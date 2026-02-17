Married School Secretary, 31, Arrested For Having Sexual Relationships With Two Students After Husband's Disturbing Discovery

A married school secretary in Indiana has been arrested for allegedly having s-- with two students, RadarOnline.com can report. The alleged crime was discovered only after police investigated reports that Alicia Hughes' husband violently attacked her when he found out.

Inappropriate Relationships with Two Students

Source: Union City Police Department She was arrested and charged with having s-- with two of the school's students.

Hughes, 31, a secretary for the Randolph Eastern School Corporation, was arrested on Saturday, February 14, after police received a report of an alleged battery. Responding officers were told that Hughes' husband had caught her with an 18-year-old student who attended the school. According to a statement from the Union City Police Department, "It is alleged that Hughes was battered during that altercation." The alleged battery is being investigated by the Randolph County Sheriff's Department. However, as the investigation continued, investigators uncovered evidence that Hughes had also engaged in an inappropriate relationship with a different student, who was just 17 years old at the time. "Investigators determined that Hughes and the minor engaged in s--ual intercourse on at least five occasions," the statement read.

A Crime Beyond the Age of Consent

Source: google maps Investigators determined that Hughes and one of the students engaged in s--ual intercourse on at least five occasions.

In Indiana, the legal age of consent is 16 years old, but in this case, police determined that the teenager had been abused. Hughes was arrested and charged with five counts of Child Seduction related to her alleged relationship with the minor student. She was transported to the Randolph County Jail and was being held on a $25,000 cash-only bond. The Union City Police Department extended "its appreciation to the Randolph Eastern School Corporation for its swift cooperation, transparency, and commitment to protecting the students of the district throughout this investigation." The statement indicated the investigation was ongoing and asked anyone with information to call the police.

New Jersey Teacher 'Groomed' Her Students

Source: wall public schools New Jersey teacher Julie Rizzitello was sentenced to a decade in prison.

The arrest comes less than a week after a married teacher in New Jersey was sentenced to 10 years behind bars after having inappropriate relationships with two of her students – one of whom got her pregnant. She later had an abortion. Julie Rizzitello, a Brick Township resident and former Wall Township High School teacher, was sentenced to a decade in state prison after a judge ruled she purposely and knowingly groomed and sexually assaulted the two students. The 37-year-old mother of two pleaded guilty in August to two counts of second-degree sexual assault. One count involved a student between the ages of 16 and 17 over whom she had supervisory authority. The second involved a student between 18 and 22 while she was still serving as his teacher.

A 'Years-Long Pattern of Manipulation and Abuse'

Source: facebook She admitted one of the students got her pregnant, before she had an abortion.