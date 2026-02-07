'I Won't Be Your Prop': Bill Clinton Accuses Republicans of Turning Epstein Investigation Into Partisan Theater While Calling for a Public Hearing
Feb. 7 2026, Published 2:30 p.m. ET
Former President Bill Clinton has called for a public hearing as part of the House Oversight Committee’s investigation into convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, criticizing Republicans for pursuing closed-door depositions instead, RadarOnline.com can report.
In a series of posts on X, Clinton said he has already taken steps to cooperate with the GOP-led probe but argued that private testimony would not serve the public interest.
"I have called for the full release of the Epstein files. I have provided a sworn statement of what I know. And just this week, I’ve agreed to appear in person before the committee. But it’s still not enough for Republicans on the House Oversight Committee," Clinton wrote.
He added that he would not participate quietly in a closed proceeding, accusing Republicans of political motives.
"I will not sit idly as they use me as a prop in a closed-door kangaroo court by a Republican Party running scared. If they want answers, let’s stop the games & do this the right way: in a public hearing, where the American people can see for themselves what this is really about," Clinton said.
Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton has also called for a public hearing, making similar remarks earlier this week. Both Clintons have agreed to sit for closed-door depositions after the House Oversight Committee threatened to hold them in contempt of Congress for failing to comply with subpoenas related to Epstein. The subpoenas explicitly called for depositions rather than public hearings.
House Oversight Committee Chairman Rep. James Comer said Hillary Clinton is scheduled to appear for a deposition on Feb. 26, with Bill Clinton set to testify the following day, Feb. 27.
In a letter to Comer, the Clintons’ attorney, Jon Skladany, said an open hearing “will best suit our concerns about fairness,” while leaving the final decision to the committee chairman.
Comer has said the depositions will be videotaped and that both the recordings and transcripts will be released publicly. He also told Newsmax that the Clintons would be welcome to testify in a public hearing afterward if they still wished to do so.
The former president has rejected that approach.
"Who benefits from this arrangement? It’s not Epstein’s victims, who deserve justice. Not the public, who deserve the truth. It serves only partisan interests. This is not fact-finding, it’s pure politics," he wrote.
Neither Bill nor Hillary has been accused of wrongdoing, and both deny having any knowledge of Epstein's crimes. No Epstein survivor or associate has publicly accused either of inappropriate behavior.
President Donald Trump weighed in earlier this week, criticizing the committee's focus on the Clintons.
"It bothers me that somebody is going after Bill Clinton. See, I like Bill Clinton. I still like Bill Clinton," Trump told NBC News.