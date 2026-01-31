Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > News > Jeffery Epstein

Richard Branson Told Jeffery Epstein to 'Bring Your Harem' and Gave PR Tips in Shocking Private Emails

spit image of Jeffrey Epstein and Richard Branson
Source: mega

Newly released emails show Branson welcomed Epstein to Necker Island and offered tips on handling his past.

Profile Image

Jan. 31 2026, Published 1:15 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Newly released emails from the Jeffrey Epstein files revealed a jaw-dropping exchange between Sir Richard Branson and the disgraced financier in 2013, RadarOnline.com has learned.

In the messages, Branson reportedly told Epstein he would be welcome to visit again "as long as you bring your harem!"

Article continues below advertisement

Richard Branson's Advice to Jeffrey Epstein

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
image of Richard Branson joked about Jeffrey Epstein’s entourage, welcoming him back 'as long as you bring your harem.'
Source: mega

Richard Branson joked about Jeffrey Epstein’s entourage, welcoming him back 'as long as you bring your harem.'

The emails, dated September 2013, showed Epstein reaching out to Branson for advice on a sensitive public relations matter after visiting the Virgin mogul the day before.

Branson responded warmly, saying it was "really nice seeing you" and then joked about Epstein's entourage before turning to the PR question, per files obtained by a news outlet.

In the exchange, Branson offered guidance on how Epstein could handle his past publicly: "I think if Bill Gates was willing to say that you've been a brilliant advisor to him, that you slipped up many years ago by sleeping with a 17 1/2 year old woman and were punished for it, that you've more than learnt your lesson and have done nothing that's against the law since and, yes, as a single man you seem to have a penchant for women. But there's nothing wrong with that. Anyway, something along those lines."

Article continues below advertisement

Earlier Emails

image of Epstein asked Branson for advice on handling his public relations issues after their meeting.
Source: mega

Epstein asked Branson for advice on handling his public relations issues after their meeting.

Earlier emails, from April 2013, discussed plans for Epstein to visit Branson's private island, Necker Island.

Branson's team confirmed he met Epstein at two brief business meetings in April and September 2013, both arranged by an unnamed American entrepreneur.

Article continues below advertisement

Jeffery Epstein's Second Visit

Image of Branson's advice included strategies to manage his reputation and highlight endorsements from influential figures.
Source: mega

Branson's advice included strategies to manage his reputation and highlight endorsements from influential figures.

During the second visit, Epstein reportedly arrived by helicopter with three adult women who socialized with a sports team on the island. Epstein later referred to them as his "harem."

The emails also mention Epstein's entourage, including an associate of Bill Gates, Boris Nikolic, and "2 Russian girls."

Epstein reportedly discussed his prior conviction, saying he had served time in prison for a consensual relationship with someone who was nearly 18, and asked Branson for advice on handling the matter in public.

READ MORE ON NEWS
Photo of Donald Trump

Donald Trump, 79, Confuses Reporters by Mistakenly Declaring Sitting Senator 'No Longer' in Office in Rambling Fed Fight

Split image of Melania Trump and Ghislaine Maxwell

Melania Trump Signed Off 'Love' in Resurfaced Email to Ghislaine Maxwell in Latest Epstein File Release

'Abhorrent'

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

image of Virgin Group made a statement slamming Epstein after the Branson's looked into his past.
Source: mega

Virgin Group made a statement slamming Epstein after the Branson's looked into his past.

A Virgin Group spokesperson defended Branson, saying, "Any contact Richard and Joan Branson had with Epstein took place on only a few occasions more than twelve years ago, and was limited to group or business settings, such as a charity tennis event. When Epstein offered a charity donation, the Bransons asked their team to carry out due diligence before accepting the donation, which uncovered serious allegations."

It continued: "As a result of what the due diligence uncovered, Virgin Unite did not take the donation, and Richard and Joan decided not to meet or speak with Epstein again. Had they had the full picture and information, there would have been no contact whatsoever - Richard believes that Epstein's actions were abhorrent and supports the right to justice for his many victims."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.