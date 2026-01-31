Richard Branson Told Jeffery Epstein to 'Bring Your Harem' and Gave PR Tips in Shocking Private Emails
Jan. 31 2026, Published 1:15 p.m. ET
Newly released emails from the Jeffrey Epstein files revealed a jaw-dropping exchange between Sir Richard Branson and the disgraced financier in 2013, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In the messages, Branson reportedly told Epstein he would be welcome to visit again "as long as you bring your harem!"
Richard Branson's Advice to Jeffrey Epstein
The emails, dated September 2013, showed Epstein reaching out to Branson for advice on a sensitive public relations matter after visiting the Virgin mogul the day before.
Branson responded warmly, saying it was "really nice seeing you" and then joked about Epstein's entourage before turning to the PR question, per files obtained by a news outlet.
In the exchange, Branson offered guidance on how Epstein could handle his past publicly: "I think if Bill Gates was willing to say that you've been a brilliant advisor to him, that you slipped up many years ago by sleeping with a 17 1/2 year old woman and were punished for it, that you've more than learnt your lesson and have done nothing that's against the law since and, yes, as a single man you seem to have a penchant for women. But there's nothing wrong with that. Anyway, something along those lines."
Earlier Emails
Earlier emails, from April 2013, discussed plans for Epstein to visit Branson's private island, Necker Island.
Branson's team confirmed he met Epstein at two brief business meetings in April and September 2013, both arranged by an unnamed American entrepreneur.
Jeffery Epstein's Second Visit
During the second visit, Epstein reportedly arrived by helicopter with three adult women who socialized with a sports team on the island. Epstein later referred to them as his "harem."
The emails also mention Epstein's entourage, including an associate of Bill Gates, Boris Nikolic, and "2 Russian girls."
Epstein reportedly discussed his prior conviction, saying he had served time in prison for a consensual relationship with someone who was nearly 18, and asked Branson for advice on handling the matter in public.
'Abhorrent'
A Virgin Group spokesperson defended Branson, saying, "Any contact Richard and Joan Branson had with Epstein took place on only a few occasions more than twelve years ago, and was limited to group or business settings, such as a charity tennis event. When Epstein offered a charity donation, the Bransons asked their team to carry out due diligence before accepting the donation, which uncovered serious allegations."
It continued: "As a result of what the due diligence uncovered, Virgin Unite did not take the donation, and Richard and Joan decided not to meet or speak with Epstein again. Had they had the full picture and information, there would have been no contact whatsoever - Richard believes that Epstein's actions were abhorrent and supports the right to justice for his many victims."