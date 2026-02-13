Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > News > Sex Scandal

Married New Jersey Teacher, 37, Who Got Pregnant by Student She 'Groomed' Sentenced to 10 Years Behind Bars

Julie Rizzitello
Source: wall public schools

A New Jersey teacher who had sex with two students has been sentenced to prison.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Feb. 13 2026, Published 2:20 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

A married teacher in New Jersey has been sentenced to 10 years behind bars after having s-- with two of her students, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The former high school English teacher told one of her victims that she'd gotten pregnant after convincing him to have unprotected s-- with her on his birthday, but that she aborted the baby.

Article continues below advertisement

Julie Rizzitello 'Preyed on Them in a Safe Place'

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Julie Rizzitello taught English at Wall Township High School
Source: facebook

Julie Rizzitello taught English at Wall Township High School

Julie Rizzitello, a Brick Township resident and former Wall Township High School teacher, was sentenced to a decade in state prison after a judge ruled she purposely and knowingly groomed and sexually assaulted the two students.

The 37-year-old mother of two pleaded guilty in August to two counts of second-degree sexual assault. One count involved a student between the ages of 16 and 17 over whom she had supervisory authority. The second involved a student between 18 and 22 while she was still serving as his teacher.

At her sentencing this week, Superior Court Judge Jill Grace O'Malley detailed what she called a years-long pattern of manipulation and abuse.

"First, the defendant knew because of her position as a teacher that these victims were particularly vulnerable," O'Malley said. "She preyed on them in a safe place. She isolated them."

Article continues below advertisement

Details on Julie Rizzitello's Crimes

Julie Rizzitello
Source: facebook

She admitted one of the students got her pregnant, before she had an abortion.

According to official reports, the first victim, identified in court by his initials BS, was a freshman when his relationship with Rizzitello began in 2017, when she invited him to eat lunch alone in her classroom.

More private and personal meet-ups followed, until at one point, Rizzitello told the teenager she had dreamed about having s-- with him.

"This is grooming," O'Malley blasted. "It is traditional grooming that I see every week here in this courthouse. This is the behavior of a standard sexual predator. You're no different."

The judge continued to describe how, on the student’s birthday, Rizzitello encouraged him to have s-- with her without protection

Article continues below advertisement

A judge said Rizzitello 'groomed' her student victims while in class with them.
Source: google

A judge said Rizzitello 'groomed' her student victims while in class with them.

.

Weeks later, she told him she was pregnant, but terminated the pregnancy without his knowledge.

"This is the psychological impact of a child who's a student of yours," O'Malley slammed. "Not only does he have to deal with the fact that he's groomed throughout his entire high school years, that he was preyed upon by his teacher who he loved and trusted, that he was sexually abused by this teacher...

"But now he’s struggling to come to terms with the fact that this individual had an abortion and wasn't comfortable with it. This is the psychological impact – the devastation."

READ MORE ON NEWS
Photo of Bonnie Blue

EXCLUSIVE: Bonnie Blue Dead in Mainstream Porn! Top Adult Entertainers 'Won't Work With Orgy Queen Over Killer STD Fears'

michael baden, jeffrey epstein

Jeffrey Epstein 'Was Strangled' — Doctor Present at Vile Pedo's Post-Mortem Claims He Did Not Kill Himself Behind Bars... And Insists His Death Be 'Reinvestigated’

The Student Speaks Out

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Julie Rizzitello
Source: wall public schools

Rizzitello was sentenced to a decade in prison.

An impact statement from the boy read: "I do not think Julie is evil, but I do believe she needs serious mental help."

He said he struggles to form normal relationships and doesn't trust women, adding that he experiences anxiety and panic attacks and dropped out of college because he could not concentrate.

"No kid should have the feeling of sickening anxiety and panic attacks while just trying to get through school," he wrote.

After the first relationship ended, several years passed before Rizzitello became involved with the second victim. Although the two didn't have physical s-- until after he turned 18, the judge emphasized that his "grooming" began while he was still a minor.

Rizzitello was sentenced to 10 years in New Jersey State Prison on each count, to run concurrently. She must also register under Megan’s Law and will be subject to parole supervision for life.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.