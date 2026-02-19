Queen Camilla Makes First Public Appearance Hours After Ex-Prince Andrew's Arrest Sends Shockwaves Through Royal Family

Camilla, 78, attended the event due to her role as the square's royal patron, a position she's been in since 2003.

For the outing, the Queen donned an all-black outfit comprised of a black dress over black pants, black boots, and a black jacket. She went for the simple side of accessories, just wearing a pair of earrings to accompany the outfit.

Prior to the event, police had arrived at the home Andrew, 66, was staying at on King Charles' Sandringham estate in Norfolk to arrest him on his 66th birthday.