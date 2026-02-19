'We Have ZERO Arrests': Trump's Enemy Marjorie Taylor Greene Torches Prez's Administration Over Epstein Case Handling After Disgraced Andrew Was Detained
Feb. 19 2026, Published 1:10 p.m. ET
Marjorie Taylor Greene is on the warpath against former ally after the Jeffrey Epstein files resulted in the arrest of Britain's former Prince Andrew Windsor, but still none by the DOJ, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The former MAGA queen, 51, complained about the lack of justice for Epstein's s-- trafficking victims and how no one has yet been held accountable while bashing Trump on other topics.
'Zero Epstein Arrests'
"The UK has arrested Andrew because of the Epstein files, and over here, the President signed an EO protecting cancer-causing Glyphosate in our foods, and we have zero Epstein related arrest and investigations since the release of the files," Greene huffed in a post on X.
The files are what caused the breakdown in the formerly close relations between the ex-Georgia congresswoman and the president, which ultimately resulted in her resignation after he threatened to support an opponent in the 2026 midterms.
Greene went nuclear when Trump called the files a "hoax" in July 2025 and sided with Democrats in demanding their release.
The president later changed his tune and signed a congressional bill ordering the DOJ release the Epstein materials.
Backlash to MTG's Comments
The comments to Greene's post were filled with people claiming she was unhinged over her obsession with calling out the president so many times per day.
"Good lord, woman. Trump not endorsing you really threw you into a tizzy," one user snarked.
A second person noted, "Andrew was not arrested because of the Epstein files. He was arrested for shady dealings when he was the UK's Special Trade Envoy."
"You do realize you are making an a-- of yourself, right? How do you think all these investigations and arrests were made possible? Who released the files?" a third pointed out while defending Trump.
However, a fourth user countered, "No. You are making an a-- of yourself. Trump ran on releasing the files to help get elected. He has since done everything in his power to delay and hide evidence."
'Put Your Rich Powerful Friends in Prison!'
The day before Windsor's shocking and humiliating arrest for misconduct in public office in the U.K, Greene lectured Trump and his party about how the bungled handling of the Epstein files was going to add to their downfall in the November midterm elections.
"The WH and Republicans are meeting trying to figure out messaging going into midterms and SOTU next week," she began in a lengthy February 18 post on X.
Among her complaints, "If you had not called the Epstein files a hoax and treated the Epstein survivors (rape and trafficking victims) like they didn’t exist, and if you would release all the files and put your rich, powerful friends in prison, then Americans might actually listen to your 'messaging.'"
In addition to other political topics of concern, she later scoffed, "And release all the Epstein files and stop protecting pedos. You ruined everything by covering up for them."
Donald Trump's Newest Slam Against 'Marjorie Traitor Greene'
Trump and Greene's fallout over her siding with the Dems over Epstein and other issues ended her time in the House of Representatives.
Greene announced in November 2025 that she wouldn't be seeking re-election for her congressional seat after Trump called her a "ranting lunatic" and vowed to give his "complete support" to any "conservative" who ran against her. Her last day in office was on January 5.
Ahead of the upcoming March 10 special election to fill her seat, Trump got in a dig at his former ally.
"We have a lot of people who want to take Marjorie 'Traitor' Greene's place," he bragged to reporters aboard Air Force One on February 16. "Many, many candidates and I have to choose one, and they say whoever I endorse is going to win."