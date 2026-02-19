'We Have ZERO Arrests': Trump's Enemy Marjorie Taylor Greene Torches Prez's Administration Over Epstein Case Handling After Disgraced Andrew Was Detained

"The UK has arrested Andrew because of the Epstein files, and over here, the President signed an EO protecting cancer-causing Glyphosate in our foods, and we have zero Epstein related arrest and investigations since the release of the files," Greene huffed in a post on X.

The files are what caused the breakdown in the formerly close relations between the ex-Georgia congresswoman and the president, which ultimately resulted in her resignation after he threatened to support an opponent in the 2026 midterms.

Greene went nuclear when Trump called the files a "hoax" in July 2025 and sided with Democrats in demanding their release.

The president later changed his tune and signed a congressional bill ordering the DOJ release the Epstein materials.