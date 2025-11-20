EXCLUSIVE: Exposed — King Charles and Donald Trump's 'Dirty Double Deal' Over Jeffrey Epstein Scandal

Trump, beleaguered by growing demands for transparency on the Epstein files, sought royal endorsement to boost his image and shield himself from domestic critics.

Charles, meanwhile, was grappling with public outrage over his younger brother, the now ex-Prince Andrew's association with the convicted sex offender, and aimed to prevent further international scrutiny of his family.

Insiders claim Trump is convinced being pictured with the royals "makes him untouchable."

One source said: "He believes that no matter how bad the scandals are at home, standing next to the King gives him an aura of respectability that washes away the dirt. It's not about diplomacy for him – it's about image and survival."