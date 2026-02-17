Married School Secretary, 31, Arrested For Having Sexual Relationships With Two Students After Husband's Disturbing Discovery
Feb. 17 2026, Published 4:00 p.m. ET
A married school secretary in Indiana has been arrested for allegedly having s-- with two students, RadarOnline.com can report.
The alleged crime was discovered only after police investigated reports that Alicia Hughes' husband violently attacked her when he found out.
Inappropriate Relationships with Two Students
Hughes, 31, a secretary for the Randolph Eastern School Corporation, was arrested on Saturday, February 14, after police received a report of an alleged battery.
Responding officers were told that Hughes' husband had caught her with an 18-year-old student who attended the school. According to a statement from the Union City Police Department, "It is alleged that Hughes was battered during that altercation."
The alleged battery is being investigated by the Randolph County Sheriff's Department. However, as the investigation continued, investigators uncovered evidence that Hughes had also engaged in an inappropriate relationship with a different student, who was just 17 years old at the time.
"Investigators determined that Hughes and the minor engaged in s--ual intercourse on at least five occasions," the statement read.
A Crime Beyond the Age of Consent
In Indiana, the legal age of consent is 16 years old, but in this case, police determined that the teenager had been abused.
Hughes was arrested and charged with five counts of Child Seduction related to her alleged relationship with the minor student. She was transported to the Randolph County Jail and was being held on a $25,000 cash-only bond.
The Union City Police Department extended "its appreciation to the Randolph Eastern School Corporation for its swift cooperation, transparency, and commitment to protecting the students of the district throughout this investigation."
The statement indicated the investigation was ongoing and asked anyone with information to call the police.
New Jersey Teacher 'Groomed' Her Students
The arrest comes less than a week after a married teacher in New Jersey was sentenced to 10 years behind bars after having inappropriate relationships with two of her students – one of whom got her pregnant. She later had an abortion.
Julie Rizzitello, a Brick Township resident and former Wall Township High School teacher, was sentenced to a decade in state prison after a judge ruled she purposely and knowingly groomed and sexually assaulted the two students.
The 37-year-old mother of two pleaded guilty in August to two counts of second-degree sexual assault. One count involved a student between the ages of 16 and 17 over whom she had supervisory authority. The second involved a student between 18 and 22 while she was still serving as his teacher.
A 'Years-Long Pattern of Manipulation and Abuse'
At her sentencing, Superior Court Judge Jill Grace O'Malley detailed what she called a years-long pattern of manipulation and abuse.
"First, the defendant knew because of her position as a teacher that these victims were particularly vulnerable," O'Malley said. "She preyed on them in a safe place. She isolated them."
According to official reports, the first victim, identified in court by his initials BS, was a freshman when she invited him to eat lunch alone in her classroom. More private and personal meet-ups followed, until at one point, Rizzitello told the teenager she had dreamed about having s-- with him.
"This is grooming," O'Malley blasted. "It is traditional grooming that I see every week here in this courthouse. This is the behavior of a standard sexual predator. You're no different."