EXCLUSIVE: Royal Staff are Revolting! Flunkies 'In Total Mutiny' at Idea of Working for Shamed Ex-Prince Andrew as 'They Find Him Too Creepy'

RadarOnline.com can reveal Andrew, 65, arrived late on Monday, February 2, at Wood Farm on the Sandringham estate after vacating Royal Lodge in Windsor, a move long sought by his brother, King Charles , 77.

Andrew Windsor has triggered open resistance among royal household staff after relocating to the King's Norfolk estate, with workers now totally refusing outright to serve the disgraced former duke amid fresh fallout from the Jeffrey Epstein scandal.

The transfer was intended as a temporary arrangement while nearby Marsh Farm is prepared as Andrew's longer-term residence.

Instead, it has exposed deep unease among staff tasked with supporting him during the transition.

According to sources familiar with the estate, household employees have been explicitly told they can opt out of working for Andrew if they feel uncomfortable.

One source told us the list of refusals was already extensive – and amounted to a "total mutiny" within the royal household.

They said: "Management has made it clear that no one is being forced to work for Andrew if they feel uncomfortable doing so. A significant number of staff have already declined, and within the estate, he is widely regarded as untouchable, as so many of the staff just find him a disgusting, sad, nasty, creepy figure."

The same insider added there were fears Andrew might settle in and refuse to leave once work on Marsh Farm is complete.