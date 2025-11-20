Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > King Charles III
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Exposed — King Charles and Donald Trump's 'Dirty Double Deal' Over Jeffrey Epstein Scandal

Photo of King Charles and Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

King Charles and Donald Trump want the Epstein stench off them, according to sources.

Nov. 19 2025, Published 7:30 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

King Charles and Donald Trump struck a secretive "dirty double deal" during the president's recent state visit to the U.K., agreeing the royal family's public backing for Trump would be offered in exchange for assurances that former prince Andrew would not be called to testify before US Congress about his ties to Jeffrey Epstein, sources familiar with the negotiations have told RadarOnline.com.

The agreement was made while Trump, 79, was enjoying an unprecedented second state visit to Windsor Castle in September 2025, at a time when both he and Charles, 77, faced mounting pressure over scandals linked to Epstein.

Article continues below advertisement

King Charles' Need for Protection

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement
Photo of King Charles and Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Sources claim Charles and Trump made a secret deal during the president's visit.

Article continues below advertisement

Trump, beleaguered by growing demands for transparency on the Epstein files, sought royal endorsement to boost his image and shield himself from domestic critics.

Charles, meanwhile, was grappling with public outrage over his younger brother, the now ex-Prince Andrew's association with the convicted sex offender, and aimed to prevent further international scrutiny of his family.

Insiders claim Trump is convinced being pictured with the royals "makes him untouchable."

One source said: "He believes that no matter how bad the scandals are at home, standing next to the King gives him an aura of respectability that washes away the dirt. It's not about diplomacy for him – it's about image and survival."

Article continues below advertisement

The Epstein Birthday Book

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of King Charles and Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Insiders claimed Trump believed standing with the King made him 'untouchable.'

Article continues below advertisement

The House Oversight Committee's recent release of Epstein's "birthday book" – with contacts and notes purportedly linked to Trump – had triggered renewed scrutiny about the president's ties to Epstein.

During Trump's visit to Britain, activists projected images of the contentious Epstein birthday card onto the walls of Windsor Castle to highlight his alleged ties to the disgraced sex trafficker.

Trump has denied writing a mucky birthday note to Epstein around the shape of a naked woman.

But demands to have Andrew, 65 – who Charles recently stripped of his royal titles over his relationship with Epstein – answer questions in Washington about the scandalous bond with the sex predator were growing at the time of Trump's U.K. visit, and insiders say Charles seized the opportunity to strike a deal with the president to quietly back Andrew.

Article continues below advertisement

A Necessary Secrecy

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of King Charles and Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Trump expressed sympathy for the royal family after the Epstein scandal.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
Photo of Michelle Obama and Miranda Priestly

EXCLUSIVE: Michelle Obama Mauled for 'Trying to Go Full Miranda Priestly' as She Rambles About 'Power of Fashion'

Photo of Eddie Murphy

EXCLUSIVE: Eddie Murphy Reveals the One Secret to His Blockbusting Hollywood Success — And It's All About His 'Gigantic' Ego

Article continues below advertisement

A royal insider claimed: "There was immense pressure on both sides. "Charles wanted to protect the monarchy from being dragged deeper into the Epstein scandal, while Trump saw support from the royals as a powerful weapon for his public relations."

The arrangement to back each other made on his U.K. visit made sense for both, but has obviously been shrouded in secrecy out of necessity."

Andrew's ties to Epstein have also led Charles to order him out of the $40million Royal Lodge home he has called home for decades.

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of King Charles and Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

A political source claimed Trump saw the visit as a chance to escape scandal.

Trump has voiced public sympathy for the royals. In reference to Andrew's disgrace and the fallout from the Epstein affair, he said, "I feel very badly. I mean, it's a terrible thing that's happened to the family."

Trump's reverence for British royalty began with his mother, Mary Anne, a Scottish immigrant who idolized Queen Elizabeth II.

"I still remember my mother, who is Scottish by birth, sitting in front of the television set to watch Queen Elizabeth's coronation and not budging for an entire day," he has said.

A political insider said about his visits to royalty as president: "He sees these visits as redemption arcs. He can be facing indictments one day, then standing in Windsor Castle the next.

"In his mind, that contrast frees him from scandal. It's classic Trump – he thinks the crown can launder his mucky reputation."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.