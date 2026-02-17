Trump Takes a Brutal Swipe at 'Traitor' Marjorie Taylor Greene as Ex-Rep Claims She's Received Hundreds of Death Threats After Turning on the Prez

"We have a lot of people who want to take Marjorie 'Traitor' Greene’s place," Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One on February 16.

The special election for Greene's former seat is scheduled for March 10.

Trump branding Greene a "traitor" came one day after she complained about getting more than 700 "death threats" since turning on the president and standing with Democrats to demand the full release of the Jeffrey Epstein files.

The former MAGA queen's relationship with the president quickly soured over her vocal stance on the high-profile case. She announced her resignation in November 2025 after Trump threatened to endorse a candidate to run against her in the 2026 midterm elections.

At the time, the president called Greene a "ranting lunatic" in a Truth Social post, pledging his "complete support" to any "conservative" who ran against her.

Trump eventually relented about Epstein and signed a bill from Congress that ordered the files be released by the Department of Justice.