Trump's Epstein Nightmare Continues: The Don 'Visited Sick Pedo's Home Before Announcing Presidential Run', According To Memo From Latest Files Dump

Under the "source reporting" section of the FBI's document, it states that two special agents, whose names were redacted, met with a "Confidential Human Source with whom the FBI has recently established a relationship" on November 17, 2017.

"Epstein knew former President Bill Clinton, and was very close to current President Donald Trump," the insider told the agents.

The individual claimed, "In the spring of 2015, President Trump had just been to Epstein’s property for lunch."

That date is far later than when Trump is said to have ended their associations. He announced his successful run for the on June 16, 2015, at Trump Tower in New York City, shortly after which the confidential source claimed Trump and Epstein had lunch.

The president stated in July 2025 that he kicked Epstein out of his Palm Beach, Florida, club, Mar-a-Lago, for continuing to hire away spa workers despite repeated threats not to. The break in their association reportedly came in the early aughts, before Epstein's 2006 indictment for solicitation of prostitution.