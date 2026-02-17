Trump Takes a Brutal Swipe at 'Traitor' Marjorie Taylor Greene as Ex-Rep Claims She's Received Hundreds of Death Threats After Turning on the Prez
Feb. 17 2026, Published 5:00 p.m. ET
Donald Trump fired back at MAGA "traitor" Marjorie Taylor Greene after she called him "nasty," RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The president sneered he would proudly endorse a candidate in the upcoming election to replace MTG after her abrupt resignation amid their feud.
Marjorie 'Traitor' Greene
"We have a lot of people who want to take Marjorie 'Traitor' Greene’s place," Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One on February 16.
The special election for Greene's former seat is scheduled for March 10.
Trump branding Greene a "traitor" came one day after she complained about getting more than 700 "death threats" since turning on the president and standing with Democrats to demand the full release of the Jeffrey Epstein files.
The former MAGA queen's relationship with the president quickly soured over her vocal stance on the high-profile case. She announced her resignation in November 2025 after Trump threatened to endorse a candidate to run against her in the 2026 midterm elections.
At the time, the president called Greene a "ranting lunatic" in a Truth Social post, pledging his "complete support" to any "conservative" who ran against her.
Trump eventually relented about Epstein and signed a bill from Congress that ordered the files be released by the Department of Justice.
Threats to Marjorie Taylor Greene's Home, Business and Family
Two days after Trump spoke out against Greene, she claimed, "I started getting serious death threats ... pipe bomb death threat on my home, pipe bomb death threat on my family's construction business, and then direct death threats on my youngest child, my son," during an appearance on Jillian Michaels' podcast.
"We reported, I think, 700 and nearly 773 official death threats, and they have to reach a certain criteria before we can report them to Capitol Police," Greene explained.
It was the death threat on her son, Derek, that the Georgia native forwarded to Trump, Vice President JD Vance, FBI Director Kash Patel, and the president's Chief of Staff Susie Wiles. Greene says she got wildly differing responses back.
Donald Trump and JD Vance Had Opposing Reactions to MTG Death Threats
She told the various leaders via text that the president's words were allegedly causing death threats against her son. Greene said Patel assured her he was "on it," and said Vance was also "great."
"(JD Vance) Responded compassionately, said we'll do everything we can," she revealed about the Veep.
Greene claimed Wiles never replied, but that she was horrified by Trump's response.
"The president himself texts me back and is very nasty and tells me that it's my fault, that this is totally my fault. He blames me for the death threats coming in on my own son. He has no compassion," she fumed to Michaels.
'Straw That Broke the Camel's Back'
Greene went on to claim it was tied to how she wanted the Epstein files released.
"Basically, saying if your son gets killed, it's your own fault, and you deserve it. That's basically his response to me saying no, I am standing with girls who were raped as teenagers," she raged, referring to Epstein's underage s-- trafficking victims.
Greene previously revealed the death threats during a January appearance on The View, where she complained about her falling out with the president. She said Trump calling her a "traitor" was the "straw that broke the camel’s back" in deciding to step down from Congress.
Greene added, "When they came in on my son, because of the president’s words, it’s too much."