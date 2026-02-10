Trump's Latest Epstein LIE Exposed: The Don Told Palm Beach Police Chief 'Everyone' Knew About Epstein in 2006 — Despite Claiming He Had No Knowledge of Sex Crimes

According to Reiter's interview, Trump admitted that he was around Epstein once when teenagers were present, and he "got the hell out of there."

Trump further fingered Epstein's lover Ghislaine Maxwell as the creep's co-conspirator, warning investigators, "she is evil and to focus on her."

Last July, Trump opened up about his fallout with Epstein, telling reporters, "People were taken out of the spa, hired by him. In other words, gone. And other people would come and complain, 'This guy is taking people from the spa.' I didn’t know that."

The politician continued: "And then when I heard about it, I told him. I said, 'Listen, we don’t want you taking our people.' Whether it was spa or not spa, I don't want him taking people. And he was fine. Then not too long after that, he did it again, and I said, 'out of here.'"