Thomas Massie Drags Donald Trump, Calls White House the 'Epstein Administration' Amid DOJ File Release

Rep. Thomas Massie didn't hold back in a February 15 interview on ABC's This Week, targeting President Donald Trump and labeling the White House the "Epstein administration." RadarOnline.com can reveal. Massie, who has been pushing for full transparency on the Epstein files, criticized Attorney General Pam Bondi and the Justice Department over their recent claim that they had produced "all" the documents.

Article continues below advertisement

'Didn't Get the Answers We Wanted'

Source: ABC Thomas Massie calls Trump’s White House the 'Epstein administration.'

"She came with a book full of insults, one for each congressperson," Massie said of Bondi’s appearance at Wednesday's House Judiciary hearing. "She obviously had one for me. And, you know, I've been there when [former AG] Merrick Garland was there. Obviously, politically, I don't agree with him, but he performed much better in terms of at least not looking bad. And, unfortunately, we didn't get the answers we wanted about the Epstein Files Transparency Act from her," he added.

Article continues below advertisement

Files Have been 'Removed'

Source: mega Massie slams DOJ for removing key Epstein files.

He also slammed Bondi and Deputy AG Todd Blanche over the letter stating all files had been released. "I know the DOJ wants to say they're done with this document production," Massie said. "The problem is they've taken down documents before we were able to review the unredacted versions. Some of the most significant ones, including Virginia Giuffre's case and a photo of Epstein in a room with boxes marked 'CIA,' have been removed. We want to see all these files—they can't just take them down after production."

Article continues below advertisement

DOJ Released All the Epstein Files

Source: mega Massie said he's being 'attacked' for trying to get the Epstein files released.

On Saturday, February 14, Bondi and Blanche informed lawmakers in a letter that the agency had provided all documents related to Epstein in compliance with the Epstein Transparency Act. "In accordance with the requirements of the Act… the Department released all 'records, documents, communications and investigative materials in the possession of the Department' that 'relate to' [Epstein]," the letter stated. Officials noted that some information was redacted to safeguard victims' privacy, including personal and medical details deemed a "clearly unwarranted invasion of personal privacy." However, some lawmakers remain divided on the document release. During a recent hearing, Rep. Jamie Raskin accused Bondi of "ignoring" victims and running what he called a "massive Epstein cover-up." Bondi responded by reportedly calling Raskin a "washed-up, loser lawyer," as the dispute intensified.

'Epstein Administration'

Never Miss an Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Massie said Trump promised transparency but stays tied to the Epstein circle.