Prince Andrew

Queen Camilla Makes First Public Appearance Hours After Ex-Prince Andrew's Arrest Sends Shockwaves Through Royal Family

Composite photo of Queen Camilla and Prince Andrew
Source: MEGA

Queen Camilla attended a concert hours after ex-Prince Andrew was arrested.

Feb. 19 2026, Published 9:53 a.m. ET

Queen Camilla made her first public appearance hours after ex-Prince Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor was arrested, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Mere hours after the arrest, Camilla watched a lunchtime concert and met musicians at Sinfonia Smith Square in London.

Queen Camilla's Appearance

Photo of Queen Camilla
Source: MEGA

Queen Camilla is a royal patron of Sinfonia Smith Square.

Camilla, 78, attended the event due to her role as the square's royal patron, a position she's been in since 2003.

For the outing, the Queen donned an all-black outfit comprised of a black dress over black pants, black boots, and a black jacket. She went for the simple side of accessories, just wearing a pair of earrings to accompany the outfit.

Prior to the event, police had arrived at the home Andrew, 66, was staying at on King Charles' Sandringham estate in Norfolk to arrest him on his 66th birthday.

Why Was Ex-Prince Andrew Arrested?

Photo of Prince Andrew
Source: MEGA

Prince Andrew was arrested due to suspicion of misconduct while in public office.

The official reason for Andrew's arrest was suspicion of misconduct while in public office. He was being investigated due to allegedly sharing confidential information with disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein while Andrew was a trade envoy for the U.K.

The Thames Valley Police revealed they "arrested a man in his sixties from Norfolk on suspicion of misconduct in public office and are carrying out searches at addresses in Berkshire and Norfolk. The man remains in police custody at this time."

Andrew has continually denied any wrongdoing with anything pertaining to Epstein.

What Did King Charles Say?

Photo of King Charles III
Source: MEGA

King Charles III said 'the law must take its course' after ex-Prince Andrew was arrested.

Charles spoke out in a statement following Andrew's arrest to reveal he had "learned" the news with "deepest concern."

The King noted what will happen next is the "full, fair, and proper process by which this issue is investigated in the appropriate manner and by the appropriate authorities."

"In this, as I have said before, they have our full and wholehearted support and cooperation," he said.

He added: "Let me state clearly: the law must take its course. As this process continues, it would not be right for me to comment further on this matter. Meanwhile, my family and I will continue in our duty and service to you all."

Prince Andrew Was Previously Stripped of His Royal Titles and Privileges

Photo of Prince Andrew
Source: MEGA

Prince Andrew agreed to give up the title of Duke of York and all other royal honors and vestiges on October 17, 2025.

As Radar reported in October 2025, Charles stripped Andrew of his royal titles and privileges.

In a statement on October 30, 2025, the palace said, "His Majesty has today initiated a formal process to remove the Style, Titles and Honours of Prince Andrew. Prince Andrew will now be known as Andrew Mountbatten Windsor."

On October 17, 2025, Andrew announced he'd agreed to give up the title of Duke of York and all other royal honors and vestiges due to the ongoing scandal around Epstein; however, he was allowed to keep the title of "prince" at that time.

Charles also got Andrew to vacate the Royal Lodge, a property Andrew paid $1million for in 2003 but had not paid rent on since.

"His lease on Royal Lodge has, to date, provided him with legal protection to continue in residence," the palace shared. "Formal notice has now been served to surrender the lease, and he will move to alternative private accommodation."

