Palace in Peril: King Charles Fears Epstein Scandal Surrounding Disgraced Ex-Prince Andrew 'Could Threaten' the Monarchy, Expert Claims

Chard noted that regardless of Andrew's "tarnished reputation," the King has continued to look out for him due to him being his sibling.

She also explained Charles is doing this as he promised his mother he would.

"The queen had a strong sense of duty and family obligation," she said, "which may have led her to request that King Charles look after Andrew. Andrew’s emotional and overall well-being was of great importance to her."

Author Paul Burrell, who was Princess Diana's former butler, told Fox News Digital the "weight of the monarchy weighs heavily" on Charles.

"He is a father, a brother, a husband," he shared. "He has the weight of everybody on his shoulders. I often think to myself, he waited so long for this job. He waited so long to be king and wanted it so badly. I wonder if now that he has it, he should think, ‘Be careful what you wish for because in the end you get it.’ And now he has it. And what a job he has now.

"His brother has gone rogue, and I don’t think we’ve seen the last of that yet."

He also explained Charles is currently attempting to control the House of Windsor.

"If he can contain it and keep it all in its separate compartments, I think he’ll win," Burrell attested. "But he has to manage it very carefully. He can’t let people just ride roughshod over him because he’s king. Charles makes the rules. The family should abide by them."