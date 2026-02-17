Disgraced Royal Andrew Windsor Sent Pictures of Daughters Beatrice and Eugenie to Jeffrey Epstein After Vile Pedo's 2008 Conviction

Each card contained snaps of his young daughters, Beatrice and Eugenie.

The new evidence directly contradicts statements Andrew made during his 2019 interview on the BBC when he declared, "To this day, I never had any contact with him from that day forward."

Andrew was referring to their photographed meeting in Central Park on December 5, 2010.

However, the first festive greeting, dispatched on December 21, 2011, displayed Andrew's personal signature and expressed wishes for "much joy and happiness at this time and for the year ahead" to the convicted sex offender who had recently been released from prison.