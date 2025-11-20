EXCLUSIVE: Exposed — King Charles and Donald Trump's 'Dirty Double Deal' Over Jeffrey Epstein Scandal
Nov. 19 2025, Published 7:30 p.m. ET
King Charles and Donald Trump struck a secretive "dirty double deal" during the president's recent state visit to the U.K., agreeing the royal family's public backing for Trump would be offered in exchange for assurances that former prince Andrew would not be called to testify before US Congress about his ties to Jeffrey Epstein, sources familiar with the negotiations have told RadarOnline.com.
The agreement was made while Trump, 79, was enjoying an unprecedented second state visit to Windsor Castle in September 2025, at a time when both he and Charles, 77, faced mounting pressure over scandals linked to Epstein.
King Charles' Need for Protection
Trump, beleaguered by growing demands for transparency on the Epstein files, sought royal endorsement to boost his image and shield himself from domestic critics.
Charles, meanwhile, was grappling with public outrage over his younger brother, the now ex-Prince Andrew's association with the convicted sex offender, and aimed to prevent further international scrutiny of his family.
Insiders claim Trump is convinced being pictured with the royals "makes him untouchable."
One source said: "He believes that no matter how bad the scandals are at home, standing next to the King gives him an aura of respectability that washes away the dirt. It's not about diplomacy for him – it's about image and survival."
The Epstein Birthday Book
The House Oversight Committee's recent release of Epstein's "birthday book" – with contacts and notes purportedly linked to Trump – had triggered renewed scrutiny about the president's ties to Epstein.
During Trump's visit to Britain, activists projected images of the contentious Epstein birthday card onto the walls of Windsor Castle to highlight his alleged ties to the disgraced sex trafficker.
Trump has denied writing a mucky birthday note to Epstein around the shape of a naked woman.
But demands to have Andrew, 65 – who Charles recently stripped of his royal titles over his relationship with Epstein – answer questions in Washington about the scandalous bond with the sex predator were growing at the time of Trump's U.K. visit, and insiders say Charles seized the opportunity to strike a deal with the president to quietly back Andrew.
A Necessary Secrecy
A royal insider claimed: "There was immense pressure on both sides. "Charles wanted to protect the monarchy from being dragged deeper into the Epstein scandal, while Trump saw support from the royals as a powerful weapon for his public relations."
The arrangement to back each other made on his U.K. visit made sense for both, but has obviously been shrouded in secrecy out of necessity."
Andrew's ties to Epstein have also led Charles to order him out of the $40million Royal Lodge home he has called home for decades.
Trump has voiced public sympathy for the royals. In reference to Andrew's disgrace and the fallout from the Epstein affair, he said, "I feel very badly. I mean, it's a terrible thing that's happened to the family."
Trump's reverence for British royalty began with his mother, Mary Anne, a Scottish immigrant who idolized Queen Elizabeth II.
"I still remember my mother, who is Scottish by birth, sitting in front of the television set to watch Queen Elizabeth's coronation and not budging for an entire day," he has said.
A political insider said about his visits to royalty as president: "He sees these visits as redemption arcs. He can be facing indictments one day, then standing in Windsor Castle the next.
"In his mind, that contrast frees him from scandal. It's classic Trump – he thinks the crown can launder his mucky reputation."