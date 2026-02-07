EXCLUSIVE: Epstein File Dump 'Could Lead King Charles to AXE U.S. Visit' as They Pile Scrutiny Back on Trump and His Shamed Brother Andrew

The disclosures have revived questions about political and royal connections to Epstein at a moment when Charles, 77, is seeking to steady the monarchy and Trump faces renewed calls for transparency in Washington.

Sources said Charles will travel to America in the Spring with the visit coinciding with the 250th anniversary of the signing of the U.S. declaration of independence.

Fresh controversy now centers on the growing push for Charles' shamed brother Andrew to be called before U.S. lawmakers to account for his relationship with Epstein - and the possibility of a congressional summons has unsettled palace officials.

A royal insider said the timing of the releases has complicated planning for a U.S. trip by Charles.

The source said: "Every appearance now risks reopening questions the palace wants to put behind it. The latest files make a visit politically toxic."