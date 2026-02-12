EXCLUSIVE: Why Jeffrey Epstein is Being Branded Andrew Windsor's 'Pimp and Fixer'

The emails span years before and after Epstein's 2008 conviction for procuring a minor for prostitution.

In a 2019 interview, Mountbatten-Windsor insisted a December 2010 visit to Epstein's New York mansion was intended to sever ties with the abuser.

"I went there with the sole purpose of saying to him that, because he had been convicted, it was inappropriate for us to be seen together," he said. Andrew added: "I never had any contact with him from that day forward."

But the newly disclosed emails appear to contradict that claim.

After a photograph surfaced in 2011 of the former royal with Epstein s-- trafficking victim Virginia Giuffre, he reassured Epstein in one note: "Don't worry about me! It would seem we are in this together and will have to rise above it!"