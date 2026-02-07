EXCLUSIVE: Epstein File Dump 'Could Lead King Charles to AXE U.S. Visit' as They Pile Scrutiny Back on Trump and His Shamed Brother Andrew
RadarOnline.com can reveal King Charles is weighing whether to cancel a planned U.S. visit as a newly released tranche of Epstein-related Department of Justice files sharpens scrutiny on both Donald Trump and the monarch's younger brother, Andrew Windsor.
The pressure follows the release of a mass of Department of Justice files and congressional material tied to Jeffrey Epstein, the convicted s-- offender who died in jail in 2019 aged 66 from an apparent suicide.
Epstein Disclosures, Monarchy Stability, and U.S. Visit Concerns
The disclosures have revived questions about political and royal connections to Epstein at a moment when Charles, 77, is seeking to steady the monarchy and Trump faces renewed calls for transparency in Washington.
Sources said Charles will travel to America in the Spring with the visit coinciding with the 250th anniversary of the signing of the U.S. declaration of independence.
Fresh controversy now centers on the growing push for Charles' shamed brother Andrew to be called before U.S. lawmakers to account for his relationship with Epstein - and the possibility of a congressional summons has unsettled palace officials.
A royal insider said the timing of the releases has complicated planning for a U.S. trip by Charles.
The source said: "Every appearance now risks reopening questions the palace wants to put behind it. The latest files make a visit politically toxic."
Trump Comments and Royal Family Fallout
Trump, 79, has publicly expressed sympathy for the royal family over Andrew's disgrace.
Referring to the fallout from Epstein, he said: "I feel very badly. I mean, it's a terrible thing that's happened to the family" - in comments aides say were welcomed by palace officials at the time.
Another source familiar with royal deliberations said the new DoJ disclosures have changed the chances of Charles enjoying a visit to the States.
The insider said: "With scrutiny piling back on Trump and Andrew at the same time, there is a real concern a U.S. visit would be overshadowed from day one. It would not be diplomatically frowned upon if Charles now cancelled it."
Trump, Royal Ties, and Transatlantic Uncertainty
Trump's affinity for British royalty has long been personal as well as political.
He has spoken of his mother, Mary Anne Trump, a Scottish immigrant who died in 2000 aged 88, and her admiration for Queen Elizabeth II, a reverence advisers said continues to shape his approach to the monarchy.
For now, officials on both sides insist no final decision has been taken over Charles' planned U.S. trip, but the convergence of the Epstein file dump, congressional pressure and unresolved questions around Andrew has left the prospect of a high-profile transatlantic visit increasingly uncertain.
Alleged Secret Deal and Image Strategy Claims
RadarOnline.com last year revealed sources said Charles and Trump struck a secretive "dirty double deal" during the Republican president's 2025 visit to the U.K. - agreeing the royal family's public backing for Trump would be offered in exchange for assurances that former prince Andrew would not be called to testify before U.S. Congress about his ties to Epstein.
The agreement is said have been made while Trump was reveling in an unprecedented second state visit to Windsor Castle in September 2025, at a time when both he and Charles faced mounting pressure over scandals linked to Epstein.
Insiders claimed Trump is convinced being pictured with the royals "makes him untouchable."
One source said: "He believes that no matter how bad the scandals are at home, standing next to the King gives him an aura of respectability that washes away the dirt. It's not about diplomacy for him - it's about image and survival."