What Now for Sarah Ferguson? Mystery Surrounds former Duchess of York's Whereabouts After Andrew Arrest Amid Rumors She's set to Expose Royals

Andrew is currently in custody following a police swoop on his Sandringham home this morning on his 66th birthday.

Other royal residences are also been searched by cops as King Charles broke his silence on his brother’s arrest, reiterating his support for the investigation.

But while Andrew is talking to police, his ex-wife Ferguson, 66, has been lying low, having recently spent time in the French Alps with friends before moving onto the United Arab Emirates.

She has also been spending time with her youngest daughter, Princess Eugenie, 35, who has been in the region for work, attending an art fair in Doha, Qatar, in her role as a director at dealer Hauser and Wirth.