EXCLUSIVE: Andrew Windsor Suicide Fears — Royals Panicking Disgraced Ex-Duke May Be on Verge of 'Ending it All' Over His Title-Stripping
Nov. 16 2025, Published 11:30 a.m. ET
Andrew Windsor is in a "dark and fragile state", with fears growing among royal insiders the disgraced former prince may be contemplating taking his own life after being stripped of his titles and ordered to leave his home.
As RadarOnline.com reported, the shamed 65-year-old was formally demoted last week when Buckingham Palace announced he would no longer be known as Prince Andrew and would be required to vacate Royal Lodge, his 30-room, $40million mansion on the Windsor estate.
King's Ruthless Move Severs Final Royal Ties
The move – part of King Charles' bid to sever official ties with his brother – means Andrew must now live simply as "commoner" Andrew Mountbatten Windsor in private accommodation on the King's Sandringham estate.
In a rare and blunt statement, the palace said: "His Majesty has today initiated a formal process to remove the Style, Titles and Honours of Prince Andrew… Formal notice has now been served to surrender the lease (of Royal Lodge) and he will move to alternative private accommodation."
The statement added the decision was made "notwithstanding the fact that he continues to deny the allegations against him," emphasizing the King and Queen's "sympathies remain with the victims and survivors of abuse."
Panic Behind Palace Walls Over Andrew's Mental State
According to multiple sources close to the royal household, Andrew has barely been seen or spoken to since the announcement, prompting concern for his mental wellbeing.
One palace insider said: "There is real panic behind the scenes. Andrew is now completely isolated and feels he's lost everything – his title, his home, his dignity. The family are terrified he might do something drastic. He's told people he has nothing left to live for."
Another royal source described him as "broken and withdrawn," saying the humiliation had pushed him to the brink.
"This was his final lifeline to any kind of purpose," the source said. "The titles, the lodge, the sense of being part of something bigger – all gone overnight. He's humiliated, angry, and deeply depressed."
Fallout From Epstein Scandal Still Haunts Ex-Duke
Andrew's removal from royal life comes after years of scandal linked to his friendship with the late financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.
Although he has always vehemently denied any wrongdoing, public outrage over his association with Epstein has dogged him since his disastrous BBC Newsnight interview in 2019, which led to his withdrawal from public duties.
Royal experts say the King's decision was driven by a need to protect the monarchy from further damage.
"Charles has at last decided to sever ties with Andrew entirely," said one senior aide. "It's a harsh move, but it had to be done. The public simply won't accept him continuing a life of privilege on royal property."
Exiled to Sandringham — And Fears of Total Isolation
Once his eviction from Royal Lodge is complete, Andrew will move to a smaller residence on Sandringham. Options being considered include Park House – Princess Diana's childhood home – or one of several smaller cottages on the 20,000-acre estate.
Former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond said the transition could push him further into solitude.
She explained: "It seems to me that Andrew's life will entail him being even more of a hermit than in recent years, and that's saying something. The Sandringham estate is vast, some 20,000 acres with about 150 properties, including villages and hamlets. So I suppose Andrew could be part of a new community, although it seems rather doubtful that many communities would welcome him in their midst.
"The King has extended him a modicum of mercy, allowing him to live on his private estate where he will not even indirectly incur any expense to taxpayers. Whether he will have any staff remains to be seen. Can he cook for himself Has he ever had to sort out the shopping or do the cleaning The answer is probably no. Perhaps he will now have to learn."
A palace source said: "People are genuinely afraid he'll shut himself off completely once he's at Sandringham. No one can say how he'll manage on his own – there's real concern for his state of mind."