Disgraced Royal Andrew Windsor Sent Pictures of Daughters Beatrice and Eugenie to Jeffrey Epstein After Vile Pedo's 2008 Conviction
Feb. 17 2026, Published 6:00 p.m. ET
Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor maintained contact with Jeffrey Epstein beyond the date he previously claimed, sending the convicted pedophile pictures of his two daughters, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The latest Epstein files dump contains Christmas cards the former Duke of York sent to the late financier in both 2011 and 2012.
Andrew Windsor Sent Christmas Cards to Epstein
Each card contained snaps of his young daughters, Beatrice and Eugenie.
The new evidence directly contradicts statements Andrew made during his 2019 interview on the BBC when he declared, "To this day, I never had any contact with him from that day forward."
Andrew was referring to their photographed meeting in Central Park on December 5, 2010.
However, the first festive greeting, dispatched on December 21, 2011, displayed Andrew's personal signature and expressed wishes for "much joy and happiness at this time and for the year ahead" to the convicted sex offender who had recently been released from prison.
The card featured no fewer than three photographs of his daughters, then aged 23 and 21, including one showing the sisters together in wintry surroundings.
Beatrice appeared wearing a silver Christmas cracker hat with ear muffs, whilst Eugenie was pictured in a fur hat and brown scarf.
Additional imagery shared a snow-covered Royal Lodge and a cartoon showing what appeared to be Andrew walking four dogs towards a snowman.
A separate card followed on 20 December 2012, once again featuring images of the princesses engaged in various activities.
This second greeting included photographs of Beatrice scaling Mont Blanc during a February 2012 expedition, captured posing with one hand on her hip.
Epstein Received Photo of Princess Eugenie On Charity Cycling Event
Eugenie was depicted participating in a Night Rider charity cycling event through London, wearing high-visibility clothing and a helmet atop her bicycle.
The 2012 card also contained photographs of Andrew's former wife, Sarah Ferguson, showcasing the continued personal nature of his correspondence with Epstein despite his later protestations of having severed all ties with the disgraced financier.
Both Christmas cards were sent bearing Andrew's official "HRH The Duke of York" designation.
Andrew has consistently denied the allegations against him, and appearing in the Epstein files is not evidence of any wrongdoing. Inclusion in the documents does not implicate anyone in Epstein's criminality.
Andrew Windsor to Testify?
Meanwhile, Hillary Clinton has called on Andrew to appear before Congress over his ties to Epstein. The former presidential candidate, 78, has already agreed to testify alongside husband, Bill Clinton, in an investigation into the disgraced financier.
When asked whether Andrew should appear before the committee, she said, "I think everyone should testify who is asked to testify."
Millions of files uncovered from the Epstein investigation were released by the Department of Justice last month, but Hillary has demanded the Trump administration make all the remaining documents public.
She added: "Get the files out: They are slow-walking it."
On testifying alongside husband Bill, she said: "We have nothing to hide. We have called for the full release of these files repeatedly. We think sunlight is the best disinfectant."