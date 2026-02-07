'I Won't Be Your Prop': Bill Clinton Accuses Republicans of Turning Epstein Investigation Into Partisan Theater While Calling for a Public Hearing

In a series of posts on X, Clinton said he has already taken steps to cooperate with the GOP-led probe but argued that private testimony would not serve the public interest.

"I have called for the full release of the Epstein files. I have provided a sworn statement of what I know. And just this week, I’ve agreed to appear in person before the committee. But it’s still not enough for Republicans on the House Oversight Committee," Clinton wrote.

He added that he would not participate quietly in a closed proceeding, accusing Republicans of political motives.

"I will not sit idly as they use me as a prop in a closed-door kangaroo court by a Republican Party running scared. If they want answers, let’s stop the games & do this the right way: in a public hearing, where the American people can see for themselves what this is really about," Clinton said.