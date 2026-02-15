Marjorie Taylor Greene Says Donald Trump 'Fought the Hardest' to Block Epstein Files Release

She pointed specifically to his past claims that discussion of the Epstein materials was a "hoax."

Greene — who backed legislation aimed at forcing the Department of Justice to release the files — claimed the push to keep the documents sealed came from the very top.

"Pam Bondi, she serves at the pleasure of the president and his administration and those there are telling her, here's who you can prosecute, no, don't do this," Greene said, referring to the Attorney General. "I mean, they told her that the Epstein files, that fight to release the Epstein files came directly from president Trump."

She doubled down on the allegation, adding: "And I know a lot of people have a hard time with that, but that is the truth. He fought the hardest. To stop these files from being released."