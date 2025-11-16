Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Prince William
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Prince William 'Finally Caves' to King Charles and Kate Middleton's Pleas to Make Amends With Harry After Years of Betrayal... But He's 'Not Ready to Forgive' Estranged Brother

Prince William finally caves to King Charles and Kate's pleas to make amends with Harry after years apart.
Source: MEGA

Prince William has finally caved to King Charles and Kate's pleas to make amends with Harry after years apart.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Nov. 16 2025, Published 10:00 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

It was a rare moment – only the second time Prince William uttered his estranged brother's name in public in seven years, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

"I hope we don't go back to some of the practices in the past Harry and I had to grow up with," the future king said of his plans for the monarchy on an episode of Eugene Levy's AppleTV+ series, The Reluctant Traveler. "I'll do everything I can to make sure we don't regress in that situation."

Article continues below advertisement

Prince William Ready To Talk

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement
Eugene Levy featured Prince William on 'The Reluctant Traveler,' where the royal mentioned his brother, Prince Harry.
Source: MEGA

Eugene Levy featured Prince William on 'The Reluctant Traveler,' where the royal mentioned his brother, Prince Harry.

Article continues below advertisement

William's surprising name-drop was "an olive branch" to Prince Harry, a source told RadarOnline.com, adding more than five years after "Megxit" – amid pleas from his wife, Princess Kate [Middleton], 43, and father, King Charles III – the royal is "finally coming around to the idea of truce talks."

Article continues below advertisement

But only on his terms.

"There's no way he's willing to pick up the phone and do this casually," the source said of William, 43, who was badly burned by Harry's detailed accounts of their private arguments and phone calls.

Since he and wife Meghan Markle, 44, stepped down from their royal duties and moved to California in 2020, Harry has told all in multiple interviews and his 2023 memoir, Spare.

Since then, William has been careful not to interact with Harry, 41, on the three occasions – all family funerals – that the brothers have been in each other's presence.

Anything more, said the source, "would need to be a supervised discussion, handled with total discretion."

Article continues below advertisement

Nobody Trusts Prince Harry

Article continues below advertisement
King Charles III and Princess Kate [Middleton] are said to be urging Prince William to reconcile with Prince Harry.
Source: MEGA

King Charles III and Princess Kate [Middleton] are said to be urging Prince William to reconcile with Prince Harry.

Article continues below advertisement

Especially because Harry still hasn't quite learned his lesson.

After reports described the Duke of Sussex's first step toward peace with the royal family – a 54-minute reunion with his father in September – as "distinctly formal," the Invictus Games founder's spokesperson issued a rare statement clarifying details from the private meeting and blasting "sources intent on sabotaging any reconciliation between father and son."

The move didn't help Harry's cause among palace aides.

"A lot of courtiers still don't trust him an inch," said the source. "And they think it's crucial for William to stand his ground and stay far away from the Sussexes."

Article continues below advertisement

Kate And King Charles' Push To Reconcile

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
Dolly Parton

EXCLUSIVE: Dolly Parton Fires Back at Death Rumors — Country Icon Slams Sister's Post Begging for Prayers That Sent Fans Into a Panic

Robert Irwin

EXCLUSIVE: Robert Irwin 'Completely Under the Hollywood Spell Right Now' – and Is Leaving Family Members Fearing He'll 'Never' Return to Australia Zoo

Article continues below advertisement
Palace insiders claimed Prince William plans to strip Harry and wife, Meghan Markle, of their royal titles once he becomes king.
Source: MEGA

Palace insiders claimed Prince William plans to strip Harry and wife, Meghan Markle, of their royal titles once he becomes king.

William has long been inclined to agree.

"He's made it known time and again that he doesn't approve of how easy-handed Charles has been with Harry and Meghan," said an insider, adding that William has been plotting to strip them of their titles as soon as he takes the throne.

But the king, 76, and Princess Kate, who both gained new perspectives on life because of their cancer battles, have been insisting that the stubborn prince bury the hatchet instead, said the source.

"There's only so much resistance he can put up against his own wife and father, who are telling him in no uncertain terms that enough is enough and it's high time for peace."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.