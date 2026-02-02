CBS News in Crisis: Star Reporter 'on Brink of Firing' Days After Hiring Over 'Disgusting' Jeffrey Epstein Emails

Emails showed Attia was close to Epstein long after the disgraced pedophile pled guilty to two Florida state prostitution charges involving a minor in 2008.

"I go into JE withdrawal when I don’t see him," Attia wrote to Epstein's assistant, Lesley Groff, in 2016.

In an email to Epstein, Attia joked that female genitalia "is, indeed, low carb. Still awaiting results on gluten content, though."

The Peter Attia Drive podcast host addressed his name appearing so many times in the Epstein files in a lengthy statement via X on Monday, February 2, telling readers, "I apologize and regret putting myself in a position where emails, some of them embarrassing, tasteless, and indefensible, are now public, and that is on me. I accept that reality and the humiliation that comes with it."