the royal household.
They said: "Management has made it clear that no one is being forced to work for Andrew if they feel uncomfortable doing so. A significant number of staff have already declined, and within the estate, he is widely regarded as untouchable, as so many of the staff just find him a disgusting, sad, nasty, creepy figure."
The same insider added there were fears Andrew might settle in and refuse to leave once work on Marsh Farm is complete.
The Impact of Andrew's Royal Lodge Exit
Andrew's departure from Royal Lodge followed the release of new U.S. Department of Justice material related to Epstein, the convicted s-- offender who died in custody in 2019 aged 66.
The timing intensified pressure on the royal household and accelerated plans to remove Andrew from Windsor, where he had lived for years under a favorable lease.
Palace figures privately described the move as "long overdue."
The relocation has had immediate consequences for staff. Long-serving employees at Royal Lodge have been made redundant, with sources saying severance packages were offered.
Tenants in six cottages on the lodge grounds have also been told to vacate.
One insider said, "When the lease on Royal Lodge was surrendered, it had a domino effect. Staff not only lost their roles but also the homes tied to their employment.
"While alternative, much smaller accommodation was offered, there was little appetite to relocate to Sandringham, particularly if it meant continuing to work for Andrew."
Andrew is believed to retain a minimal personal staff, including a valet, butler, and chef – all of whom he must now fund privately.
Another source said: "Long-serving staff who once supported him have now walked away. What remains will be minimal at best, and for perhaps the first time, he may find himself without the layers of service and insulation he has always taken for granted."
Despite the upheaval, Andrew has kept a low profile since arriving in Norfolk. Witnesses reported smoke from the Wood Farm chimney and sightings of his Land Rover entering and leaving the property.
Builders' vehicles, portable toilets, and a digger were also seen nearby as security fencing went up around Marsh Farm.
'There Is Genuine Unease Among Staff'
Andrew has denied wrongdoing in his relationship with Epstein, but previously paid millions to settle a civil sexual assault claim brought by the pedophile's most high-profile s-- trafficking victim Virginia Giuffre, who took her life last year aged 41.
This week, U.K. police said they were assessing allegations Epstein trafficked another woman to Britain – claims that have renewed scrutiny of Andrew's shadowy past.
His move has also displaced Andrew's former wife, Sarah Ferguson, 66, who had lived at Royal Lodge since 2008. A royal estate worker said the mood among staff was bleak.
He added: "There is genuine unease among staff. They are worried about their professional reputations and about feeling secure in their workplace, so they don't want to go near Andrew's household as staff.
"The King is keen to put this chapter behind him, but Andrew's continued presence makes that extremely difficult."