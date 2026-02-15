Your tip
Marjorie Taylor Greene

Marjorie Taylor Greene Says Donald Trump 'Fought the Hardest' to Block Epstein Files Release

split image of Donald Trump and Marjorie Taylor Greene
Source: mega; @owenshroyer1776/X

Marjorie Taylor Greene claims Trump’s biggest misstep was calling Epstein files a 'hoax' and blocking their release.

Profile Image

Feb. 15 2026, Published 12:20 p.m. ET

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene alleged that Donald Trump worked behind the scenes to keep documents tied to disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein from becoming public, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

During a Friday appearance on a podcast hosted by former InfoWars personality Owen Shroyer, the Georgia Republican said Trump's handling of the controversy marked what she described as his "biggest political miscalculation."

'He Fought the Hardest'

image of Marjorie Taylor Green blasts Trump over Epstein files.
Source: @owenshroyer1776/X

Marjorie Taylor Green blasts Trump over Epstein files.

She pointed specifically to his past claims that discussion of the Epstein materials was a "hoax."

Greene — who backed legislation aimed at forcing the Department of Justice to release the files — claimed the push to keep the documents sealed came from the very top.

"Pam Bondi, she serves at the pleasure of the president and his administration and those there are telling her, here's who you can prosecute, no, don't do this," Greene said, referring to the Attorney General. "I mean, they told her that the Epstein files, that fight to release the Epstein files came directly from president Trump."

She doubled down on the allegation, adding: "And I know a lot of people have a hard time with that, but that is the truth. He fought the hardest. To stop these files from being released."

Source: @owenshroyer1776/X

She claimed Trump tried to stop DOJ release.

Stepping Away from Congress

image of MTG said Trump 'fought the hardest' for the files to stay hidden.

MTG said Trump 'fought the hardest' for the files to stay hidden.

The comments came as Greene had grown increasingly critical of her own party on issues ranging from healthcare to transparency surrounding Epstein.

The firebrand lawmaker had previously announced she would step away from Congress rather than face a potentially bruising primary challenge from Trump — a notable shift given she had once been among his fiercest allies on Capitol Hill.

'Massive Political Problem'

image of MTG calls Trump’s 'hoax' claim his biggest misstep.

MTG calls Trump’s 'hoax' claim his biggest misstep.

Greene also suggested Trump only approved legislation related to the documents after pressure mounted.

"The only reason that [Trump] signed our bill that we passed in the House was because he had to. It became a massive political problem," she said. "The biggest political miscalculation in Donald Trump's career was calling this a hoax, fighting the release of it, and having Mike Johnson, the speaker, refuse to bring the bill to the floor to the point where Thomas Massie, myself, Nancy Mace, Lauren Boebert, actually had to vote with all of the Democrats to get to get it released."

DOJ Released All the Epstein Files

image of This comes as the DOJ claimed all Epstein-related files were released.

This comes as the DOJ claimed all Epstein-related files were released.

This comes as Bondi and Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche told lawmakers the DOJ turned over all materials tied to Epstein as required under the Epstein Transparency Act on February 14.

"In accordance with the requirements of the Act… the Department released all 'records, documents, communications and investigative materials in the possession of the Department' that 'relate to' [Epstein]," the letter stated.

