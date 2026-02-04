Trump's Epstein Nightmare Continues: The Don 'Visited Sick Pedo's Home Before Announcing Presidential Run', According To Memo From Latest Files Dump
Feb. 3 2026, Published 7:35 p.m. ET
Donald Trump's name popped up more than 1,000 times in the new Jeffrey Epstein documents release, including one document where a confidential source claimed the real estate tycoon met with the sick pedophile in the Spring of 2015, just before he announced his run for the presidency, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The president was named alongside former President Bill Clinton in the classified FBI memo dated December 13, 2017, which was one of several million items the Department of Justice dropped on January 30. The informant also claimed Epstein was the wealth manager to two notorious global dictators.
Epstein 'Was Very Close' to Trump According to Informant
Under the "source reporting" section of the FBI's document, it states that two special agents, whose names were redacted, met with a "Confidential Human Source with whom the FBI has recently established a relationship" on November 17, 2017.
"Epstein knew former President Bill Clinton, and was very close to current President Donald Trump," the insider told the agents.
The individual claimed, "In the spring of 2015, President Trump had just been to Epstein’s property for lunch."
That date is far later than when Trump is said to have ended their associations. He announced his successful run for the on June 16, 2015, at Trump Tower in New York City, shortly after which the confidential source claimed Trump and Epstein had lunch.
The president stated in July 2025 that he kicked Epstein out of his Palm Beach, Florida, club, Mar-a-Lago, for continuing to hire away spa workers despite repeated threats not to. The break in their association reportedly came in the early aughts, before Epstein's 2006 indictment for solicitation of prostitution.
Epstein 'Had Dirt on Other People'
The "CHS" reported some information that is now already known, such as how Epstein had a "compound in New Mexico where he lured and video recorded underage women. He also had a private island."
The confidential source claimed "Epstein was President Vladimir Putin’s wealth manager, and provided the same service for Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe," and that the financier also "had dirt on other people."
"Epstein made his money from charging his clients fees to hide their money offshore," the informant told agents about how the s-- offender built his massive fortune.
'Claims Are Unfounded and False'
The White House played down Trump's mention in the document, telling the Daily Beast. "This is nothing more than a false allegation that has no basis in reality."
The spokesperson noted that the Justice Department's document release included tips from members of the public that "may include fake or falsely submitted images, documents, or videos."
The DOJ previously stated about the president's name turning up in the files, "Some of the documents contain untrue and sensationalist claims against President Trump that were submitted to the FBI right before the 2020 election. To be clear, the claims are unfounded and false, and if they have a shred of credibility, they certainly would have been weaponized against President Trump already."
Trump and Epstein Were 'Young, Single Playboys Together'
Trump has long maintained that he "wasn't friendly" with Epstein and denied ever making trips to the pedo's private Caribbean island, despite receiving offers.
The president's Chief-of-Staff Susie Wiles previously downplayed her boss's name appearing in the Epstein files in a December 2025 interview with Vanity Fair, sharing, "We know he’s in the file. And he’s not in the file doing anything awful."
Wiles claimed the two men were social acquaintances from the late 1990s party scenes in New York and Palm Beach after Trump's divorce from his second wife, Marla Maples, and before he met his current wife, Melania.
"They were, you know, sort of young, single, whatever – I know it’s a passé word but sort of young, single playboys together," the political bulldog said of Trump and Epstein's association back in the day as rich and single power players.