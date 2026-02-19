Palace in Peril: King Charles Fears Epstein Scandal Surrounding Disgraced Ex-Prince Andrew 'Could Threaten' the Monarchy, Expert Claims
Feb. 19 2026, Published 1:29 p.m. ET
The palace is in peril as King Charles III fears the Jeffrey Epstein scandal surrounding the disgraced ex-Prince Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor could threaten the monarchy, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
While the King has attempted to manage the fallout from Andrew's ties to Epstein, his strategy is unraveling, royal experts told Fox News Digital.
King Charles' Concerns Regarding Ex-Prince Andrew's Ties to Jeffrey Epstein Were Growing
Prior to Andrew's arrest on February 19, it was said Charles' concerns are growing regarding the most recently revealed details about Andrew's connections to Epstein.
Helena Chard, a British broadcaster and photographer, insisted the "road is narrowing for Andrew" due to "unprecedented bombshell revelations" that are being revealed every day.
"There is an air of chaos as King Charles is also seemingly being pushed down this narrowing road," she explained.
"The public is calling for accountability, and it seems the royal family can’t get ahead of the curve, let alone on top of the current public outcry. As King Charles endures a verbal battering, being thrown into the pot of blame, many wonder if he can read the room."
King Charles Is Worried 'That More Is Yet to Come' Regarding Andrew
Katie Nicholl, a Vanity Fair correspondent and royal author, told the media outlet Charles, 77, is worried "that more is yet to come."
An insider noted the notion of not knowing what can come out next is "destabilizing."
"The king has done everything he can; he has stripped Andrew of his titles, removed him from his home, and is trying to keep Andrew out of the picture, but it is proving to be impossible," they added.
Although Charles stripped Andrew of his royal titles, reports claim he is still paying for Andrew's living arrangements.
"King Charles hasn’t completely kicked Andrew to the curb, funding Andrew’s living situation at present," Chard stated. "His reasoning is likely due to a mix of family obligations and a desire to maintain control over the situation. Supporting Andrew privately allows the king to manage the narrative and minimize damage to the monarchy. The irony is that it isn’t going to plan."
The King Continues to Look Out for Andrew
Chard noted that regardless of Andrew's "tarnished reputation," the King has continued to look out for him due to him being his sibling.
She also explained Charles is doing this as he promised his mother he would.
"The queen had a strong sense of duty and family obligation," she said, "which may have led her to request that King Charles look after Andrew. Andrew’s emotional and overall well-being was of great importance to her."
Author Paul Burrell, who was Princess Diana's former butler, told Fox News Digital the "weight of the monarchy weighs heavily" on Charles.
"He is a father, a brother, a husband," he shared. "He has the weight of everybody on his shoulders. I often think to myself, he waited so long for this job. He waited so long to be king and wanted it so badly. I wonder if now that he has it, he should think, ‘Be careful what you wish for because in the end you get it.’ And now he has it. And what a job he has now.
"His brother has gone rogue, and I don’t think we’ve seen the last of that yet."
He also explained Charles is currently attempting to control the House of Windsor.
"If he can contain it and keep it all in its separate compartments, I think he’ll win," Burrell attested. "But he has to manage it very carefully. He can’t let people just ride roughshod over him because he’s king. Charles makes the rules. The family should abide by them."
Andrew's Arrest
As Radar reported, Andrew was arrested on suspicion of misconduct while in public office. He was being investigated due to allegedly sharing confidential information with Epstein while Andrew was a trade envoy for the U.K.
The Thames Valley Police stated they "arrested a man in his sixties from Norfolk on suspicion of misconduct in public office and are carrying out searches at addresses in Berkshire and Norfolk. The man remains in police custody at this time."
Andrew has continued to insist he did nothing wrong in anything pertaining to Epstein.