What Now for Sarah Ferguson? Mystery Surrounds former Duchess of York's Whereabouts After Andrew Arrest Amid Rumors She's set to Expose Royals
Feb. 19 2026, Published 9:02 a.m. ET
Sarah Ferguson's whereabouts remains a mystery after her ex-husband Andrew Windsor’s arrest.
RadarOnline.com can reveal questions are mounting over the former Duchess of York's future given her links to convicted pedo Jeffrey Epstein.
Staying Away While Cops Probe Andrew
Andrew is currently in custody following a police swoop on his Sandringham home this morning on his 66th birthday.
Other royal residences are also been searched by cops as King Charles broke his silence on his brother’s arrest, reiterating his support for the investigation.
But while Andrew is talking to police, his ex-wife Ferguson, 66, has been lying low, having recently spent time in the French Alps with friends before moving onto the United Arab Emirates.
She has also been spending time with her youngest daughter, Princess Eugenie, 35, who has been in the region for work, attending an art fair in Doha, Qatar, in her role as a director at dealer Hauser and Wirth.
'She Should Be Extremely Concerned About What Has Come Out'
But Ferguson has not been seen in public since September 25 last year — when she was photographed being driven out of Royal Lodge, the former home she shared with Andrew while they stayed closely connected following their 1996 divorce.
Her future has been was plunged into further uncertainty today after Andrew, the eighth in line to the British throne, was arrested on suspicion of misconduct in a public office.
Royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams told the Daily Mail: "Sarah Ferguson has no future at all. She's shamed and her businesses are closed down, and certainly no charity would touch her and a great deal more will come out. We're not at the end.
"A little quiet and humility would be a good idea but it's not in her temperament. This is very serious and you never know where it could go.
"She should be extremely concerned about what has come out."
Links With Epstein Further Exposed In DOJ Files Dump
This is the first time the former prince, who has faced several allegations relating to convicted sex offender Epstein, has been arrested.
It comes after emails between the ex-duchess and Epstein show her repeatedly chasing him for money to pay off her debts, as well as practical support over a considerable period of time.
They contain evidence she remained in close contact with him after he was released from prison for sex offences against children, even taking her two daughters, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, to have lunch with him five days after his release.
She also privately issued a grovelling apology to Epstein for publicly denouncing him, claiming she only did so to protect her career as a children's author.
Meanwhile, another royal expert claims Ferguson would be prepared to spill secrets about the royals to "the highest bidder" given her alleged money issues.
Speaking to The Sun’s Royal Exclusive show, Samara Gill stated the ex-Duchess "will absolutely be selling herself to the highest bidder in regards for stories. She knows where the bodies are buried, so to speak."
Moreover, Gill shared that Ferguson "knows where the skeletons are in the closet."
The expert continued: "She can absolutely expose them if she wants to… if she's feeling vulnerable and broke, essentially… she is almost homeless at this point."