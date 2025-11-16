EXCLUSIVE: Andrew Windsor Suicide Fears — Royals Panicking Disgraced Ex-Duke May Be on Verge of 'Ending it All' Over His Title-Stripping

Once his eviction from Royal Lodge is complete, Andrew will move to a smaller residence on Sandringham. Options being considered include Park House – Princess Diana's childhood home – or one of several smaller cottages on the 20,000-acre estate.

Former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond said the transition could push him further into solitude.

She explained: "It seems to me that Andrew's life will entail him being even more of a hermit than in recent years, and that's saying something. The Sandringham estate is vast, some 20,000 acres with about 150 properties, including villages and hamlets. So I suppose Andrew could be part of a new community, although it seems rather doubtful that many communities would welcome him in their midst.

"The King has extended him a modicum of mercy, allowing him to live on his private estate where he will not even indirectly incur any expense to taxpayers. Whether he will have any staff remains to be seen. Can he cook for himself Has he ever had to sort out the shopping or do the cleaning The answer is probably no. Perhaps he will now have to learn."

A palace source said: "People are genuinely afraid he'll shut himself off completely once he's at Sandringham. No one can say how he'll manage on his own – there's real concern for his state of mind."