Richard Branson Told Jeffery Epstein to 'Bring Your Harem' and Gave PR Tips in Shocking Private Emails

The emails, dated September 2013, showed Epstein reaching out to Branson for advice on a sensitive public relations matter after visiting the Virgin mogul the day before.

Branson responded warmly, saying it was "really nice seeing you" and then joked about Epstein's entourage before turning to the PR question, per files obtained by a news outlet.

In the exchange, Branson offered guidance on how Epstein could handle his past publicly: "I think if Bill Gates was willing to say that you've been a brilliant advisor to him, that you slipped up many years ago by sleeping with a 17 1/2 year old woman and were punished for it, that you've more than learnt your lesson and have done nothing that's against the law since and, yes, as a single man you seem to have a penchant for women. But there's nothing wrong with that. Anyway, something along those lines."