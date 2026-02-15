Your tip
Thomas Massie Drags Donald Trump, Calls White House the 'Epstein Administration' Amid DOJ File Release

split image of Donald Trump and Thomas Massie
Source: mega; ABC

Rep. Thomas Massie slams Trump and the DOJ, demanding full transparency on Epstein files he says were removed.

Profile Image

Feb. 15 2026, Published 2:20 p.m. ET

Rep. Thomas Massie didn't hold back in a February 15 interview on ABC's This Week, targeting President Donald Trump and labeling the White House the "Epstein administration." RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Massie, who has been pushing for full transparency on the Epstein files, criticized Attorney General Pam Bondi and the Justice Department over their recent claim that they had produced "all" the documents.

'Didn't Get the Answers We Wanted'

image of Thomas Massie calls Trump’s White House the 'Epstein administration.'
Source: ABC

Thomas Massie calls Trump’s White House the 'Epstein administration.'

"She came with a book full of insults, one for each congressperson," Massie said of Bondi’s appearance at Wednesday's House Judiciary hearing.

"She obviously had one for me. And, you know, I've been there when [former AG] Merrick Garland was there. Obviously, politically, I don't agree with him, but he performed much better in terms of at least not looking bad. And, unfortunately, we didn't get the answers we wanted about the Epstein Files Transparency Act from her," he added.

Files Have been 'Removed'

image of Massie slams DOJ for removing key Epstein files.
Source: mega

Massie slams DOJ for removing key Epstein files.

He also slammed Bondi and Deputy AG Todd Blanche over the letter stating all files had been released.

"I know the DOJ wants to say they're done with this document production," Massie said. "The problem is they've taken down documents before we were able to review the unredacted versions. Some of the most significant ones, including Virginia Giuffre's case and a photo of Epstein in a room with boxes marked 'CIA,' have been removed. We want to see all these files—they can't just take them down after production."

DOJ Released All the Epstein Files

image of Massie said he's being 'attacked' for trying to get the Epstein files released.
Source: mega

Massie said he's being 'attacked' for trying to get the Epstein files released.

On Saturday, February 14, Bondi and Blanche informed lawmakers in a letter that the agency had provided all documents related to Epstein in compliance with the Epstein Transparency Act.

"In accordance with the requirements of the Act… the Department released all 'records, documents, communications and investigative materials in the possession of the Department' that 'relate to' [Epstein]," the letter stated.

Officials noted that some information was redacted to safeguard victims' privacy, including personal and medical details deemed a "clearly unwarranted invasion of personal privacy."

However, some lawmakers remain divided on the document release. During a recent hearing, Rep. Jamie Raskin accused Bondi of "ignoring" victims and running what he called a "massive Epstein cover-up."

Bondi responded by reportedly calling Raskin a "washed-up, loser lawyer," as the dispute intensified.

'Epstein Administration'

image of Massie said Trump promised transparency but stays tied to the Epstein circle.

Massie said Trump promised transparency but stays tied to the Epstein circle.

Massie also directly called out Trump, who has repeatedly attacked the congressman and his wife while supporting Massie’s Republican primary opponent, Ed Gallrein.

"Look, this is about the Epstein class, the people who are funding the attacks against me," Massie said. "They may or may not be implicated in these files, but they were certainly rubbing shoulders with the people who are in these files. Donald Trump told us he would be transparent, even though he had dinner with these kinds of people in New York City and West Palm Beach. But he's not. He's still in with the Epstein class. This is the Epstein administration, and they're attacking me for trying to get these files released."

