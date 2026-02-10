Your tip
Home > Politics > Jeffrey Epstein

Trump's Latest Epstein LIE Exposed: The Don Told Palm Beach Police Chief 'Everyone' Knew About Epstein in 2006 — Despite Claiming He Had No Knowledge of Sex Crimes

jeffrey epstein and donald trump
Source: mega

New documents raise new questions about Jeffrey Epstein's friendship with Donald Trump.

Profile Image

Feb. 10 2026, Published 12:20 p.m. ET

Donald Trump was reportedly well aware of Jeffrey Epstein's horrendous activities with underage girls, RadarOnline.com can expose, even though the president has consistently denied knowing about the s-- fiend's crimes.

New documents released in the latest Epstein files dump indicate Trump not only knew what Epstein was up to, but he also begged Palm Beach, Florida, police to "stop him."

Trump's Epstein Warning

trump and epstein
Source: doj

Trump allegedly called Epstein's crimes 'disgusting.'

Trump has stated he kicked Epstein out of Mar-a-Lago and ended their friendship after the financier repeatedly hired away his spa workers for his nefarious acts. He then allegedly attempted to expose the pedophile.

A newly discovered FBI interview reveals Trump called former Palm Beach police chief Michael Reiter in 2006 and told him Epstein's activities with teenage girls were well known in both New York and Palm Beach.

"Trump called the PBPD to tell (Reiter), 'Thank goodness you're stopping him. Everyone has known he's been doing this,'" the report states, adding that people in New York knew Epstein was "disgusting."

Trump and Epstein's Falling Out

epstein and maxwell.
Source: mega

Trump also urged authorities investigate Epstein's lover, Ghislaine Maxwell.

According to Reiter's interview, Trump admitted that he was around Epstein once when teenagers were present, and he "got the hell out of there."

Trump further fingered Epstein's lover Ghislaine Maxwell as the creep's co-conspirator, warning investigators, "she is evil and to focus on her."

Last July, Trump opened up about his fallout with Epstein, telling reporters, "People were taken out of the spa, hired by him. In other words, gone. And other people would come and complain, 'This guy is taking people from the spa.' I didn’t know that."

The politician continued: "And then when I heard about it, I told him. I said, 'Listen, we don’t want you taking our people.' Whether it was spa or not spa, I don't want him taking people. And he was fine. Then not too long after that, he did it again, and I said, 'out of here.'"

What is the Truth Behind Trump and Epstein's relationship?

jeffrey epstein
Source: doj

Trump kicked Epstein out of his Mar-a-Lago resort.

Still, questions about the pair's friendship linger.

At Maxwell's 2021 trial, a woman known as 'Jane' testified Epstein took her to meet Trump at Mar-a-Lago when she was just 14 years old. No misconduct was alleged against Trump.

Nevertheless, flight logs submitted as evidence during the proceedings indicated Trump flew on Epstein’s plane seven times, sometimes with family members, including Marla Maples and their daughter Tiffany.

In a now-classic 2002 interview, Trump boasted: "I've known Jeff for 15 years. Terrific guy. He's a lot of fun to be with. It is even said that he likes beautiful women as much as I do, and many of them are on the younger side."

Trump Met With Epstein Before Running for President

donald trump.
Source: mega

The president's name appears repeatedly in the Epstein files.

Trump's name popped up more than 1,000 times in the new Epstein document release, including one document in which a confidential source claimed the real estate tycoon met with the sick pedophile in the Spring of 2015, just before Trump announced his run for president.

"In the spring of 2015, Trump had just been to Epstein’s property for lunch," an unknown person whose name was redacted relayed. That June, Trump announced his run for president.

The White House has downplayed Trump's mentions in the document, telling the Daily Beast. "This is nothing more than a false allegation that has no basis in reality."

The spokesperson noted that the Justice Department's document release included tips from members of the public that "may include fake or falsely submitted images, documents, or videos."

The DOJ previously stated about the president's name turning up in the files, "Some of the documents contain untrue and sensationalist claims against President Trump that were submitted to the FBI right before the 2020 election. To be clear, the claims are unfounded and false, and if they have a shred of credibility, they certainly would have been weaponized against President Trump already."

