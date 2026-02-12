EXCLUSIVE: Why Jeffrey Epstein is Being Branded Andrew Windsor's 'Pimp and Fixer'
Feb. 12 2026, Published 4:21 p.m. ET
RadarOnline.com can reveal Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor is being accused of using his pedophile pal Jeffrey Epstein not merely as a friend but as his "pimp and fixer" – arranging logistics, smoothing reputational crises and allegedly facilitating access to wealthy and influential circles.
The three million documents made public in the latest tranche of material release on Epstein by the U.S. Justice Department detail never-before-seen correspondence between Mountbatten-Windsor and Epstein, who died by suicide in 2019 aged 66 while awaiting trial on federal s-- trafficking charges.
'We Are In This Together And Will Have To Rise Above It!'
The emails span years before and after Epstein's 2008 conviction for procuring a minor for prostitution.
In a 2019 interview, Mountbatten-Windsor insisted a December 2010 visit to Epstein's New York mansion was intended to sever ties with the abuser.
"I went there with the sole purpose of saying to him that, because he had been convicted, it was inappropriate for us to be seen together," he said. Andrew added: "I never had any contact with him from that day forward."
But the newly disclosed emails appear to contradict that claim.
After a photograph surfaced in 2011 of the former royal with Epstein s-- trafficking victim Virginia Giuffre, he reassured Epstein in one note: "Don't worry about me! It would seem we are in this together and will have to rise above it!"
Epstein Exposed as Andrew's 'Fixer' and Logistical Manager
A source said: "The tone makes clear that Epstein was not a peripheral figure. He was stepping in to manage problems, offer strategic advice and provide practical support.
"That is why some observers are branding him Andrew's fixer – and worse, even his pimp."
There are repeated examples of Epstein arranging travel, handling introductions and positioning himself as the go-to man when difficulties arose.
Emails show Epstein organizing accommodation for Andrew's police protection officers in New York, arranging cars and coordinating schedules.
In one exchange ahead of the December 2010 trip, Andrew asked Epstein: "What sort of clothes will I need to bring? ie will I need to bring something for the heat in case we go south, or will it all be in NY, so therefore COLD."
Epstein also traded on Andrew's status.
"Prince Andrew is at my house all week," Epstein wrote in one invitation to associates.
Legal Experts Question Epstein's Role as Royal Gatekeeper
A legal expert said: "When you see someone repeatedly using proximity to a royal to cultivate others, while simultaneously providing him with logistical and reputational cover, the word 'fixer' starts to look inadequate.
"The allegation from critics is that Epstein operated as a gatekeeper to women and wealth."
Andrew's ex-wife Sarah Ferguson, 66, also appears in the emails released by officials expressing gratitude for Epstein's assistance with business matters.
In 2009 she wrote: "Thank you Jeffrey for being the brother I have always wished for."
In another message she said: "You are a legend. I really don't have the words to describe, my love, gratitude for your generosity and kindness. Xx I am at your service. Just marry me."
Epstein also wrote "I will gladly pay" in relation to administrative costs for one of her ventures.
Another source said: "From arranging funds to advising on press responses, Epstein positioned himself as indispensable. That dynamic – combined with the allegations surrounding young women – is why some are now using the incendiary title for him as 'Andrew's pimp and fixer'."
Andrew, who settled a civil claim with Giuffre in 2022 after she claimed he bedded her three times – without admitting liability – has denied all wrongdoing.